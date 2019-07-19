Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : THE SHARE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 農 林 低 碳 控 股 有 限 公 司

CHINA AGROFORESTRY LOW-CARBON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1069)

THE SHARE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED

ACQUISITION OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY

INVOLVING ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

THE ACQUISITION

The Purchaser and the Vendor entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement on 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), pursuant to which the Purchaser agreed to acquire and the Vendor agreed to dispose of 100% of the issued share capital of the Target Company.

Upon Completion, the Target Company will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial information of the Target Group will be consolidated into the accounts of the Group.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Acquisition exceeds 5%, but all the applicable percentage ratios are below 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

Completion is subject to the fulfillment of the conditions precedent set out in the Sale and Purchase Agreement and therefore may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.