Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TRADING HALT

TPV TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 903)

TRADING HALT

At the request of the board of directors of TPV Technology Limited (the ''Company''), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. on 9 August 2019, pending the release of an announcement pursuant to The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers which constitutes inside information of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board

Dr Hsuan, Jason

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises one executive director, namely Dr Hsuan, Jason, and five non-executive directors, namely Mr Zhang Dongchen, Mr Xu Guofei, Mr Sun Jie, Dr Li Jun and Ms Bi Xianghui, and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr Chan Boon Teong, Dr Ku Chia-Tai and Mr Wong Chi Keung.