Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company

SICHUAN LANGUANG JUSTBON SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.

四 川 藍 光 嘉 寶 服 務 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People' s Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2606)

(hereafter the "Company" )

Audit Committee - Terms of Reference

1. Members

The audit committee of the Company (the " Audit Committee " ) should be established by the board of directors of the Company ( " Board " ) and it should comprise a minimum of three members. Members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board from among the non-executive Directors (including independent non-executive Directors) and shall consist of not less than three (3) members. The majority of the Audit Committee members must be independent non-executive directors of the Company, and at least one of whom is an independent non-executive director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise. The Chairman of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board or elected among the members of the Committee and shall be an independent non-executive Director.

1.4 A former partner of the Company' s existing auditing firm should be prohibited from acting as a member of the Audit Committee for a period of two years from the date of his/her ceasing

to be a partner of the firm; or (b) to have any financial interest in the firm, whichever is the later.

1.5 The terms of appointment of the Audit Committee members should be determined by the Board at the appointment date.

2. Secretary

Each of the joint company secretaries of the Company (the " Joint Company Secretaries " ) shall act as the secretary of the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee may from time to time, appoint any other person with appropriate qualification and experience to act as the secretary of the Audit Committee.

3. Meetings