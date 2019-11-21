Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee 0 11/21/2019 | 06:32pm EST Send by mail :

Huali University Group Limited 华立大学集团有限公司 (the "Company") （「本公司」） (Stock Code: 1756) （股份代號：1756） Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee (the "Committee") of the Board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of the Company 本公司董事（「董事」）會（「董事會」）審核委員會（「委員會」） 職權範圍 （中文本為翻譯稿，僅供參考用） 1. Constitution 組成 1.1 The Committee is established pursuant 本委員會乃根據董事會於2019年8月16日舉 to a resolution passed by the Board at its 行的會議通過的決議案成立。 meeting held on 16 August 2019. 2. Membership 成員 Members of the Committee shall be 委員會由董事會從其非執行董事（包括獨立 appointed by the Board from amongst 非執行董事）中委任成員組成，委員會人數 the non-executive Directors (including 最少三名，大部分需為獨立的。其中至少 independent non-executive Directors) 一名成員須為按照香港聯合交易所有限公 and shall consist of not less than three 司（「 聯交所 」）證券上市規則（「 上市規則 」） members, a majority of whom should be 第 3.10(2) 及 3.21 條具備適當專業資格或會計 independent. At least one of the members 或相關財務管理知識的獨立非執行董事。 shall be an independent non-executive

Director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required in Rules 3.10(2) and 3.21 of the Rules (the " Listing Rules ") Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Stock Exchange "). A former partner of the Company's 現時負責審計本公司賬目的核數公司的前 existing auditing firm shall be prohibited 任合夥人在以下日期（以日期較後者為準） from acting as a member of the Committee 起計至少兩(2)年內，不得擔任委員會的成 for a period of at least two (2) years from 員： the date of the person ceasing: (a) to be a partner of the firm; or (a) 彼終止成為該公司合夥人的日期；或 (b) to have any financial interest in the (b) 彼不再享有該公司任何財務利益的日 firm, whichever is later. 期。 1 The Chairman of the Committee shall be 委員會主席由董事會委任或經委員會成員 appointed by the Board or elected among 選舉及必須是獨立非執行董事。

the members of the Committee and shall be an independent non-executive Director. The company secretary of the Company 本公司的公司秘書須擔任委員會的秘書。 shall be the secretary of the Committee. 如委員會秘書缺席，出席委員會會議的成 In the absence of the secretary of the 員，可互選或委任其他人士擔任該會議的 Committee, Committee members present at 秘書。 the meeting may elect among themselves or appoint another person as the secretary for that meeting. 2.5 The appointment of the members of the 經董事會及委員會分別通過決議案，方可 Committee may be revoked, replaced or 撤銷委任、更替或額外委任委員會成員。 additional members may be appointed to 如該委員會成員不再是董事會的成員，該 the Committee by separate resolutions 委員會成員的任命將自動撤銷。 passed by the Board and by the Committee. An appointment of Committee member shall be automatically revoked if such member ceases to be a member of the Board. 3. Procedural Standing Orders 議事程序規則 3.1 The Standing Orders which apply to these 適用於委員會職權範圍之議事程序規則列 terms of reference of the Committee are set 於此份職權範圍的附件。 out in the Annex hereto. 4. Alternate Committee Members 委任代表 4.1 A Committee member may not appoint any 委員會成員不能委任代表。 alternate. 5. Authority of the Committee 委員會的權力 5.1 The Committee may exercise the following 委員會可以行使以下權力： powers: to seek any information it requires (a) 向本公司及其任何附屬公司（合稱「 本集 from any employee of the Company 團」）的任何僱員及專業顧問（包括核數 and its subsidiaries (hereinafter 師）索取其所需的資料、要求上述人士 collectively referred to as the "Group") and any professional advisers (including auditors), to require any of them to prepare and submit reports and to attend 2 Committee meetings and to supply 準備及提交報告、出席委員會會議並提 information and address the questions 供所需資料及解答委員會提出的問題； raised by the Committee; (b) to monitor whether the Group's (b) 監督本集團管理人員在履行職務時有否 management has, in the performance 違反董事會訂下的政策或適用的法律、 of their duties, infringed any policies 法規及守則（包括上市規則及董事會或 set by the Board or any applicable 其委員會不時訂立的其他規則及法規）； law, regulation and code (including the Listing Rules and other rules and regulations from time to time