Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee

Huali University Group Limited
华立大学集团有限公司
(the "Company")
（「本公司」）
(Stock Code: 1756)
（股份代號：1756）
Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee (the "Committee") of
the Board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of the Company 本公司董事（「董事」）會（「董事會」）審核委員會（「委員會」）
職權範圍
（中文本為翻譯稿，僅供參考用）
1. Constitution
組成
1.1 The Committee is established pursuant 本委員會乃根據董事會於2019年8月16日舉 to a resolution passed by the Board at its 行的會議通過的決議案成立。
meeting held on 16 August 2019.
2. Membership
成員
Members of the Committee shall be委員會由董事會從其非執行董事（包括獨立 appointed by the Board from amongst 非執行董事）中委任成員組成，委員會人數 the non-executive Directors (including 最少三名，大部分需為獨立的。其中至少 independent non-executive Directors) 一名成員須為按照香港聯合交易所有限公 and shall consist of not less than three 司（「聯交所」）證券上市規則（「上市規則」） members, a majority of whom should be 第3.10(2)及3.21條具備適當專業資格或會計 independent. At least one of the members 或相關財務管理知識的獨立非執行董事。 shall be an independent non-executive
Director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required in Rules 3.10(2) and 3.21 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
A former partner of the Company's現時負責審計本公司賬目的核數公司的前 existing auditing firm shall be prohibited 任合夥人在以下日期（以日期較後者為準）
from acting as a member of the Committee 起計至少兩(2)年內，不得擔任委員會的成 for a period of at least two (2) years from 員：
the date of the person ceasing:
(a) to be a partner of the firm; or
(a) 彼終止成為該公司合夥人的日期；或
(b) to have any financial interest in the
(b) 彼不再享有該公司任何財務利益的日
firm, whichever is later.
期。
The Chairman of the Committee shall be委員會主席由董事會委任或經委員會成員 appointed by the Board or elected among 選舉及必須是獨立非執行董事。
the members of the Committee and shall be an independent non-executive Director.
The company secretary of the Company本公司的公司秘書須擔任委員會的秘書。 shall be the secretary of the Committee. 如委員會秘書缺席，出席委員會會議的成
In the absence of the secretary of the 員，可互選或委任其他人士擔任該會議的 Committee, Committee members present at 秘書。
the meeting may elect among themselves or appoint another person as the secretary for that meeting.
2.5 The appointment of the members of the 經董事會及委員會分別通過決議案，方可 Committee may be revoked, replaced or 撤銷委任、更替或額外委任委員會成員。 additional members may be appointed to 如該委員會成員不再是董事會的成員，該 the Committee by separate resolutions 委員會成員的任命將自動撤銷。
passed by the Board and by the Committee. An appointment of Committee member shall be automatically revoked if such member ceases to be a member of the Board.
3.
Procedural Standing Orders
議事程序規則
3.1
The Standing Orders which apply to these
適用於委員會職權範圍之議事程序規則列
terms of reference of the Committee are set
於此份職權範圍的附件。
out in the Annex hereto.
4.
Alternate Committee Members
委任代表
4.1
A Committee member may not appoint any
委員會成員不能委任代表。
alternate.
5.
