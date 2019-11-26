Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee
0
11/26/2019 | 07:28pm EST
JUSTIN ALLEN HOLDINGS LIMITED
捷 隆 控 股 有 限 公 司
(the "Company" and 「本公司」)
TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
("COMMITTEE") OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ("BOARD")
OF THE COMPANY
本公司董事會（「董事會」）審核委員會（「委員會」） 職權範圍
（中文本為翻譯稿，僅供參考用）
1.
Constitution
1.
組成
1.1
The Committee is established pursuant
1.1
本委員會是 按董事會於
to a resolution passed by the Board at
2019年10月17日會 議 通 過
its meeting held on 17 October 2019.
成立的。
2.
Membership
2.
成員
2.1 Members of the Committee shall be
2.1
委員會由董事會僅從本公
appointed by the Board from amongst
司非執行 董事中委任組
only the non-executive directors of
成，委員會最少要有三名
the Company and shall consist of not
成員，而本公司獨立非執
less than three members, the majority
行董事須佔大多數，其中
of whom should be independent non-
至少一名獨立非執行董事
executive directors. At least one
須按照香港聯合交易所有
member is an independent non-executive
限公司證券上市規則（「上
director with appropriate professional
市規則」）第3.10(2) 條具備
qualifications or accounting or related
適當專業資格或會計或相
financial management expertise as
關財務管理專長。
required under rule 3.10(2) of the Rules
Governing the Listing of Securities on
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong
Limited (the "Listing Rules").
2.2
The chairman of the Committee shall be
2.2
委員會主席由董事會委任
appointed by the Board and shall be an
及必須是獨立非執行董
independent non-executive director.
事。
1
2.3
The company secretary of the Company
2.3
本公司的公司秘書為委員
shall be the secretary of the Committee.
會的秘書。
2.4 The appointment of the members or
2.4
經董事會及委員會分別通
secretary of the Committee may be
過決議，方可罷免委員會
revoked, or additional members may be
的成員或秘書或委任額外
appointed to the Committee by separate
的委員會成員。
resolutions passed by the Board and by
the Committee.
3. Proceedings of the Committee
3. 會議程序
3.1
Notice:
3.1
會議通知：
Unless otherwise agreed by all the Committee members (either orally or in writing), a meeting shall be called by giving at least seven days' notice.
A Committee member may and, on the request of a Committee member, the secretary to the Committee shall, at any time summon a Committee meeting. Notice shall be given to each Committee member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by email or by facsimile transmission at the telephone or facsimile or address or email address from time to time notified to the secretary by such Committee member or in such other manner as the Committee members may from time to time determine.
Any notice given orally shall be confirmed in writing as soon as practicable and before the meeting.
to seek any information it requires from any employee of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") and any professional advisers (including auditors), to require any of them to prepare and submit reports and to attend Committee meetings and to supply information and address the questions raised by the Committee;
to monitor whether the Group's management has, in the performance of their duties, infringed any policies set by the Board or any applicable law, regulation and code (including the Listing Rules and other rules and regulations from time to time determined by the Board or a committee thereof);
to investigate any activity within these terms of reference and all suspected frauds involving the Group and request the management to make investigation and submit reports;
to review the Group's risk management and internal control procedures and systems;
to review the performance of the Group's employees in the accounting and internal audit department;
to make recommendations to the Board for the improvement of the Group's risk management and internal control procedures and systems;
to request the Board to convene a shareholders' meeting (if necessary) for purposes of revoking the appointment of any director and to dismiss any employees if there is evidence showing that the relevant director and/or employee has failed to discharge his duties properly;
(a) to be primarily responsible for ma k i ng re com me nd at ion to the Board on the appointment, reappointment and removal of the external auditor, and to approve the remuneration and terms of engagement of the external auditor, and any questions of its resignation or dismissal;
to review and monitor the external aud itor's i nde pendence a nd objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process in accordance with applicable standards;
to discuss with the auditors the nature and scope of the audit and reporting obligations before the audit commences;
to review the Group's financial and accounting policies and practices;
to review the external auditor's management letter, any material queries raised by the auditor to management about accounting
record s, f i na ncial accou nt s or systems of cont rol a nd management's response;
to ensure that the Board will provide a timely response to the issues raised in the external auditor's management letter;
to review arrangements employees of the Company can use, in confidence, to raise concerns about possible improprieties in financial reporting, internal control or other matters. The Committee should ensure that proper arrangements are in place for fair and independent investigation of these matters and for appropriate follow-up action;
to act as the key representative body for overseeing the Company's relations with the external auditor;
to report to the Board on the matters set out above;
to consider other topics, as defined or assigned by the Board from time to time;
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 00:27:00 UTC