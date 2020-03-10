Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference for Audit Committee

SUNLIGHT TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

深 藍 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1950)

Terms of Reference for Audit Committee

under the Board of Directors (adopted on 10 February 2020)

DEFINITIONS

1. For the purposes of these terms of reference (the "Terms"):

Audit Committee means the audit committee established by resolution of the Board in accordance with clause 2 of these Terms.

Board means the board of directors of the Company (as defined below).

Chief Financial Officer means the senior officer of the Company responsible for financial management as appointed by the Board from time to time.

Company means Sunlight Technology Holdings Limited.

Company Secretary means the company secretary of the Company.

Directors mean the members of the Board.

Listing Rules means the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (as amended from time to time).

Senior Management means the executive Directors and other members of senior management referred to in the Company's prospectus issued in connection with its initial listing on the Stock Exchange or in its most recent annual report and any such other officer of the Company determined by the Board from time to time as senior management of the Company.

Stock Exchange means The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

CONSTITUTION

2. The Audit Committee was established by resolutions of the Board on 10 February 2020.