Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference - Nomination Committee

Unless specified by these terms of reference, meetings and proceedings of the Committee shall be governed by the Company's articles of association regulating the meetings and proceedings of the Board.

Unless otherwise waived by all members of the Committee, notice of each meeting confirming the venue, time and date together with an agenda of items to be discussed, shall be forwarded to each member of the Committee no later than 7 working days before the date of the meeting. Supporting papers shall be sent to Committee members and to other attendees as appropriate, at the same time.

The quorum of the Committee shall be two members of the Committee, one of whom must be an independent non-executive Director. Meetings could be held in person, by telephone or by video conference. A duly convened meeting of the Committee at which a quorum is present shall be competent to exercise all or any of the authorities, powers and discretions vested in or exercisable by the Committee.

Resolutions of the Committee at any meetings shall be passed by a majority of votes of the members of the Committee present. Subject to compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Listing Rules ") and the applicable laws and regulations, a resolution in writing signed by all the members of the Committee shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a meeting of the Committee duly convened and held.