determined by the Board or a committee thereof); to investigate any activity within (c) 調查本職權範圍中的任何活動及所有涉 these terms of reference and all 及本集團的懷疑欺詐事件及要求管理層 suspected fraudulent acts involving 就此等事件作出調查及提呈報告； the Group and to request the management to make investigation and submit reports; (d) to review the Group's risk (d) 評審本集團風險管理及內部控制措施及 management and internal control 系統； procedures and systems; to review the performance of the (e) 評審本集團的會計及內部核數部門僱員 Group's employees in the accounting 的表現； and internal audit department; to make recommendations to the (f) 向董事會提出建議改善本集團風險管理 Board for the improvement of the 及內部控制措施及系統； Group's risk management and internal control procedures and systems; (g) to request the Board to take all (g) 要求董事會採取任何必要行為，包括召 necessary actions, including 開股東特別大會，更替及罷免本集團的 convening an extraordinary general 核數師； meeting, to replace and dismiss the auditors of the Group; (h) to obtain, at the expenses of the (h) 如委員會覺得有需要，可為履行其職責 Company, external legal or other 或就協助涉及本職權範圍的事宜，對外 independent professional advice for 尋求法律或其他獨立專業意見，並由本 the purpose of performing its duties 公司支付有關費用，以及確保具相關經 or giving assistance to any matters within these terms of reference as it considers necessary and to secure the attendance of external parties with 3 relevant experience and expertise at 驗及專業才能的外界人士出席委員會會 its meetings; 議； to commission reports or surveys (i) 如委員會覺得有需要，可委託製作報告 as are necessary to assist in the 或進行調查以協助履行其職務，並由本 performance of its duties at the cost 公司支付有關費用； of the Company; to have access to sufficient resources (j) 可取得足夠資源以履行其職務； in order to perform its duties; to review annually these terms of (k) 對本職權範圍及履行其職權的有效性作 reference and their effectiveness in 每年一次的檢討並向董事會提出其認為 the discharge of its duties and to 需要的修訂建議；及 recommend to the Board any changes it considers necessary; and to exercise such powers as the (l) 為使委員會能恰當地執行其於下文第 6 Committee may consider necessary 章項下的職責，行使其認為有需要及權 and expedient so that its duties under 宜的權力。 section 6 below can be properly discharged. 5.2 The Company should provide the 本公司應提供充足資源予委員會以履行其 Committee with sufficient resources to 職責。 perform its duties. 6. Duties of the Committee 委員會的職責 6.1 The duties of the Committee shall be: 委員會負責履行以下職責： Relationship with the Company's auditors 與本公司核數師的關係 to be primarily responsible for (a) 主要負責就外聘核數師的委任、重新委 making recommendations to 任及罷免向董事會提供建議、批准外聘 the Board on the appointment, 核數師的薪酬及其他聘用條款，及處理 reappointment and removal of the 任何有關該核數師辭職或辭退該核數師 external auditor, and to approve the 的問題； remuneration and other terms of engagement of the external auditor, and any questions of its resignation or dismissal; (b) to review and monitor the external (b) 按適用的標準檢討及監察外聘核數師是 auditor's independence and objectivity 否獨立客觀及核數程序是否有效。委員 and the effectiveness of the audit process in accordance with applicable 4 standards. The Committee should 會應於核數工作開始前先與核數師討論 discuss with the auditor the nature 核數性質及範疇及有關申報責任； and scope of the audit and reporting obligations before the audit commences; to discuss with the auditors the nature and scope of the audit and reporting obligations before the audit commences; where more than one audit firm is engaged, ensure co- ordination between them; 於核數工作開始前先與核數師討論核數 性質及範疇及有關申報責任；如多於一 家外聘核數師事務所參與核數工作時， 確保他們能互相配合； to develop and implement policy on engaging an external auditor to supply non-audit services. For this purpose, "external auditor" includes any entity that is under common control, ownership or management with the audit firm or any entity that a reasonable and informed third party knowing all relevant information would reasonably conclude to be part of the audit firm nationally or internationally. The Committee should report to the Board, identifying and making recommendations on any matters where action or improvement is needed; 就外聘核數師提供非核數服務制定政 策，並予以執行。