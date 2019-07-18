Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Audit and Risk Management Committee under the Board of Directors of China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited

Article 3 The Company shall provide necessary work conditions for the operation of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Specialized staff or department shall be designated to be responsible for dealing with daily matters of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, including communication, organization of meetings, preparation of materials and filing. The management and the relevant departments of the Company shall provide support for the Audit and Risk Management Committee during the performance of its duties.

CHAPTER 2 COMPOSITION AND ORGANIZATION

Article 4 In principle, the members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee shall be independent of the daily operation and management of the Company, and shall be appointed by the Board of Directors amongst its members. The Audit and Risk Management Committee shall comprise three non-executive directors, the majority of which shall be independent non-executive directors, and at least one of which shall possess professional accountant qualifications or appropriate accounting or relevant financial management expertise.

Article 5 The members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee shall be recommended by the Chairman of the Board of Directors after discussion with relevant directors subject to consideration and approval by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors shall regularly evaluate the independence and performance of the members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, and when necessary, replace members who are not suitable to remain in the position.

Article 6 The Audit and Risk Management Committee shall have one chairman who shall be an independent non-executive director in charge of the work of the Committee. The chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee shall be an accounting professional with professional experience in accounting or financial management. The chairman shall be nominated by the Chairman of the Board of Directors and appointed by the Board of Directors. The main powers and duties of the chairman are as follows:

convening and presiding over regular and ad-hoc meetings of the Committee; determining the procedures of each meeting of the Committee; signing material documentation of the Committee; ensuring that the Committee reaches a clear conclusion to each proposal which includes passed, rejected and supplementary materials needed; other powers and duties provided in these terms of reference and conferred by the Board of Directors.

Article 7 All members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee shall possess the expertise and business experience enabling them to fulfil the duties of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee shall devote sufficient time and efforts to perform the duties of the Committee diligently and conscientiously. They shall supervise the external auditors of the Company in a practical and efficient way, and shall provide guidance to the internal audit of the Company in order to perform effective internal control for the Company and provide true, accurate and complete financial reports. The Company shall arrange members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee to participate in related trainings to timely obtain expertise required for discharge of their duties in respect of laws, accounting, and regulation standards of listed companies.