Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields JUSTIN ALLEN HOLDINGS LIMITED 捷 隆 控 股 有 限 公 司 (the "Company" and 「本公司」) TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE ("COMMITTEE") OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ("BOARD") OF THE COMPANY 本公司董事會（「董事會」）審核委員會（「委員會」） 職權範圍 （中文本為翻譯稿，僅供參考用） 1. Constitution 1. 組成 1.1 The Committee is established pursuant 1.1 本委員會是 按董事會於 to a resolution passed by the Board at 2019年10月17日會 議 通 過 its meeting held on 17 October 2019. 成立的。 2. Membership 2. 成員 2.1 Members of the Committee shall be 2.1 委員會由董事會僅從本公 appointed by the Board from amongst 司非執行 董事中委任組 only the non-executive directors of 成，委員會最少要有三名 the Company and shall consist of not 成員，而本公司獨立非執 less than three members, the majority 行董事須佔大多數，其中 of whom should be independent non- 至少一名獨立非執行董事 executive directors. At least one 須按照香港聯合交易所有 member is an independent non-executive 限公司證券上市規則（「上 director with appropriate professional 市規則」）第3.10(2) 條具備 qualifications or accounting or related 適當專業資格或會計或相 financial management expertise as 關財務管理專長。 required under rule 3.10(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). 2.2 The chairman of the Committee shall be 2.2 委員會主席由董事會委任 appointed by the Board and shall be an 及必須是獨立非執行董 independent non-executive director. 事。 1 2.3 The company secretary of the Company 2.3 本公司的公司秘書為委員 shall be the secretary of the Committee. 會的秘書。 2.4 The appointment of the members or 2.4 經董事會及委員會分別通 secretary of the Committee may be 過決議，方可罷免委員會 revoked, or additional members may be 的成員或秘書或委任額外 appointed to the Committee by separate 的委員會成員。 resolutions passed by the Board and by the Committee. 3. Proceedings of the Committee 3. 會議程序 3.1 Notice: 3.1 會議通知： Unless otherwise agreed by all the Committee members (either orally or in writing), a meeting shall be called by giving at least seven days' notice. A Committee member may and, on the request of a Committee member, the secretary to the Committee shall, at any time summon a Committee meeting. Notice shall be given to each Committee member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by email or by facsimile transmission at the telephone or facsimile or address or email address from time to time notified to the secretary by such Committee member or in such other manner as the Committee members may from time to time determine. Any notice given orally shall be confirmed in writing as soon as practicable and before the meeting. 除非委員會全體成員 （口頭或書面）同意， 委員會 的 會 議 通 知 期，不應少於七天。 任何委員會成員及委 員會 秘書（應委員會 成員的請求時）可於任 何時候召集委員會會 議。召開會議通知必 須親身以口頭或以書 面形式、或以電話、 電子郵件、傳真或委 員會成員不時議定的 其他方式發出予各委 員會成員不時通知秘 書的電話或傳真號碼 或郵寄地址或電郵地 址。 任何口頭發出的會議 通 知，應 盡 快（及在 會議召開前）以書面方 式確實。 2 (d) Notice of meeting shall state the (d) 召開會議的通知必須 purpose, time and place of the 說明開會目的、時間 meeting and shall be accompanied 及地點，及連同議程 by an agenda together with 及其他需要各委員會 other documents which may be 成員為了會議而參閱 required to be considered by the 的有關文件。 下文第 members of the Committee for 3.4條所述委員會定期 the purposes of the meeting. In 會議的議程及有關文 respect of regular meetings of the 件應全部及時送交委 Committee to be held as mentioned 員會全體成員，並至 in clause 3.4 below, and so far as 少在計劃舉行委員會 practicable for all other meetings 會議日期的最少三天 of the Committee, the agenda and 前(或委員會全體成員 accompanying papers shall be sent 協定的其他時間內)送 in full to all the members of the 出。委員會其他所有 Committee in a timely manner 會議在切實可行的情 and at least 3 days before the 況下亦應採納以上安 intended date of the meeting of the 排。 Committee (or such other period as all the Committee members may agree). 