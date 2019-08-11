Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TRADING HALT

08/11/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNISPLENDOUR TECHNOLOGY (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

紫光科技（控股）有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00365)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Unisplendour Technology (Holdings) Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9.00 a.m. on Monday, 12 August 2019, pending the release of an announcement pursuant to The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Shares Buy-backs and containing the inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Unisplendour Technology (Holdings) Limited

Zhang Yadong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors are Mr. Zhang Yadong, Mr. Xia Yuan and Mr. Zheng Bo as executive directors; Mr. Li Zhongxiang and Mr. Qi Lian as non-executive directors; and Mr. Cui Yuzhi, Mr. Bao Yi and Mr. Ping Fan as independent non-executive directors.

* For identification purposes only

- 1 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 02:50:02 UTC
