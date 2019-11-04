Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference - Remuneration Committee

5.6 Each member of the Committee shall disclose to the Committee:

any personal financial interest (other than as a shareholder of the Company) in any matter to be decided by the Committee; or any potential conflict of interest arising from directorships held in other companies.

Any such member shall abstain from voting on resolutions of the Committee in relation to which such interest exists and from participating in the discussions concerning such resolutions, and shall (if so required by the Board) resign from the Committee.