3.2 Quorum: The quorum of the Committee 3.2 法定人數: 法定人數為兩 meeting shall be two members of the 位委員會成員。 Committee. 3.3 Attendance: The finance director, the 3.3 出席: 主管財務的董事、公 head of internal audit (or any officer(s) 司內部審核的主管（或任 assuming the relevant functions but 何承擔類似功能但被指定 having a different designation) and a 為不同職稱的主管）及一 representative of the external auditors 位外聘核數師的代表通常 shall normally attend meetings. Other 應出席會議。其他董事會 Board members shall also have the right 的成員亦有權出席會議。 of attendance. However, at least twice 無論如何，委員會應至少 a year the Committee shall meet with 每年兩次在沒有董事會的 the external auditors without executive 執行董事出席的情況下， Board members present. 會見外聘核數師。 3 3.4 Frequency: Meetings shall be held at 3.4 開會次數: 每年最少開會 least twice a year or more frequently 兩次，或（若有需要及有一 if circumstances require and with 致書面同意時）多於兩次， unanimous written consent to consider 討論董事會提呈的預算、 the budget, revised budget and, if 修訂預算及（若發行公布） published for publication, quarterly 季度報告。如外聘核數師 report prepared by the Board. The 認為需要，可要求委員會 external auditors may request the 主席召開會議。 chairman of the Committee to convene a meeting, if they consider that one is necessary. 4. Written resolutions 4. 書面決議 4.1 Resolutions may be passed by all 4.1 委員會成員可以以書面贊 Committee members in writing, but such 成方式通過任何決議，惟 resolutions in writing must be signed by 有關書面決議必須由所有 all members of the Committee. 委員會成員簽字。 5. Alternate Committee members 5. 委任代表 5.1 A Committee member may not appoint 5.1 委員會成 員不能委任代 any alternate. 表。 6. Authority of the Audit Committee 6. 審核委員會的權力 6.1 The Committee may exercise the 6.1 委員會可以行 使以下權 following powers: 力： to seek any information it requires from any employee of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the " Group ") and any professional advisers (including auditors), to require any of them to prepare and submit reports and to attend Committee meetings and to supply information and address the questions raised by the Committee; 向本公司及其任何附 屬公司（統稱為「 本集 團 」）的任何僱員及專 業顧問（包括核數師） 索取所需資料，並要 求任何該等人士準備 及提交報告及出席委 員會會議及提供資料 及解答委員會提出之 問題； 4 to monitor whether the Group's management has, in the performance of their duties, infringed any policies set by the Board or any applicable law, regulation and code (including the Listing Rules and other rules and regulations from time to time determined by the Board or a committee thereof); to investigate any activity within these terms of reference and all suspected frauds involving the Group and request the management to make investigation and submit reports; to review the Group's risk management and internal control procedures and systems; to review the performance of the Group's employees in the accounting and internal audit department; to make recommendations to the Board for the improvement of the Group's risk management and internal control procedures and systems; to request the Board to convene a shareholders' meeting (if necessary) for purposes of revoking the appointment of any director and to dismiss any employees if there is evidence showing that the relevant director and/or employee has failed to discharge his duties properly; 監控本集團管理人員 在履行職務時有否違 反董事會訂下的政策 或適用的法律、規則 及守則 ( 包括上市規則 及董事會或其委員會 不時訂立的其他規則 及規例 ) ； 調查本職權範圍中的 任何活動及所有涉及 集團的懷疑欺詐事件 及要求管理層作出調 查及提呈報告； 評審本集團風險管理 及內部監控措施及系 統； 評審本集團的會計及 內部審核部門僱員的 表現； 向董事會提出建議改 善本 集 團 風 險 管 理 及內部監控措施或系 統； 在有證據顯示本集團 董事及 ╱ 或其他僱員 失職時，要求董事會 召開股 東大會（如有 需要）罷免有關人員 的職務； 5 (h) to request the Board to take (h) 要求董事會採取任何 all necessary actions, including 必要行為，包括召開 convening an extraordinary general 特別股東大會，更替 meeting, to replace and dismiss the 及罷免本集團的核數 auditors of the Group; 師； (i) to obtain, at the Company's (i) 如 委 員 會 覺 得 有 需 expenses, independent legal or 要，可就本職權範圍 other professional advice from 事宜向外尋求有相關 outsiders with relevant experience 經 驗 及專 業 才 能 的 and expertise on any matters within 獨立第三方的獨立法 these terms of reference as it 律或其他專業意見， considers necessary and to secure the 並在有需要時邀請該 attendance of such outsiders at its 等人士出席委員會會 meetings as it considers necessary; 議。