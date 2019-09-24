Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Definitions

1. For the purposes of these terms of reference (the Terms ):

Articles means the articles of association of the Company;

Board means the board of directors of the Company;

Company means Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.;

Company Secretary means the company secretary of the Company;

Directors means the members of the Board;

Group means the Company and its subsidiaries;

Listing Rules means the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (as amended from time to time);

Remuneration Committee means the remuneration committee established by the resolution of the Board in accordance with these Terms;

Senior Management means the senior executives and officers of the Group determined by the Board from time to time as the senior management of the Group for the purposes of the Remuneration Committee;

Shareholders means the shareholders of the Company from time to time; and

Stock Exchange means The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

2. The word "remuneration" , as used in these Terms, includes without limitation any salaries, bonuses, allowances, benefits (in cash or in kind), pension arrangements, reimbursements, compensation payments (including any compensation payable for loss or termination of office or appointment), incentive awards and share options.

Establishment

3. The Remuneration Committee was established by resolution of the Board on 2 September 2019.

Membership