Authority of the Committee
委員會的權力
5.1
The Committee may exercise the following
委員會可以行使以下權力：
powers:
to seek any information it requires (a)向本公司及其任何附屬公司（合稱「本集
from any employee of the Company
團」）的任何僱員及專業顧問（包括核數
and its
subsidiaries
(hereinafter
師）索取其所需的資料、要求上述人士
collectively
referred
to as the
"Group") and any professional
advisers
(including
auditors), to
require
any
of them
to
prepare
and submit
reports and
to
attend
Committee meetings and to supply
準備及提交報告、出席委員會會議並提
information and address the questions
供所需資料及解答委員會提出的問題；
raised by the Committee;
(b) to monitor whether the Group's
(b) 監督本集團管理人員在履行職務時有否
management has, in the performance
違反董事會訂下的政策或適用的法律、
of their duties, infringed any policies
法規及守則（包括上市規則及董事會或
set by the Board or any applicable
其委員會不時訂立的其他規則及法規）；
law, regulation and code (including
the Listing Rules and other rules
and regulations from time to time
determined by the Board or a
committee thereof);
to investigate any activity within (c)調查本職權範圍中的任何活動及所有涉
these terms of reference and all
及本集團的懷疑欺詐事件及要求管理層
suspected fraudulent acts involving
就此等事件作出調查及提呈報告；
the Group and to request the
management to make investigation
and submit reports;
(d) to review the Group's risk
(d) 評審本集團風險管理及內部控制措施及
management and internal control
系統；
procedures and systems;
to review the performance of the (e)評審本集團的會計及內部核數部門僱員
Group's employees in the accounting
的表現；
and internal audit department;
to make recommendations to the (f)向董事會提出建議改善本集團風險管理
Board for the improvement of the
及內部控制措施及系統；
Group's risk management and internal
control procedures and systems;
(g)
to request
the Board to take all
(g) 要求董事會採取任何必要行為，包括召
necessary
actions, including
開股東特別大會，更替及罷免本集團的
convening
an extraordinary general
核數師；
meeting, to replace and dismiss the
auditors of the Group;
(h)
to obtain,
at the expenses of the
(h) 如委員會覺得有需要，可為履行其職責
Company, external legal or other
或就協助涉及本職權範圍的事宜，對外
independent professional advice for
尋求法律或其他獨立專業意見，並由本
the purpose of performing its duties
公司支付有關費用，以及確保具相關經
or giving assistance to any matters
within these terms of reference as it
considers necessary and to secure the
attendance
of external parties with
relevant experience and expertise at
驗及專業才能的外界人士出席委員會會
its meetings;
議；
to commission reports or surveys (i)如委員會覺得有需要，可委託製作報告
as are necessary to assist in the
或進行調查以協助履行其職務，並由本
performance of its duties at the cost
公司支付有關費用；
of the Company;
to have access to sufficient resources (j)可取得足夠資源以履行其職務； in order to perform its duties;
to review annually these terms of (k)對本職權範圍及履行其職權的有效性作
reference and their effectiveness in
每年一次的檢討並向董事會提出其認為
the discharge of its duties and to
需要的修訂建議；及
recommend to the Board any changes
it considers necessary; and
to exercise such powers as the (l)為使委員會能恰當地執行其於下文第6
Committee may consider necessary
章項下的職責，行使其認為有需要及權
and expedient so that its duties under
宜的權力。
section 6 below can be properly
discharged.
5.2 The Company should provide the 本公司應提供充足資源予委員會以履行其 Committee with sufficient resources to 職責。
perform its duties.
6.
