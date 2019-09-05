Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE TERMS OF REFERENCE

These Procedures are prepared in English. In the event that there is any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.

XIANGXING INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

象 興 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

(Stock code: 1732)

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

TERMS OF REFERENCE

Adopted by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company on 13 February 2017, amended on 27 December 2018 and on 22 August 2019.

Membership

The members of the Nomination Committee shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the Directors and shall consist of not less than three members, a majority of whom should be INEDs. The quorum of a Nomination Committee meeting shall be any two members of the Nomination Committee, one of whom must be independent non-executive Director (the " INED "). The Nomination Committee shall be chaired by the chairman of the Board or an INED. The term of office of a member of the Nomination Committee shall be determined by the Board. Subject to Rules 1 to 3 above, the Board may, from time to time, at its discretion, change the composition of the members of the Nomination Committee. An appointment of a member of the Nomination Committee shall be automatically revoked if such member ceases to be a member of the Board.

Secretary

5. The Nomination Committee may appoint the company secretary of the Company or any other person with appropriate qualification and experience as the secretary of the Nomination

Committee. Full minutes of the meetings should be kept by the secretary.