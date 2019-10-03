Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee

FriendTimes Inc.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The audit committee (the "Committee") of FriendTimes Inc. (the "Company") was established pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on 11 September 2019. Set out below are the terms of reference (the "Terms of Reference") of the Committee.

1. PURPOSE

1.1 The purpose of the Committee is to assist the Board in performing formal and transparent activities to consider how the Board should apply financial reporting and internal control principles and for maintaining an appropriate relationship with the Company's auditors and to develop and evaluate the corporate governance practices of the Company with the goal of achieving high standards of corporate governance to safeguard the interests of all shareholders of the Company.

2. COMPOSITION