Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : THE PAYMENT OF 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sisram Medical Ltd

醫療科技有限公司*

(Incorporated in Israel with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1696)

THE PAYMENT OF 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND

Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company") refers to the announcements made on 18 March 2019 and 11 June 2019 in respect of the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the record date in connection with the payment of 2018 Final Dividend of HK$0.10 (inclusive of tax) per Share (the "Announcements") respectively. Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Board is pleased to announce that the 2018 Final Dividend will be paid on or around 15 August 2019 to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the opening of business at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 25 June 2019.

Pursuant to Israeli Tax Ordinance, and based on the tax regime which applies for the Company, Shareholders are subject to a withholding tax of 20% on the 2018 Final Dividend. Such tax on the 2018 Final Dividend will be withheld at source by the Company, unless a Shareholder applies to the Israel Tax Authority and obtains an approval that it is entitled to a reduced tax rate under an applicable tax treaty between Israel and the Shareholder's country of residence.

A Shareholder who is entitled to a reduced tax rate under an applicable tax treaty between Israel and the Shareholder's country of residence, but had not obtained an approval from the Israel Tax Authority prior to a payment of a dividend, may apply for a tax refund by submitting a tax report to the Israel Tax Authority (Form 1301 for individuals and Form 1214 for companies) together with the relevant documents, such as identity document, tax residency document, certificate of incorporation and confirmation of the taxes withheld. The Company will apply to the Israeli Tax Authority for such confirmation of the taxes withheld after the payment of the 2018 Final Dividend. Shareholders can contact the Company to obtain a copy of such confirmation through various communication channels shown on the official website of the Company at www.sisram-medical.com. In the tax report, the Shareholder is required to report all his income originating in Israel. The forms and details of how to apply for a tax refund can be obtained from the website of the Israel Tax Authority at www.taxes.gov.il. The application for a tax refund may be submitted to the Israel Tax Authority for a period of six years from the end of the year in which such dividend was distributed.

1

With respect to Shareholders who are resident in Hong Kong, there is currently no tax treaty between Israel and Hong Kong that gives rise to any tax benefits on the receipt of 2018 Final Dividend from the Company.

Shareholders are advised to seek their own independent professional tax advice.

By Order of the Board

Sisram Medical Ltd

醫療科技有限公司*

Yi LIU

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Yi LIU, Mr. Lior Moshe DAYAN and Mr. Guojun BU as executive directors; Mr. Yifang WU, Mr. Yao WANG and Ms. Yang YANG as non-executive directors; Mr. Heung Sang Addy FONG, Mr. Chi Fung Leo CHAN, Ms. Jenny CHEN and Mr. Kai Yu Kenneth LIU as independent non-executive directors.

  • for identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 12:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for annual general meeting
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for (1) general mandates to issue a..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to Shareholders who have elected to re..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of Independent Non-executive Dire..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental notice of annual general meeting
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to Shareholders who have elected to re..
PU
09:00aFORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL : 00 a.m.
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental proxy form for use at the annual..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for granting of general mandates to..
PU
09:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Subscription of new shares under specific man..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 32,2x
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
EV / Sales2019 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 13,2x
Capitalization 333 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 265,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.92%42 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.06%49 722
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE61.05%27 901
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.49%25 380
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 025
NASDAQ20.22%16 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group