Duties of the Committee
委員會的職責
6.1
The duties of the Committee shall be:
委員會負責履行以下職責：
Relationship with the Company's auditors
與本公司核數師的關係
to be primarily responsible for (a)主要負責就外聘核數師的委任、重新委
making recommendations to
任及罷免向董事會提供建議、批准外聘
the Board on the appointment,
核數師的薪酬及其他聘用條款，及處理
reappointment and removal of the
任何有關該核數師辭職或辭退該核數師
external auditor, and to approve the
的問題；
remuneration and other terms of
engagement of the external auditor,
and any questions of its resignation or
dismissal;
(b) to review and monitor the external
(b) 按適用的標準檢討及監察外聘核數師是
auditor's independence and objectivity
否獨立客觀及核數程序是否有效。委員
and the effectiveness of the audit
process in accordance with applicable
standards. The Committee
should
會應於核數工作開始前先與核數師討論
discuss with the auditor the nature
核數性質及範疇及有關申報責任；
and scope of the audit and reporting
obligations before the
audit
commences;
to discuss with the auditors the nature and scope of the audit and reporting obligations before the audit commences; where more than one audit firm is engaged, ensure co- ordination between them;
to develop and implement policy on engaging an external auditor to supply non-audit services. For this purpose, "external auditor" includes any entity that is under common control, ownership or management with the audit firm or any entity that a reasonable and informed third party knowing all relevant information would reasonably conclude to be part of the audit firm nationally or internationally. The Committee should report to the Board, identifying and making recommendations on any matters where action or improvement is needed;
Review of the Company's financial 審閱本公司的財務資料 information
to monitor the integrity of the Company's financial statements and annual report and accounts, interim report and, if prepared for publication, quarterly reports, and to review significant financial reporting judgements contained in them;
the Committee should consider any significant or unusual items that are, or may need to be, reflected in the reports and accounts, it should give due consideration to any matters that have been raised by the Company's staff responsible for the accounting and financial reporting function, compliance officer or auditors;
Oversight of the Company's financial 監管本公司財務申報制度、風險管理及內 reporting system, risk management and 部控制系統
internal control systems
to review the Company's financial controls, and unless expressly addressed by a separate Board risk committee (or by the Board itself), to review the Company's internal control and risk management systems;
This discussion should include the adequacy of resources, staff qualifications and experience, training programmes and budget of the Company's accounting and financial control and reporting function;
to consider major investigation findings on risk management and internal control matters and management's response to these findings;
where an internal audit function exists, to ensure co-ordination between the internal and external auditors, and to ensure that the internal audit function is adequately resourced and has appropriate standing within the Company, and to review and monitor its effectiveness;
(m) to review the Group's financial and (m) 檢討本集團的財務及會計政策及慣例； accounting policies and practices;
to review the external auditor's management letter, any material queries raised by the auditor to management about accounting records, financial accounts or systems of control and management's response;
to conduct exit interviews with any Director, financial controller, internal control manager or internal audit manager upon his resignation in order to ascertain the reasons for his departure;
於董事、財務總監、內部控制經理或內 部核數經理離職時，會見有關人員以了 解其離職原因；
(q) to prepare work reports for
(q) 就工作草擬報告及概要報告；前者交董
presentation to the Board and to
事會審閱，後者刊於本公司的中期及年
prepare summary of work reports for
度報告；
inclusion in the Company's interim
and annual reports;
to consider the appointment of any (r)考慮委任任何人士作為委員會成員、核
person to be a Committee member,
數師、財務工作人員，以填補空缺或增
auditor and accounting staff either
設有關職務或考慮罷免上述任何人士；
to fill a casual vacancy or as an
additional Committee member,
auditor and accounting staff or the
dismissal of any of them;
to report to the Board on the (s)就上述事宜及上市規則附錄十四《企業
matters set out above and the code
管治守則》所載的守則條文向董事會匯
provision contained in the Corporate
報；
Governance Code set out in Appendix
14 to the Listing Rules;
to consider and implement other (t)考慮及執行董事會不時界定或委派或上
matters, as defined or assigned by the
市規則不時規定的其他事項；
Board or otherwise required by the
Listing Rules from time to time;
(u) to review the arrangements that
(u) 檢討本公司設定的以下安排：本公司僱
employees of the Company can use,
員可暗中就財務匯報、內部控制或其他
in confidence, to raise concerns about
方面可能發生的不正當行為提出關注。
possible improprieties in financial
委員會應確保有適當安排，讓本公司對
reporting, internal control or other
此等事宜作出公平獨立的調查及採取適
matters. The Committee should
當行動；及
ensure that proper arrangements are
in place for fair and independent
investigation of these matters and for
appropriate follow-up action; and
(v) to act as the key representative
(v) 擔任本公司與外聘核數師之間的主要代
body for overseeing the Company's
表，負責監察二者之間的關係。
relations with the external auditor.