就此規定而言，「外 聘核數師」包括與負責核數的公司處於 同一控制權、所有權或管理權之下的任 何機構，或一個合理知悉所有有關資料 的第三方，在合理情況下會斷定該機構 屬於該負責核數的公司的本土或國際業 務的一部分的任何機構。委員會應就任 何須採取行動或改善的事項向董事會報 告並提出建議； Review of the Company's financial 審閱本公司的財務資料 information to monitor the integrity of the Company's financial statements and annual report and accounts, interim report and, if prepared for publication, quarterly reports, and to review significant financial reporting judgements contained in them; 監察本公司的財務報表以及年度報告及 賬目、中期報告及（若擬刊發）季度報告 的完整性，並審閱報表及報告所載有關 財務申報的重大判斷； (f) in reviewing the Company's annual (f) 在向董事會提交本公司的年度報告及 report and accounts, interim report 賬目、中期報告及（若擬刊發）季度報告 and, if prepared for publication, 5 quarterly report before submission 前，委員會應特別針對下列事項加以審 to the Board, the Committee should 閱： focus particularly on: (i) any changes in accounting (i) 會計政策及慣例的任何更改； policies and practices; (ii) major judgemental areas; (ii) 涉及重要判斷性的地方； (iii) significant adjustments resulting (iii) 因核數而出現的重大調整； from the audit; (iv) the going concern assumptions (iv) 持繼續經營的假設及任何保留意 and any qualifications; 見； (v) compliance with accounting (v) 是否遵守會計準則； standards; (vi) compliance with the Listing (vi) 是否遵守有關財務申報的上市規 Rules and legal requirements in 則及法律規定； relation to financial reporting; (vii) the fairness and reasonableness (vii) 關連交易是否屬公平合理及對本 of any connected transaction and 集團盈利的影響，且該等關連交 the impact of such transaction 易（如有）是否按照規管相關交易 on the profitability of the Group 的協議條款而執行； and whether such connected transactions, if any, have been carried out in accordance with the terms of the agreement governing such transactions; whether all relevant items have been adequately disclosed in the Group's financial statements and whether the disclosures give a fair view of the Group's financial conditions; 是否所有相關項目已充分地披露 於本集團的財務報表，及有關披 露是否可以公平地展示本集團的 財政狀況； (ix) any significant or unusual items (ix) 在該等報告及賬目中所反映或需 that are, or may need to be, 反映的任何重大或不尋常項目； reflected in such reports and 及 accounts; and (x) the cashflow position of the (x) 本集團現金流量的狀況； Group; 6 and to provide advice and comments 並就此向董事會提供建議及意見； thereon to the Board; (g) in regard to (f) above: (g) 就上述(f)項而言： (i) members of the Committee (i) 委員會成員應與董事會及本集團的 should liaise with the Board and 高級管理人員進行商議。委員會須 senior management of the Group 至少每年與本公司的核數師開會兩 and the Committee must meet, 次；及 at least twice a year, with the Company's auditors; and the Committee should consider any significant or unusual items that are, or may need to be, reflected in the reports and accounts, it should give due consideration to any matters that have been raised by the Company's staff responsible for the accounting and financial reporting function, compliance officer or auditors; 委員會應考慮於該等報告及賬目中 所反映或需反映的任何重大或不尋 常事項，並應適當考慮任何由本公 司屬下會計及財務匯報職員、監察 主任或核數師提出的事項； (h) to discuss problems and reservations with the auditors arising from the interim and final audits, and any matters the auditors may wish to discuss (in the absence of management where necessary); 與核數師討論中期及年度審核所遇上的 問題及作出的保留以及核數師認為應當 討論的其他事項（管理層可能按情況而 須避席此等討論）； Oversight of the Company's financial 監管本公司財務申報制度、風險管理及內 reporting system, risk management and 部控制系統 internal control systems to review the Company's financial controls, and unless expressly addressed by a separate Board risk committee (or by the Board itself), to review the Company's internal control and risk management systems; 檢討本公司的財務監控，以及（除非有 另設的董事會轄下風險委員會又或董事 會本身會明確處理）檢討本公司的內部 控制及風險管理系統； to discuss the risk management and internal control systems with management to ensure that management has performed its duty to have effective systems. 與管理層討論風險管理及內部控制系 統，確保管理層已履行職責建立有效的 系統。