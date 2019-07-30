Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : THE PAYMENT OF 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sisram Medical Ltd

復銳醫療科技有限公司*

(Incorporated in Israel with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1696)

THE PAYMENT OF 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND

Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company") refers to the announcements made on 18 March 2019 and 11 June 2019 in respect of the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the record date in connection with the payment of 2018 Final Dividend of HK$0.10 (inclusive of tax) per Share (the "Announcements") respectively. Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Board is pleased to announce that the 2018 Final Dividend will be paid on or around 15 August 2019 to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the opening of business at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 25 June 2019.

Pursuant to Israeli Tax Ordinance, and based on the tax regime which applies for the Company, Shareholders are subject to a withholding tax of 20% on the 2018 Final Dividend. Such tax on the 2018 Final Dividend will be withheld at source by the Company, unless a Shareholder applies to the Israel Tax Authority and obtains an approval that it is entitled to a reduced tax rate under an applicable tax treaty between Israel and the Shareholder's country of residence.

A Shareholder who is entitled to a reduced tax rate under an applicable tax treaty between Israel and the Shareholder's country of residence, but had not obtained an approval from the Israel Tax Authority prior to a payment of a dividend, may apply for a tax refund by submitting a tax report to the Israel Tax Authority (Form 1301 for individuals and Form 1214 for companies) together with the relevant documents, such as identity document, tax residency document, certificate of incorporation and confirmation of the taxes withheld. The Company will apply to the Israeli Tax Authority for such confirmation of the taxes withheld after the payment of the 2018 Final Dividend. Shareholders can contact the Company to obtain a copy of such confirmation through various communication channels shown on the official website of the Company at www.sisram-medical.com. In the tax report, the Shareholder is required to report all his income originating in Israel. The forms and details of how to apply for a tax refund can be obtained from the website of the Israel Tax Authority at www.taxes.gov.il. The application for a tax refund may be submitted to the Israel Tax Authority for a period of six years from the end of the year in which such dividend was distributed.