7. Annual General Meeting
股東週年大會
7.1 The Chairman of the Committee or in his 委員會的主席，或在委員會主席缺席時由另 absence, another member of the Committee 一名委員會成員（或如該名委員未能出席， or failing this, his duly appointed delegate, 則其適當委任的代表）應出席本公司的股東 shall attend the annual general meeting of 週年大會，並就委員會的活動及其職責在 the Company and be prepared to answer 股東週年大會上回應問題。
questions at the annual general meeting on the Committee's activities and its responsibilities.
The Company's management should ensure that the external auditor will attend the annual general meeting to answer questions about the conduct of the audit, the preparation and content of the auditors' report, the accounting policies and the auditor's independence.
8. Continuing Application of the Articles of 本公司組織章程細則的持續適用 Association of the Company
8.1 The articles of association of the Company 本公司組織章程細則作出了規範的董事會 regulating the meetings and proceedings 議及會議程序的規定，如果也適用於委員 of the Directors so far as the same are 會會議及會議程序而且並未被本職權範圍
applicable and are not replaced by the 規定所取代，亦應用於委員會的會議及會 provisions in these terms of reference shall 議程序。
apply to the meetings and proceedings of the Committee.
9. Powers of the Board
The Board may, subject to compliance with the articles of association of the Company and the Listing Rules (including the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules or if adopted by the Company, the Company's own code of corporate governance practices), amend, supplement and revoke these terms of reference and any resolution passed by the Committee provided that no amendments or supplements to and revocation of these terms of reference and the resolutions passed by the Committee shall invalidate any prior act and resolution of the Committee which would have
10.1 The Committee should make available its 委員會應在本公司的網站及聯交所的網站 terms of reference, explaining its role and 公開其職權範圍，解釋其角色及董事會轉 the authority delegated to it by the Board 授予其的權力。
by including them on the website of the Company and on the website of the Stock Exchange.
Adopted on 16 August 2019
於2019年8月16日採納
Procedural Standing Orders applicable to the Committee
委員會議事程序規則
A.
Procedural Standing Orders
議事程序規則
A.1
These Standing Orders are the rules which
此份議事程序規則為適用於委員會職權範
apply to the terms of reference of the
圍之程序規則，特別是有關委員會的會議
Committee and, in particular, the meetings
及通過的決議案。
of the Committee and the resolutions to be
passed by it.
B.
Proceedings of the Committee
會議程序
B.1
Notice:
會議通知：
Unless otherwise agreed by all the Committee members, a meeting shall be called by at least seven days' prior notice. Such notice shall be sent
Irrespective of the length of notice being given, attendance of a Committee member at a meeting constitutes a waiver of such notice unless the Committee member attending the meeting attends for the express purpose of objecting, at the beginning of the meeting, to the transaction of any business on the grounds that the meeting has not been properly convened.
(Note: Pursuant to paragraph A.1.3 of Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, regular meetings should be called by at least 14 days' notice)
（註：根據上市規則附錄十四第A.1.3段 的規定，召開委員會定期會議應發出至 少14天通知）
(b) A Committee member may and, at
(b) 任何委員會成員及委員會秘書（應任何
the request of a Committee member,
委員會成員的請求）可以於任何時候召
the secretary to the Committee may
集委員會會議。召開會議通告必須親身
at any time summon a Committee
以口頭或以書面形式或以電話、電子郵
meeting. Notice shall be given to each
件、傳真（以該委員會成員不時通知秘
Committee member in person orally
or in writing or by telephone or by
email or by facsimile transmission at
書的電話號碼、傳真號碼、地址或電子
the telephone or facsimile or address
郵箱地址為準）或委員會成員不時議定
or email address from time to time
的其他方式發出予各委員會成員。
notified to the secretary by such
Committee member or in such other
manner as the Committee members
may from time to time determine.
Any notice given orally shall be (c)口頭方式作出的會議通知，應盡快及在
confirmed in writing as soon as
會議召開前以書面方式確實。
practicable and before the meeting.
