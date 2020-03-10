Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of Nomination Committee

The Committee shall meet before the holding of the annual general meeting of the Company where the appointment of directors of the Company (the "

Notice of any meetings shall be given to all members of the Committee at least seven days before the meeting, unless all members of the Committee unanimously waive such notice. The notice of meeting shall state the date, time and venue of the meeting. An agenda together with any other documents which may be required to be considered by the members of the Committee shall also attach to the notice.