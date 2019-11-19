Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee

HUARCHI GLOBAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 記 環 球 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(the "Company")

Stock Code: 2296

AUDIT COMMITTEE

TERMS OF REFERENCE

(adopted by the Company pursuant to the resolution of the Board passed on 24 October 2019)

In compliance with the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the code of provision of the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules, an audit committee (the "Committee") should be established with the terms of reference as set out and adopted herein.

Constitution

1. The Committee was established by resolutions of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board" and each director of the Board, a "Director") on 24 October 2019.

Membership