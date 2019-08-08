Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : THE NAME OF THE COMPANY AFTER REDOMICILE AND THE AMENDMENTS TO THE CORPORATE CHARTER

08/08/2019 | 08:51pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

THE NAME OF THE COMPANY AFTER REDOMICILE

AND

THE AMENDMENTS TO THE CORPORATE CHARTER

Reference is made to the announcements of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") dated 17 August 2018, 5 November 2018 and the circular of the Company dated 5 July 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to the proposed Company's continuance out of Jersey, and the poll results announcement dated 2 August 2019 (the "Poll Results Announcement").

On 8 August 2019, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") approved certain technical amendments to the corporate charter of the Company consequential to the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 1 August 2019 (the "EGM") (described below) to be effective once the Company is registered in Russia (the "Corporate Charter") to remove the inconsistency in the name of the Company as it currently appears in the Corporate Charter, and minor consequential amendments.

As mentioned in the Poll Results Announcement, special resolution number 4 ("Resolution 4") was not passed as a special resolution at the EGM. As a result, the Company's name will not change to "RUSAL international public joint-stock company" as was proposed in Resolution 4 and will remain as United Company

RUSAL.

On the basis of special resolution number 3 passed at the EGM and Resolution 4, the Board approved that the Corporate Charter will contain the following name of the Company:

The full name of the Company in the English language: United Company RUSAL, international public joint-stockcompany.

− 1 −

The Company's abbreviated trade name in English language: UC RUSAL, IPJSC.

Mirror amendments will be made in relation to the full and abbreviated name of the Company in Russian.

The name of the Company in Chinese will not change.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Evgenii Nikitin, Mr. Evgeny Kuryanov and Mr. Evgenii Vavilov, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Marco Musetti, Mr. Vyacheslav Solomin and Mr. Vladimir Kolmogorov and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev, Mr. Bernard Zonneveld (Chairman), Mr. Maxim Poletaev, Mr. Randolph N. Reynolds, Mr. Kevin Parker, Mr. Christopher Burnham and Mr. Nick Jordan.

All announcements published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx and http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ respectively.

− 2 −

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 00:50:03 UTC
