Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Termination of mining licenses of Soumber Deposit

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD. 南戈壁資源有限公司* (A company continued under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1878) (Toronto Stock Code: SGQ) Termination of mining licenses of Soumber Deposit This announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Company announces that SouthGobi Sands LLC ("SGS"), the wholly-owned Mongolian operating subsidiary of the Company, received a letter (the "Notice Letter") on August 26, 2019 from the Mineral Resources and Petroleum Authority of Mongolia ("MRAM") notifying that the Company's three mining licenses (MV-016869,MV-020436 and MV-020451) (the "Soumber Licenses") for the Soumber Deposit have been terminated by the Head of Cadastre Division of MRAM effective as of August 21, 2019. According to the Notice Letter, the Soumber Licenses have been terminated pursuant to Clause 56.1.5 of Article 56 of the Minerals Law, Clauses 4.2.1 and 4.2.5 of Article 4 and Clause 28.1.1 of Article 28 of the General Administrative Law and a decision order of a working group established under an order of the Minister of Environment and Tourism (Mongolia). According to this decision order, the working group determined that SGS had violated its environmental reclamation obligations with respect to the Soumber Deposit. The Soumber Deposit is an undeveloped coal deposit covering approximately 22,263 hectares located approximately 20 kilometers east of the Company's Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. For more information regarding the Soumber Deposit, please refer to the Company's annual information * For identification purposes only 1

form dated March 31, 2019, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company believes the cancelation of the Soumber Licenses is without merit. The Company is not aware of any failure on its part to fulfill its environmental reclamation duties as they relate to the Soumber Deposit. The Company has issued a letter to MRAM appealing its decision to terminate the Soumber Licenses and is in communication with MRAM and other relevant Mongolian government agencies. The Company will take all such actions, including legal actions, as it considers necessary to reinstate the Soumber Licenses. However, there can be no assurance that a favorable outcome will be reached. The termination of the Soumber Licenses does not have any impact on its current mining operations at the Ovoot Tolgoi mine site. The Company does not expect that the termination of the Soumber Licenses will have any material impact on the Company's financial position or results. The Company will make additional announcements when there are further material developments in relation to the Soumber Licenses. Forward-Looking Statements Certain information included in this news release that is not current or historical factual information constitutes forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements)", including information about the expected impact that termination of the Soumber Licenses has on the Company's financial position or results, the outcome of the Company's discussions with MRAM and other Mongolian government agencies and the actions that the Company intends to take to reinstate the Soumber Licenses. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "could", "should", "seek", "likely", "estimate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully appeal MRAM's decision to terminate the Soumber Licenses and other similar factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from what the Company currently expects. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue importance on forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the date of this disclosure, and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it is under no obligation and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise at any particular time, except as required by law. Additional 2

information concerning factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those in such forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. If there is any inconsistency or discrepancy between the English version and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail. By order of the Board SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Mao Sun Lead Director Vancouver, August 28, 2019 Hong Kong, August 28, 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Shougao Wang; the independent non-executive directors are Messrs. Yingbin Ian He, Mao Sun and Ms. Jin Lan Quan; and the non-executive directors are Messrs. Wen Yao, Zhiwei Chen, Xiaoxiao Li and Ben Niu. 3