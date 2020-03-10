Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference for Remuneration Committee

Notice of any meetings shall be given at least 3 days prior to any such meeting being held, unless the members of the Remuneration Committee attending a particular meeting in person unanimously waive such notice. Irrespective of the length of notice being given, attendance of a meeting by a member of the Remuneration Committee shall be deemed waiver of the requisite length of notice by such member. An agenda and accompanying meeting papers should be sent in full to all members of the Remuneration Committee in a timely manner and at least 3 days before the intended date of a meeting of the Remuneration Committee (or such other period as agreed by its members). The agenda and accompanying meeting papers may be in paper form or electronic form, and may be delivered by post, by email or any other delivery method that could be received by the members.