HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TRADING HALT

08/08/2019 | 09:41pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 903)

TRADING HALT

At the request of the board of directors of TPV Technology Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. on 9 August 2019, pending the release of an announcement pursuant to The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers which constitutes inside information of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board

Dr Hsuan, Jason

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises one executive director, namely Dr Hsuan, Jason, and five non-executive directors, namely Mr Zhang Dongchen, Mr Xu Guofei, Mr Sun Jie, Dr Li Jun and Ms Bi Xianghui, and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr Chan Boon Teong, Dr Ku Chia-Tai and Mr Wong Chi Keung.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 01:40:05 UTC