討論內容應包括本公司在會計及 財務監控及匯報職能方面的資源、員工 7 This discussion should include the adequacy of resources, staff qualifications and experience, training programmes and budget of the Company's accounting and financial control and reporting function; to consider major investigation findings on risk management and internal control matters and management's response to these findings; where an internal audit function exists, to ensure co-ordination between the internal and external auditors, and to ensure that the internal audit function is adequately resourced and has appropriate standing within the Company, and to review and monitor its effectiveness; 資歷及經驗是否足夠，以及員工所接受 的培訓課程及有關預算是否充足； 考慮有關風險管理及內部控制事宜的重 要調查結果及管理層對調查結果的回 應； 如果設有內部審核功能，須確保內部和 外聘核數師工作得到協調，也須確保內 部審核功能有足夠資源運作，並且在本 公司內部有適當的地位；以及檢討及監 察其成效； (m) to review the Group's financial and (m) 檢討本集團的財務及會計政策及慣例； accounting policies and practices; to review the external auditor's management letter, any material queries raised by the auditor to management about accounting records, financial accounts or systems of control and management's response; 檢查外聘核數師管理建議書、核數師就 會計紀錄、財務賬目或控制系統向管理 層提出的任何重大疑問及管理層作出的 回應； (o) to ensure that the Board will provide (o) 確保董事會及時回應於外聘核數師管理 a timely response to the issues raised 建議書中提出的事宜； in the external auditor's management letter; to conduct exit interviews with any Director, financial controller, internal control manager or internal audit manager upon his resignation in order to ascertain the reasons for his departure; 於董事、財務總監、內部控制經理或內 部核數經理離職時，會見有關人員以了 解其離職原因； 8 (q) to prepare work reports for (q) 就工作草擬報告及概要報告；前者交董 presentation to the Board and to 事會審閱，後者刊於本公司的中期及年 prepare summary of work reports for 度報告； inclusion in the Company's interim and annual reports; to consider the appointment of any (r) 考慮委任任何人士作為委員會成員、核 person to be a Committee member, 數師、財務工作人員，以填補空缺或增 auditor and accounting staff either 設有關職務或考慮罷免上述任何人士； to fill a casual vacancy or as an additional Committee member, auditor and accounting staff or the dismissal of any of them; to report to the Board on the (s) 就上述事宜及上市規則附錄十四《企業 matters set out above and the code 管治守則》所載的守則條文向董事會匯 provision contained in the Corporate 報； Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules; to consider and implement other (t) 考慮及執行董事會不時界定或委派或上 matters, as defined or assigned by the 市規則不時規定的其他事項； Board or otherwise required by the Listing Rules from time to time; (u) to review the arrangements that (u) 檢討本公司設定的以下安排：本公司僱 employees of the Company can use, 員可暗中就財務匯報、內部控制或其他 in confidence, to raise concerns about 方面可能發生的不正當行為提出關注。 possible improprieties in financial 委員會應確保有適當安排，讓本公司對 reporting, internal control or other 此等事宜作出公平獨立的調查及採取適 matters. The Committee should 當行動；及 ensure that proper arrangements are in place for fair and independent investigation of these matters and for appropriate follow-up action; and (v) to act as the key representative (v) 擔任本公司與外聘核數師之間的主要代 body for overseeing the Company's 表，負責監察二者之間的關係。 relations with the external auditor. 9 7. Annual General Meeting 股東週年大會 7.1 The Chairman of the Committee or in his 委員會的主席，或在委員會主席缺席時由另 absence, another member of the Committee 一名委員會成員（或如該名委員未能出席， or failing this, his duly appointed delegate, 則其適當委任的代表）應出席本公司的股東 shall attend the annual general meeting of 週年大會，並就委員會的活動及其職責在 the Company and be prepared to answer 股東週年大會上回應問題。 questions at the annual general meeting on the Committee's activities and its responsibilities. 7.2 The Company's management should ensure that the external auditor will attend the annual general meeting to answer questions about the conduct of the audit, the preparation and content of the auditors' report, the accounting policies and the auditor's independence. 本公司的管理層應確保外聘核數師會出席 股東週年大會，回答有關審計工作，編製 核數師報告及其內容，會計政策以及核數 師的獨立性等問題。 8. Continuing Application of the Articles of 本公司組織章程細則的持續適用 Association of the Company 8.1 The articles of association of the Company 本公司組織章程細則作出了規範的董事會 regulating the meetings and proceedings 議及會議程序的規定，如果也適用於委員 of the Directors so far as the same are 會會議及會議程序而且並未被本職權範圍 applicable and are not replaced by the 規定所取代，亦應用於委員會的會議及會 provisions in these terms of reference shall 議程序。 