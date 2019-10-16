Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
ACCEL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
高 陞 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1283)
(the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
Terms of reference of the Remuneration Committee (the "Committee")
of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company
Constitution
The Committee is established pursuant to a resolution passed by the Board at its meeting held on 18 September 2019.
Membership
Members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the heedings, members of the Board and shall consist of not less than three members and the majority of which should be independent non-executive directors of the Company.
The chairman of the Committee shall be an independent non-executive director and shall be appointed by the Board.
The company secretary of the Company shall be the secretary of the Committee.
The appointment of the members or secretary of the Committee may be revoked or additional members may be appointed to the Committee by separate resolutions passed by the Board and by the Committee.
Proceedings of the Committee
Notice:
Unless otherwise agreed by all the Committee members (either orally or in writing), a meeting shall be called by at least seven days' notice.
A Committee member may and, on the request of a Committee member, the secretary to the Committee shall, at any time summon a Committee meeting. Notice shall be given to each Committee member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by email or by facsimile transmission at the telephone or facsimile or address or email address from time to time notified to the secretary by such Committee member or in such other manner as the Committee members may from time to time determine.
Any notice given orally shall be confirmed in writing as soon as practicable and before the meeting.
Notice of meeting shall state the time and place of the meeting and shall be accompanied by an agenda together with other documents which may be required to be considered by the members of the Committee for the purposes of the meeting. In respect of regular meetings of the Committee to be held as mentioned in clause 3.3 below, and so far as practicable for all other meetings of the Committee, the agenda and accompanying papers shall be sent in full to all the members of the Committee in a timely manner and at least 3 days before the intended date of the meeting of the Committee (or such other period as all the Committee members may agree).
Quorum: The quorum of the Committee meeting shall be two members of the Committee.
Frequency: Meetings shall be held at least once every year.
No Committee member may vote on any resolution of the Committee regarding his/her own remuneration.
Resolutions may be passed by all Committee members in writing, but such resolutions in writing must be signed by all members of the Committee.
Overriding principles
Remuneration levels should be sufficient to attract and retain directors to run the company successfully without paying more than necessary.
No director should be involved in deciding his/her own remuneration.
The Committee should consult the chairman and/or chief executive about their remuneration proposals for other executive directors and have access to independent professional advice if necessary.
Alternate Committee members
A Committee member may not appoint any alternate.
Authority of the Committee
The Committee may exercise the following powers:
to review any proposed service contract with any director or senior management before such contract is entered into and to make recommendation to the Board for any changes to the proposed terms of such contract;
to make recommendations regarding the remuneration, bonuses and welfare benefits of the executive directors and the senior management;
to request the Board to convene a shareholders' meeting (if necessary) for purposes of removing any director and to dismiss any employee if there is evidence showing that the relevant director and/or employee has failed to discharge his/her duties properly;
to obtain, at the cost of the Company, independent legal or other professional advice from outsiders with relevant experience and expertise on any matters within these terms of reference as it considers necessary and to secure the attendance of such outsiders at its meetings as it considers necessary;
to have access to sufficient resources in order to perform its duties;
to review annually these terms of reference and their effectiveness in the discharge of its duties and to make recommendation to the Board any changes it considers necessary; and
to exercise such powers as the Committee may consider necessary and expedient so that their duties under section 7 below can be properly discharged.
The Committee should be provided with sufficient resources to perform its duties.
7. Duties
The duties of the Committee shall be:
to make recommendations to the Board on the Company's policy and structure for all directors' and senior management remuneration and on the establishment of a formal and transparent procedure for developing remuneration policy;
to review and approve the management's remuneration proposals with reference to the Board's corporate goals and objectives;
to make recommendations to the Board on the remuneration packages of individual executive directors and senior management. This should include benefits in kind, pension rights and compensation payments, including any compensation payable for loss or termination of their office or appointment;
to make recommendations to the Board on the remuneration of non-executive directors;
to consider salaries paid by comparable companies, time commitment and responsibilities and employment conditions elsewhere in the Group;
to review and approve compensation payable to executive directors and senior management for any loss or termination of office or appointment to ensure that it is consistent with contractual terms and is otherwise fair and not excessive;
to advise shareholders of the Company on how to vote with respect to any service contract of directors of the Group that require shareholders' approval under the Rules Governing The Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules");
to review and approve compensation arrangements relating to dismissal or removal of directors for misconduct to ensure that they are consistent with contractual terms and are otherwise reasonable and appropriate; and
to ensure that no director or any of his/her associates is involved in deciding his/her own remuneration.
8. Reporting procedures
Full minutes of each of the meetings of the Committee and all written resolutions of the Committee should be kept by the secretary of the Committee and shall be open for inspection at any reasonable time on reasonable notice by any director.
The secretary of the Committee shall send the draft and final versions of minutes of the meeting of the Committee or, as the case may be, written resolutions of the Committee to all members of the Committee for their comment and records respectively within a reasonable time after the meeting or before the passing of the written resolutions.
The secretary of the Committee shall keep record of all meetings of the Committee held during each financial year of the Company and records of individual attendance of members of the Committee, on a named basis, at meetings held during that financial year.
The Committee shall report to the Board on a regular basis. At the next meeting of the Board following a meeting of the Committee, the chairman of the Committee shall report to the Board on the findings and recommendations of the Committee.
Continuing application of the articles of association of the Company
The articles of association of the Company regulating the meetings and proceedings of the directors so far as the same are applicable and are not replaced by the provisions in these terms of reference shall apply to the meetings and proceedings of the Committee.
Powers of the Board
The Board may, subject to compliance with the articles of association of the Company and the Listing Rules (including the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules or if adopted by the Company, the Company's own code of corporate governance practices), amend, supplement and revoke these terms of reference and any resolution passed by the Committee provided that no amendments to and revocation of these terms of reference and the resolutions passed by the Committee shall invalidate any prior act and resolution of the Committee which would have been valid if such terms of reference or resolution had not been amended or revoked.
NOTE: This document has been translated into Chinese. In case of discrepancies between the English version and Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.