前述費用由本公 司承擔； (j) to commission reports or surveys (j) 如 委 員 會 覺 得 有 需 as are necessary to assist in the 要，可委託製作報告 performance of its duties at the cost 或進行調查以協助履 of the Company; 行其職務並由本公司 負責有關費用； (k) to have access to sufficient resources (k) 可取得充足資源以履 in order to perform its duties; 行其職務； (l) where there is any disagreement (l) 當委員會及董事會在 between the Committee and the 挑選、委任、辭退或 Board on the selection, appointment, 罷免外聘核數師事宜 resignation or dismissal of the 上意見不合且未能解 external auditors which cannot 決時，向股東報告其 be resolved, to report its own 建議； recommendation on such matters to the shareholders; (m) to review annually these terms of (m) 每年檢討本職權範圍 reference and their effectiveness in 及其於履行職責時的 the discharge of its duties and to 有效性，及如委員會 make recommendation to the Board 覺得有需要，可向董 any changes it considers necessary; 事會提供修改建議； and 及 6 (n) to exercise such powers as the (n) 為 使 委員會 能 恰 當 Committee may consider necessary 地執行其於第七章項 and expedient so that their duties 下的責任，行使其認 under section 7 below can be 為有需要及便捷的權 properly discharged. 力。 6.2 The Committee should be provided 6.2 委員會應獲供給充足資源 with sufficient resources to perform its 以履行其職責。 duties. 7. Duties 7. 責任 7.1 The duties of the Committee shall be: 7.1 委員會 負責履行以下責 任： Relationship with the Company's auditors 與本公司核數師的關係 (a) to be primarily responsible for ma k i ng re com me nd at ion to the Board on the appointment, reappointment and removal of the external auditor, and to approve the remuneration and terms of engagement of the external auditor, and any questions of its resignation or dismissal; to review and monitor the external aud itor's i nde pendence a nd objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process in accordance with applicable standards; to discuss with the auditors the nature and scope of the audit and reporting obligations before the audit commences; 主要負責就外聘核數 師的委任、重新委任 及罷免向董事會提供 建議，批准外聘核數 師 的 薪 酬 及 聘用 條 款、及處理任何有關 該核數師辭職或辭退 該核數師的問題； 按適用的標準檢討及 監察外聘核數師是否 獨立客觀及核數程序 是否有效； 於核數工作開始前先 與核數師討論核數性 質及範疇及有關申報 責任； 7 (d) to develop and implement policy on (d) 就外聘核數師提供非 engaging of an external auditor to 核數服務制定政策， supply non-audit services. For this 並予以執行。就此規 purpose, "external auditor" includes 定 而 言，「外 聘 核 數 any entity that is under common 師」包括與負責核 數 control, ownership or management 的公司處於同一控制 with the audit firm or any entity 權、所有權或管理權 that a reasonable and informed 之下的任何機構，或 third party knowing all relevant 一個合理知悉所有有 information would reasonably 關資料的第三方，在 conclude to be part of the audit 合理情況下會斷定該 firm nationally or internationally. 機構屬於該負責核數 The Committee should report to 的公司的本土或國際 the Board, identifying and making 業務的一部分的任何 recommendations on any matters 機構。委員會應就任 where action or improvement is 何須採取行動或改善 needed; 的事項向董事會報告 並提出建議； Review of the Company's financial 審閱本公司的財務資料 information (e) to monitor the integrity of the (e) 監 察 本 公司 的 財 務 Company's financial statements 報表以及年度報告及 and annual report and accounts, 賬目、半年度報告及 half-year report and, if prepared （若擬刊發）季度報告 for publication, quarterly reports, 的完整性，並審閱報 and to review significant financial 表及報告所載有關財 reporting judgements contained in 務申報的重大意見； them; (f) in reviewing the reports mentioned (f) 在向董事會提交上述 in paragraph (e) before submission 