Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : TRADING HALT

UNISPLENDOUR TECHNOLOGY (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

紫光科技（控股）有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00365)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Unisplendour Technology (Holdings) Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9.00 a.m. on Monday, 12 August 2019, pending the release of an announcement pursuant to The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Shares Buy-backs and containing the inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Unisplendour Technology (Holdings) Limited

Zhang Yadong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors are Mr. Zhang Yadong, Mr. Xia Yuan and Mr. Zheng Bo as executive directors; Mr. Li Zhongxiang and Mr. Qi Lian as non-executive directors; and Mr. Cui Yuzhi, Mr. Bao Yi and Mr. Ping Fan as independent non-executive directors.