(d) Notice of meeting
shall state
the
(d) 會議通告必須說明開會目的、時間和地
purpose, time and place of the
點。議程及隨附需委員會成員就該會議
meeting. An
agenda together
目的而審閱的其他文件一般在預期召開
with other
documents which
may
委員會會議日期前七天（無論如何不少
be
required
to
be
considered
by
於三天）（或經所有委員會成員同意的其
the
members
of
the Committee
他時段）送達各成員參閱。
for the purposes of the meeting
should generally be delivered to all
Committee
members seven days
(and in any event not less than three days) before the intended date of the Committee meeting (or such other period as all the Committee members may agree).
B.2 Quorum: The quorum of the Committee 法定人數：委員會會議法定人數為兩位委 meeting shall be two members of the 員會成員。
Committee.
B.3Attendance:The Company's staff having出席： 本公司擁有會計和財務匯報功能的 accounting and financial reporting 職員、內部核數主管（或任何主管承擔類似 functions, the head of internal audit (or any 工作，但被指定為不同職稱）及外聘核數師 officer(s) assuming the relevant functions 的代表通常應出席委員會會議。其他董事 but having a different designation) and 會的成員亦有權出席會議。無論如何，委員 representative(s) of the external auditors 會應至少每年一次在沒有執行董事及本公 shall normally attend meetings of the 司管理層出席的情況下，會見外聘核數師。
Committee. Other Board members shall also have the right of attendance. However, at least once a year the Committee shall meet with the external auditors without the presence of executive Directors and the management of the Company.
B.4 Frequency: Meetings shall be held at 開會次數：每年最少開會兩次或多於兩次 least twice annually or more frequently （若有所需）。如外聘核數師認為需要，可 if circumstances require. The external 要求委員會主席召開會議。
auditors may request the Chairman of the Committee to convene a meeting, if they consider that one is necessary.
B.5 Mode of participation: Meetings may be 出席會議方式：會議可由委員會成員親身 held in person, or by means of telephone, 出席或以電話、電子或其他可讓出席會議 electronic or other communication facilities 的所有人士同時及即時與對方溝通的方式 which permit all persons participating in the 進行，而以上述方式出席會議等同於親身 meeting to communicate with each other 出席有關會議。
simultaneously and instantaneously, and participation in such a meeting by the means above shall constitute presence in person at such meeting.
C. Written resolutions
書面決議案
C.1 A resolution in writing signed by all the 經由委員會全體成員簽署通過的書面決議 Committee members shall be as valid 案與經由委員會會議通過的決議案具有同 and effective as if it had been passed at a 等效力，而有關書面決議案可由一名或以 meeting of the Committee and may consist 上委員會成員簽署格式類似的多份文件組
of several documents in like form each 成。 signed by one or more of the Committee members.
D. Minutes and reporting procedures
會議紀錄及匯報程序
D.1 The secretary shall, at the beginning of 秘書應在每次會議開始時查問是否有任何 each meeting, inquire and record the 利益衝突並記錄在會議紀錄中。有關的委 existence of any conflicts of interest and 員會成員將不計入法定人數內，而除非上 minute them accordingly. The relevant 市規則附錄三附註1所載除外情況適用，否 member of the Committee shall not be 則相關成員必須就其或其任何緊密聯繫人 counted towards the quorum and he must 有重大利益的任何委員會決議案放棄投票。
abstain from voting on any resolution of the Committee in which he or any of his close associates has a material interest, unless the exceptions set out in note 1 to Appendix 3 to the Listing Rules apply.
D.2 Full minutes of Committee meetings shall 委員會的完整會議紀錄應由正式委任的會 be kept by a duly appointed secretary 議秘書（通常為公司秘書）保存。委員會會 of the meeting (who should normally be 議紀錄的初稿及最後定稿應在會議後一段 the company secretary). Draft and final 合理時間內（一般指相關會議結束後的14天
versions of minutes of the Committee meetings should be sent to all Committee
