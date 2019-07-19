Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : THE SHARE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
07/19/2019 | 09:30am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for Shares.
中 國 農 林 低 碳 控 股 有 限 公 司
CHINA AGROFORESTRY LOW-CARBON HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1069)
THE SHARE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED
ACQUISITION OF 100% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET COMPANY
INVOLVING ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES
UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
THE ACQUISITION
The Purchaser and the Vendor entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement on 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), pursuant to which the Purchaser agreed to acquire and the Vendor agreed to dispose of 100% of the issued share capital of the Target Company.
Upon Completion, the Target Company will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial information of the Target Group will be consolidated into the accounts of the Group.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Acquisition exceeds 5%, but all the applicable percentage ratios are below 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
Completion is subject to the fulfillment of the conditions precedent set out in the Sale and Purchase Agreement and therefore may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.
THE ACQUISITION
The Board is pleased to announce that, on 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Vendor to acquire 100% of the issued share capital in the Target Company.
THE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
Principal terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement are summarised as follows:
Date
19 July 2019 (after trading hours)
Vendor
Mr. Zhu who held the entire issued share capital of the Target Company.
To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, after having made all reasonable enquiries, the Vendor is an Independent Third Party.
Purchaser
China Timbers Limited (中國木業有限公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Assets to be acquired
100% of the issued share capital of the Target Company.
Consideration
Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the aggregate consideration of the Acquisition would be up to HK$59,529,600, which shall be satisfied by the allotment and issue of up to 2,204,800,000 new Shares at HK$0.027 each (''Issue Price'') credited as fully paid (subject to downward adjustment as detailed in the ''Profit Guarantee'' section below), which shall be apportioned and satisfied in the following manner:
A sum equivalent to HK$41,670,720, shall be paid as at Completion by the allotment and issue of approximately 1,543,360,000 new Shares credited as fully paid; and
The remaining balance in a maximum amount of HK$17,858,880Consideration'') (HK$7,143,552 in the First Relevant Period and the Second Relevant Period) shall be paid by the allotment
(the''Remaining HK$10,715,328 in and issue of the
Consideration Shares up to the number credited as fully paid as stated in the table below only if the Target Group has fulfilled the Profit Guarantee for the First Relevant Period and the Second Relevant Period in the following manner:
Maximum
Consideration
Remaining
Shares
Guaranteed Period
Profit Guarantee
Consideration
(approx.)
First Relevant Period
Not less than HK$6,800,000
HK$7,143,552
264,576,000
Second Relevant Period
Not less than HK$10,200,000
HK$10,715,328
396,864,000
Any allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares shall be made within 60 days after the end of the respective Relevant Period.
Profit Guarantee
The Vendor has irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed to the Purchaser that the Net Profit for the First Relevant Period shall not be less than HK$6,800,000 (the ''First Profit Guarantee'') and the Net Profit for the Second Relevant Period shall not be less than HK$10,200,000 (the ''Second Profit Guarantee'').
To the extent that the Net Profit is less than the First Profit Guarantee in the First Relevant Period and/or the Net Profit is less than the Second Profit Guarantee in the Second Relevant Period, the Purchaser can, in each of the respective Relevant Period, deduct from the maximum Consideration Shares such number of equivalent Consideration Shares valued at HK$0.027 as will be equal to the amount of the shortfall between the First Profit Guarantee and the Net Profit for the First Relevant Period and/or shortfall between the Second Profit Guarantee and the Net Profit for the Second Relevant Period.
In the event that the Target Group makes a loss or zero Net Profit for the First Relevant Period and the Second Relevant Period, the Company is not under any obligation to issue any Consideration Shares.
Basis of Consideration
The Consideration was arrived at after arm's length negotiations between the Purchaser and the Vendor and was determined with reference to the following, amongst others:
the preliminary valuation of the Target Group of approximately HK$70,000,000;
the First Profit Guarantee and Second Profit Guarantee given by the Vendor and the adjustment mechanism to the Consideration Shares, details of which are set out in the paragraph headed''Profit Guarantee'' above;
the potential in the future business development of Co B; and
other reasons for the Acquisition as elaborated further under the section headed''Reasons for and benefits of the Acquisition'' below.
Taking into account of the above, the Directors consider that the Consideration is fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms or better and the entering into of the Sale and Purchase Agreement is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
The Consideration Shares represents:
approximately 19.99% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and
approximately 16.67% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares.
The Issue Price of HK$0.027 per Consideration Share represents:
a discount of approximately 10% to the closing price of the Shares of HK$0.03 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Day; and
a premium of approximately 22.73% to the average closing price of the Shares of approximately HK$0.022 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the five consecutive trading days immediately prior to the date of signing of the Sale and Purchase Agreement.
The Issue Price was determined after arm's length negotiations among the parties taking into account, among other things, the prevailing market performance of the Shares and the preliminary valuation of the Target Group of approximately HK$70,000,000. The Directors consider that the Issue Price is fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
The Consideration Shares will be allotted and issued under the general mandate granted to the Directors at the Company's annual general meeting held on 4 June 2019 (the ''General Mandate''). Under the General Mandate, the Directors had been authorised to allot, issue and deal with up to 2,204,844,083 new Shares, representing 20% of the Company's issued share capital as at the date of the Company's last annual general meeting. Up to the date of this announcement, no new Share has been allotted and issued pursuant to the General Mandate. Accordingly, the issue of the Consideration Shares is not subject to further approval by the Shareholders.
The Consideration Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Shares, with rights attached no inferior to the rights attached to the existing Shares. An application for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consideration Shares will be made by the Company to the Stock Exchange.
Completion
Completion shall take place on the second business day after the fulfilment of the last of the Conditions and in any event on or before 31 October 2019 (or such other date as the parties may agree).
Upon Completion, the Target Company will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial information of the Target Group will be consolidated into the accounts of the Group.
Conditions precedents
Completion is subject to the following conditions being satisfied in all respects:
the Purchaser undertaking a due diligence investigation in respect of each member of the Target Group including but not limited to their affairs, business, assets, results, legal and financing structure and the Purchaser being in its absolute discretion satisfied with the results of such due diligence investigation;
the Purchaser having received to its reasonable satisfaction a PRC legal opinion on the legality, validity and full completion of the Reorganisation;
no event having occurred from the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement to Completion, the consequence of which is to materially and adversely affect the financial position, business or property, results of operations or business prospects of each member of the Target Group and such material adverse effect shall not have been caused;
the warranties stated in the Sale and Purchase Agreement remaining true and accurate and not misleading at Completion as if repeated at Completion and at all times between the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and Completion;
the obtaining of a valuation report issued by an independent valuer valuing the Target Group at not less than approximately HK$70,000,000;
the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting listing of and permission to deal in the Consideration Shares; and
all licence, consent, approval, authorization, permission, waiver, order or exemption of the Stock Exchange and the Securities and Futures Commission (if necessary) and all filings with any relevant governmental or regulatory authorities and other relevant third parties in Hong Kong, the PRC and the British Virgin Islands or elsewhere which are required or appropriate for the entering into and the implementation of the Sale and Purchase Agreement having been given or made; all waiting periods required under the laws of Hong Kong, the PRC, the British Virgin Islands or any other relevant jurisdictions having expired or terminated; and all applicable statutory or other legal obligations having been complied with.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE TARGET GROUP AND THE VENDOR
Target Group
As at the date of this announcement, the Target Company is an investment holding company incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands with limited liability on 12 June 2019, which is wholly-owned by the Vendor and has not commenced operations.