apply to the meetings and proceedings of the Committee. 9. Powers of the Board 9.1 The Board may, subject to compliance with the articles of association of the Company and the Listing Rules (including the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules or if adopted by the Company, the Company's own code of corporate governance practices), amend, supplement and revoke these terms of reference and any resolution passed by the Committee provided that no amendments or supplements to and revocation of these terms of reference and the resolutions passed by the Committee shall invalidate any prior act and resolution of the Committee which would have 董事會權力 本職權範圍及委員會通過的決議案，可以 由董事會在不違反本公司組織章程細則及 上市規則（包括上市規則之附錄十四《企業 管治守則》或本公司自行制定的企業管治常 規守則（如被採用））的前提下進行修訂、補 充及廢除，惟有關本職權範圍及委員會通 10 been valid if such terms of reference 過的決議案的修訂、補充及廢除，不得影 or resolution had not been amended, 響任何在假設並無作出有關職權範圍或決 supplemented or revoked. 議案的修訂、補充或廢除前委員會已採取 的有效行動及已經通過的有效決議案的有 效性。 10. Publication of the Terms of Reference of 委員會職權範圍的刊登 the Committee 10.1 The Committee should make available its 委員會應在本公司的網站及聯交所的網站 terms of reference, explaining its role and 公開其職權範圍，解釋其角色及董事會轉 the authority delegated to it by the Board 授予其的權力。 by including them on the website of the Company and on the website of the Stock Exchange. Adopted on 16 August 2019 於2019年8月16日採納 11 Procedural Standing Orders applicable to the Committee 委員會議事程序規則 A. Procedural Standing Orders 議事程序規則 A.1 These Standing Orders are the rules which 此份議事程序規則為適用於委員會職權範 apply to the terms of reference of the 圍之程序規則，特別是有關委員會的會議 Committee and, in particular, the meetings 及通過的決議案。 of the Committee and the resolutions to be passed by it. B. Proceedings of the Committee 會議程序 B.1 Notice: 會議通知： Unless otherwise agreed by all the Committee members, a meeting shall be called by at least seven days' prior notice. Such notice shall be sent to each member of the Committee, and to any other person invited to attend. Irrespective of the length of notice being given, attendance of a Committee member at a meeting constitutes a waiver of such notice unless the Committee member attending the meeting attends for the express purpose of objecting, at the beginning of the meeting, to the transaction of any business on the grounds that the meeting has not been properly convened. 除非委員會全體成員同意，召開委員會 的會議通知期，不應少於七天的預先通 知。該通知應發給每名委員會成員及其 他獲邀出席的人士。不論通知期長短， 委員會成員出席會議將被視為其放棄受 到足期通知的權利，除非出席該會議的 委員會成員的目的為在會議開始之時， 以會議沒有得到正確地召開為理由，反 對會議處理任何事項。 (Note: Pursuant to paragraph A.1.3 of Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, regular meetings should be called by at least 14 days' notice) （註：根據上市規則附錄十四第A.1.3段 的規定，召開委員會定期會議應發出至 少14天通知） (b) A Committee member may and, at (b) 任何委員會成員及委員會秘書（應任何 the request of a Committee member, 委員會成員的請求）可以於任何時候召 the secretary to the Committee may 集委員會會議。召開會議通告必須親身 at any time summon a Committee 以口頭或以書面形式或以電話、電子郵 meeting. Notice shall be given to each 件、傳真（以該委員會成員不時通知秘 Committee member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by 12 email or by facsimile transmission at 書的電話號碼、傳真號碼、地址或電子 the telephone or facsimile or address 郵箱地址為準）或委員會成員不時議定 or email address from time to time 的其他方式發出予各委員會成員。 notified to the secretary by such Committee member or in such other manner as the Committee members may from time to time determine. Any notice given orally shall be (c) 口頭方式作出的會議通知，應盡快及在 confirmed in writing as soon as 會議召開前以書面方式確實。 practicable and before the meeting. (d) Notice of meeting shall state the (d) 會議通告必須說明開會目的、時間和地 purpose, time and place of the 點。議程及隨附需委員會成員就該會議 meeting. An agenda together 目的而審閱的其他文件一般在預期召開 with other documents which may 委員會會議日期前七天（無論如何不少 be required to be considered by 於三天）（或經所有委員會成員同意的其 the members of the Committee 他時段）送達各成員參閱。 