第(e)段有關報告前， to the Board, to focus particularly 應特別針對下列事項 on: 加以審閱： (i) any changes in accounting (i) 會計政策及實務 policies and practices; 的任何更改； (ii) major judgmental areas; (ii) 涉及重要判斷性 的地方； 8 (iii) sig n i f ic a n t a dj u s t m e n t s (iii) 因核數而出現的 resulting from the audit; 重大調整； (iv) the going concern assumption (iv) 集團持續經營的 and any qualifications; 假設及任何保留 意見； (v) compliance with accounting (v) 是否遵守會計準 standards; 則； (vi) compliance with the Listing (vi) 是否遵守有關財 Rules and legal requirements 務申報的上市規 in relation to f inancial 則及法律規定； reporting; (g) regarding (e) and (f) above: (g) 就 上 述 (e) 及 (f) 項 而 言： (i) members of the Committee (i) 委員會成員應與 should liaise with the Board 董事會及高級管 and senior management and 理人員聯絡。委 the Committee must meet, at 員會須至少每年 least twice a year, with the 與本公司的核數 Company's auditors; and 師開會兩次；及 (ii) the Committee should consider (ii) 委員會應考慮於 any significant or unusual 該等報告及賬目 items that are, or may need to 中所反映或需反 be, reflected in the reports and 映的任何重大或 accounts, it should give due 不尋常事項，並 consideration to any matters 應適當考慮任何 that have been raised by the 由本公司屬下會 Company's staff responsible 計及財務匯報職 for the accou nt i ng and 員、監察主任或 financial reporting function, 核數師提出的事 compliance officer or auditors; 項； 9 Oversight of the Company's financial 監管本公司財務申報制度、風 reporting system, risk management and 險管理及內部監控系統 internal control systems (h) to review the Company's financial (h) 檢討本公司的財務監 controls, and unless expressly 控，以及（除非有另設 addressed by a separate board 的董事會轄下風險委 risk committee, or by the Board 員會或董事會本身會 itself, to review the Company's risk 明確處理）檢討本公 management and internal control 司的風險管理及內部 systems; 監控系統； (i) to discuss the risk management (i) 與管理層討論風險管 and internal control systems 理及內部監控系統， with management to ensure that 確保管理層已履行職 management has performed its 責建立有效的系統。 duty to have effective systems. 討論內容應包括本公 This discussion should include 司在會計、內部審核 the adequacy of resources, staff 及財務匯報職能方面 qualifications and experience, 的資源、員工資歷及 training programmes and budget of 經驗是否足夠，以及 the Company's accounting, internal 員工所接受的培訓課 audit and financial reporting 程及有關預算又是否 function; 充足； (j) to consider major investigation (j) 應董事會的委派或主 findings on risk management 動，就有關風險管理 and internal control matters as 及內部監控事宜的重 delegated by the Board or on its 要調查結果及管理層 own initiative and management's 對調查結果的回應進 response to these findings; 行研究； (k) where an internal audit function (k) 如本公司設有內部審 exists, to ensure co-ordination 核功能，須確保內部 between the internal and external 和外聘核數師的工作 auditors, and to ensure that the 得到協調；也須確保 internal audit function is adequately 內部審核功能在本公 resourced and has appropriate 司內部有足夠資源運 standing within the Company, 作，並且有適當的地 and to review and monitor its 位；以及檢討及監察 effectiveness; 其成效； 10 to review the Group's financial and accounting policies and practices; to review the external auditor's management letter, any material queries raised by the auditor to management about accounting record s, f i na ncial accou nt s or systems of cont rol a nd management's response; to ensure that the Board will provide a timely response to the issues raised in the external auditor's management letter; to review arrangements employees of the Company can use, in confidence, to raise concerns about possible improprieties in financial reporting, internal control or other matters. The Committee should ensure that proper arrangements are in place for fair and independent investigation of these matters and for appropriate follow-up action; to act as the key representative body for overseeing the Company's relations with the external auditor; to report to the Board on the matters set out above; to consider other topics, as defined or assigned by the Board from time to time; 檢討本集團的財務及 會計政策及實務； 檢查外聘核數師給予 管理層的《審核情況 說明函 件》、核 數 師 就會計紀錄、財務賬 目或監控系統向管理 層提出的任何重大疑 問及管理層作出的回 應； 確保董事會及時回應 於外聘核數師給予管 理 層的《審核情況說 明函件》中提出的事 宜； 檢討本公司設定的以 下安排：本公司僱員 可暗中就財務匯報、 內部監控或其他方面 可能發生的不正當行 為提出關注。