Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE ADOPTED BY THE BOARD ON 21 FEBRUARY 2020

to make recommendations to the Board on the remuneration of non-executive Directors;

to consider salaries paid by comparable companies, time commitment and responsibilities, and employment conditions elsewhere in the group;

to review and approve compensation payable to executive Directors and senior management of the Company for any loss or termination of office or appointment to ensure that it is consistent with contractual terms and is otherwise fair and not excessive;

to review and approve compensation arrangements relating to dismissal or removal of directors for misconduct to ensure that they are consistent with contractual terms and are otherwise reasonable and appropriate;

to ensure that no Director or any of his/her associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) is involved in deciding his own remuneration;

to ensure that adequate retirement arrangements are put in place and maintained in respect of the Chairman, executive Directors and the senior management of the Company in the light of their performance during their time with the Company and not merely in regard to the previous one year's performance;

to enable the Company to be in a position to offer and maintain competitive and attractive overall benefits to recruit and maintain high quality personnel at the Board level;

to do any such things to enable the Committee to discharge its powers and functions conferred on it by the Board;

to conform to any requirement, direction, and regulation that may from time to time be prescribed by the Board or contained in the constitution of the Company or imposed by the Listing Rules or applicable law; and