for the purposes of the meeting should generally be delivered to all Committee members seven days (and in any event not less than three days) before the intended date of the Committee meeting (or such other period as all the Committee members may agree). B.2 Quorum: The quorum of the Committee 法定人數： 委員會會議法定人數為兩位委 meeting shall be two members of the 員會成員。 Committee. B.3 Attendance: The Company's staff having 出席： 本公司擁有會計和財務匯報功能的 accounting and financial reporting 職員、內部核數主管（或任何主管承擔類似 functions, the head of internal audit (or any 工作，但被指定為不同職稱）及外聘核數師 officer(s) assuming the relevant functions 的代表通常應出席委員會會議。其他董事 but having a different designation) and 會的成員亦有權出席會議。無論如何，委員 representative(s) of the external auditors 會應至少每年一次在沒有執行董事及本公 shall normally attend meetings of the 司管理層出席的情況下，會見外聘核數師。 Committee. Other Board members shall also have the right of attendance. However, at least once a year the Committee shall meet with the external auditors without the presence of executive Directors and the management of the Company. 13 B.4 Frequency: Meetings shall be held at 開會次數： 每年最少開會兩次或多於兩次 least twice annually or more frequently （若有所需）。如外聘核數師認為需要，可 if circumstances require. The external 要求委員會主席召開會議。 auditors may request the Chairman of the Committee to convene a meeting, if they consider that one is necessary. B.5 Mode of participation: Meetings may be 出席會議方式： 會議可由委員會成員親身 held in person, or by means of telephone, 出席或以電話、電子或其他可讓出席會議 electronic or other communication facilities 的所有人士同時及即時與對方溝通的方式 which permit all persons participating in the 進行，而以上述方式出席會議等同於親身 meeting to communicate with each other 出席有關會議。 simultaneously and instantaneously, and participation in such a meeting by the means above shall constitute presence in person at such meeting. C. Written resolutions 書面決議案 C.1 A resolution in writing signed by all the 經由委員會全體成員簽署通過的書面決議 Committee members shall be as valid 案與經由委員會會議通過的決議案具有同 and effective as if it had been passed at a 等效力，而有關書面決議案可由一名或以 meeting of the Committee and may consist 上委員會成員簽署格式類似的多份文件組 of several documents in like form each 成。 signed by one or more of the Committee members. D. Minutes and reporting procedures 會議紀錄及匯報程序 D.1 The secretary shall, at the beginning of 秘書應在每次會議開始時查問是否有任何 each meeting, inquire and record the 利益衝突並記錄在會議紀錄中。有關的委 existence of any conflicts of interest and 員會成員將不計入法定人數內，而除非上 minute them accordingly. The relevant 市規則附錄三附註1所載除外情況適用，否 member of the Committee shall not be 則相關成員必須就其或其任何緊密聯繫人 counted towards the quorum and he must 有重大利益的任何委員會決議案放棄投票。 abstain from voting on any resolution of the Committee in which he or any of his close associates has a material interest, unless the exceptions set out in note 1 to Appendix 3 to the Listing Rules apply. D.2 Full minutes of Committee meetings shall 委員會的完整會議紀錄應由正式委任的會 be kept by a duly appointed secretary 議秘書（通常為公司秘書）保存。委員會會 of the meeting (who should normally be 議紀錄的初稿及最後定稿應在會議後一段 the company secretary). Draft and final 合理時間內（一般指相關會議結束後的14天 versions of minutes of the Committee meetings should be sent to all Committee 14 members for their comment and records 內）先後發送委員會全體成員，初稿供成員 respectively, within a reasonable time 表達意見，最後定稿作其記錄之用。會議 after the meeting (which generally means 紀錄獲簽署後，秘書應將委員會的會議紀 within 14 days after the meeting). Once 錄和報告給董事會所有成員傳閱。 the minutes are signed, the secretary shall circulate the minutes and reports of the Committee to all members of the Board. D.3 The secretary of the Committee shall keep 委員會秘書應把各財政年度內委員會所有 record of all meetings of the Committee 會議的會議紀錄存檔，以及實名記錄每名 held during each financial year and records 委員會成員於相關財政年度所舉行的會議 of individual attendance of members of the 出席率。 Committee, on a named basis, at meetings held during that financial year. E. Reporting responsibilities 匯報責任 E.1 The Committee shall report to the Board after each meeting. 委員會應於每次委員會會議後向董事會作 出匯報。 15 Attachments Original document