委員會 應確保有適當安排， 讓本公司對此等事宜 作出公平獨立的調查 及 採 取 適 當 跟 進 行 動； 擔任本公司與外聘核 數 師 之 間 的 主 要 代 表，負責監察二者之 間的關係； 就上述事宜向董事會 匯報； 研究其他由董事會不 時 界定 或 分 派 的 課 題； 11 Corporate Governance Functions 企業管治職能 to develop and review the Company's policies and practices on corporate governance and make recommendations to the Board; to review and monitor the training and continuous professional development of directors and senior management; to review and monitor the Company's policies and practices on compliance with legal and regulatory requirements; to develop, review and monitor the code of conduct and compliance manual (if any) applicable to employees and directors; and (w) t o r e v i e w t h e C o m p a n y 's compliance with the code and disclosure in the Cor porate Governance Report. 制定及檢討本公司的 企 業 管 治 政 策 及常 規，並向董事會提出 建議； 檢討及監察董事及高 級管理人員的培訓及 持續專業發展； 檢討及監察本公司在 遵守法律及監管規定 方面的政策及常規； 制定、檢討及監察僱 員及董事的操守準則 及合規手冊（如有）；

及 檢討本公司遵守守則 的情況及在《企業管 治報告》內的披露。 8. Reporting procedures 8. 匯報程序 8.1 Full minutes of the meetings of the 8.1 委員會的完整會議紀錄及 Committee and all written resolutions 書面決議應由委員會秘書 of the Committee should be kept by the 保存。 secretary of the Committee. 8.2 The secretary of the Committee shall 8.2 委員會秘書應於委員會會 send the draft and final versions of 議結束後或書面決議簽署 minutes of the meetings or, as the 後一段合理時段內，先後 case may be, written resolutions of the 把會議紀錄或書面決議 Committee to all Committee members ( 視乎情況而定)的初稿及 for their comment and records, within a 最後定稿發送委員會全體 reasonable time after the meeting or the 成員，初稿供成員表達意 passing of the written resolutions. 見，最後定稿作其紀錄之 用。 12 8.3 The secretary of the Committee shall 8.3 委員會秘書應將各財政年 keep record of all meetings of the 度內委員會舉行的所有會 Committee held during each financial 議的會議紀錄及個別成員 year of the Company and records of 出席紀錄按其名字備存於 individual attendance of members of 本公司。 the Committee, on a named basis, at meetings held during that financial year. 9. Continuing application of the articles of 9. 本公司組織章程的持續適用 association of the Company 9.1 The articles of association of the 9.1 本公司章程細則內規範的 Company regulating the meetings and 董事會會議及會議程序 proceedings of the directors so far as 的規定，除被本職權範圍 the same are applicable and are not 的條文替代之外，均適用 replaced by the provisions in these terms 於委員會的會議及會議程 of reference shall apply to the meetings 序。 and proceedings of the Committee. 10. Powers of the Board 10. 董事會權力 10.1 The Board may, subject to compliance 10.1 本職權範圍所有規則及委 with the articles of association of 員會通過的決議，可以由 the Company and the Listing Rules 董事會在不違反公司章程 (including the Corporate Governance 及上市規則的前提下(包括 Code and Corporate Governance 上市規則之附錄十四《企 Report set out in Appendix 14 to the 業管治守則》及《企業管治 Listing Rules or if adopted by the 報告》或公司自行制定的 Company, the Company's own code of 企業管治常規守則（如被 corporate governance practices), amend, 採用）)，修訂、補充及廢 supplement and revoke these terms of 除，惟修訂及廢除本職權 reference and any resolution passed 範圍的規則及委員會通過 by the Committee provided that no 的決議並不影響任何委員 amendments to and revocation of these 會已採取的行動及已經通 terms of reference and the resolutions 過的決議的有效性。 passed by the Committee shall invalidate any prior act and resolution of the Committee which would have been valid if such terms of reference or resolution had not been amended or revoked. 13 Attachments Original document

