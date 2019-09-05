Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE TERMS OF REFERENCE

These Procedures are prepared in English. In the event that there is any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.

XIANGXING INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

象 興 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

(Stock code: 1732)

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

TERMS OF REFERENCE

Adopted by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company on 13 February 2017, amended on 22 August 2019.

Membership