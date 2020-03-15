Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of Audit Committee

Upon the invitation from the audit committee, the following persons can attend the meeting: (i) Head of internal audit department or (if absence) the representative from internal audit department; (ii) Group financial controller (or equivalent); and (iii) the other Board members. Only the members of audit committee can vote in the meeting.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

18. The chairman of an audit committee or (if absent) the other member of an audit committee (must be an independent non-executive director) should attend the annual general meeting of the Company and handle the shareholders' enquiry on the activities and responsibilities related to the audit committee.

RESPONSIBILITIES, DUTIES, POWERS AND FUNCTIONS

19. The audit committee is responsible for reviewing and monitoring the financial reporting, risk management and internal control systems of the Company, and assist the Board to fulfill its responsibility over the audit. The audit committee's duties and powers should include:

Relationship with the Company's auditors: