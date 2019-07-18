Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Audit and Risk Management Committee under the Board of Directors of China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited
China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited*
中 國 鐵 路 通 信 信 號 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People' s Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 3969)
Terms of Reference of the Audit and Risk Management Committee
under the Board of Directors of China Railway Signal & Communication
Corporation Limited
CHAPTER 1 GENERAL PROVISIONS
Article 1In order to perfect thedecision-makingprocedures of the Board of China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited (the "Company" ), fully safeguard the legal interests of the Company and its shareholders, and improve the corporate governance structure of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company has established the Audit and Risk Management Committee and promulgated these terms of references in accordance with thePRC Company Law, the Standards on Corporate Governance of Listed Companies(上市公司治理準
) issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "HKEX Listing Rules" ), the Rules Governing the Listing of Shares on theSci-techInnovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as the "Listing Rules on theSci-techInnovation Board" ), the Operational Guidelines of the Shanghai Stock Exchange for the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors of Listed Companies (hereinafter referred to as the "Operational Guidelines" ), Guideline on Comprehensive Risk of Central Enterprises promulgated
by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (the "Guideline on Comprehensive Risk of Central Enterprises" ) (中央企業全面風險指引)
and the Articles of Association of China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Articles of Association" ) and other relevant rules.
Article 2 The Audit and Risk Management Committee is a special committee set up by the Board of Directors pursuant to the Articles of Association and shall be accountable to the Board and report its work to the Board. The principal duties of the Audit and Risk Management Committee are to advise on the engagement and replacement of the external auditors, supervise the internal audit system of the Company, to communicate, supervise and verify internal and external audit of the Company, to review financial information and its disclosure, to review risk management and internal system, to review risk management strategies and solutions of the Company, to control, manage, supervise and evaluate the risk of major decisions, major events and major business procedures.
* For identification purpose only.
1
Article 3 The Company shall provide necessary work conditions for the operation of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Specialized staff or department shall be designated to be responsible for dealing with daily matters of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, including communication, organization of meetings, preparation of materials and filing. The management and the relevant departments of the Company shall provide support for the Audit and Risk Management Committee during the performance of its duties.
CHAPTER 2 COMPOSITION AND ORGANIZATION
Article 4 In principle, the members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee shall be independent of the daily operation and management of the Company, and shall be appointed by the Board of Directors amongst its members. The Audit and Risk Management Committee shall comprise three non-executive directors, the majority of which shall be independent non-executive directors, and at least one of which shall possess professional accountant qualifications or appropriate accounting or relevant financial management expertise.
Article 5 The members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee shall be recommended by the Chairman of the Board of Directors after discussion with relevant directors subject to consideration and approval by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors shall regularly evaluate the independence and performance of the members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, and when necessary, replace members who are not suitable to remain in the position.
Article 6 The Audit and Risk Management Committee shall have one chairman who shall be an independent non-executive director in charge of the work of the Committee. The chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee shall be an accounting professional with professional experience in accounting or financial management. The chairman shall be nominated by the Chairman of the Board of Directors and appointed by the Board of Directors. The main powers and duties of the chairman are as follows:
convening and presiding over regular and ad-hoc meetings of the Committee;
determining the procedures of each meeting of the Committee;
signing material documentation of the Committee;
ensuring that the Committee reaches a clear conclusion to each proposal which includes passed, rejected and supplementary materials needed;
other powers and duties provided in these terms of reference and conferred by the Board of Directors.
Article 7 All members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee shall possess the expertise and business experience enabling them to fulfil the duties of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee shall devote sufficient time and efforts to perform the duties of the Committee diligently and conscientiously. They shall supervise the external auditors of the Company in a practical and efficient way, and shall provide guidance to the internal audit of the Company in order to perform effective internal control for the Company and provide true, accurate and complete financial reports. The Company shall arrange members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee to participate in related trainings to timely obtain expertise required for discharge of their duties in respect of laws, accounting, and regulation standards of listed companies.
2
Article 8 The terms of office of the members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee shall be in conformity with that of their directorship. Members may be re-elected or re-appointed at the expiry of their terms of office.
No members shall, before the expiration of his/her term of office, be removed from office without reason except for the circumstances that require dismissal as stipulated in the laws and regulations, the Articles of Association or these terms of reference. If any member ceases to be a director of the Company or cannot continue to be a director under other circumstances before the expiry of his/her term of office, he/she shall be automatically disqualified from acting as a committee member, and such vacancy shall be filled by the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 5 of these terms of reference.
Any change in the membership of the Audit and Risk Management Committee shall be announced in accordance with the regulatory requirements at the places where the Company' s shares are listed.
Article 9 A member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee may concurrently serve as a member of other special committees under the Board of Directors, provided that such member is able to concurrently perform such duties.
Article 10 A former partner of the Company' s existing accounting firm should be prohibited from acting as a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee for a period of
2 years from the date of his/her ceasing:
to be a partner of the firm; or
to have any financial interest in the firm, whichever is later.
CHAPTER 3 DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Article 11 The Audit and Risk Management Committee shall make an independent evaluation and supervision as to the compliance, legality and effectiveness of the economic activities of the enterprise on behalf of the Board of Directors. The primary duties of the Audit and Risk Management Committee are as follows:
supervising and evaluating the works of external auditors. The specific duties at least include:
1. proposing to the Board of Directors on the engagement, renewal or replacement, termination of the external auditors, approving, reviewing audit expenses and engagement terms of the external auditors and dealing with any issues concerning resignation or dismissal of such auditors, adopting appropriate measures to supervise the external auditors and reviewing the report from the external auditors;
3
reviewing and monitoring the independence and objectivity of the external accounting firm and the effectiveness of the audit procedures in accordance with applicable standards, discussing with the external auditors on the nature, scope and relevant reporting responsibilities of the audit before the audit commences, particularly the influence on their independence for providing non-audit services by external auditors;
discussing and communicating with external auditors on the scope, planning and method of audit as well as important matters discovered during the audit;
providing and implementing non-audit services development policies for the external auditors and the Committee shall report to the Board of Directors and make relevant suggestions on the actions to be adopted or matters to be improved as it may deem necessary;
supervising and evaluating whether the external auditors have fulfilled their duties diligently;
acting as the main representative between the Company and the external auditors to be responsible for supervising the relationship between them;
reviewing and providing opinions on financial reports of the Company and performing the following duties:
reviewing and supervising the integrity of the Company' s financial statements, annual reports and accounts, interim reports and quarterly reports, major opinions on financial reporting contained in the statements and reports. The Audit and Risk Management Committee shall comply with the Annual Report Working Procedures for the Audit and Risk Management Committee under the Board of Directors of China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited when reviewing the Company' s financial statements, annual reports and accounts, interim reports and quarterly reports. Please see the Schedule of these terms of reference for further details.
focusing on material issues and auditing issues contained in the financial reports of the Company. The Audit and Risk Management Committee shall particularly review the below matters before submitting the relevant statements and reports to the Board of Directors:
any changes in the accounting policies and practices;
major judgemental areas;
significant adjustments resulting from the audit;
the going concern assumptions and any qualifications;
matters resulting in non-standard unqualified audit reports;
4
compliance with accounting standards;
significant changes in accounting policies and estimates;
adjustments to material accounting errors;
compliance with laws and requirements on financial reporting under the securities regulatory rules of the places where the Company' s shares are listed.
In order to fulfill the above obligations, members of the Committee shall liaise with the Board of Directors, senior management and the employed auditors; the members of the Committee shall at least hold two meetings with the external auditors every year; members of the Committee shall take into consideration any significant or unusual items that are, or may need to be, reflected in the financial reports and accounts, and shall give due consideration to any matters that have been raised by the Company' s staff responsible for financial function, internal audit or supervision or the external auditors.
paying special attention to the possibilities of fraud, corrupt practice and material misstatements relating to financial reporting.
supervising the rectification of financial reporting matters.
providing guidance for effective operation of the internal audit department and performing the following duties:
reviewing the annual internal audit plan of the Company;
supervising the implementation of the internal audit plan of the Company;
reviewing the internal audit reports, evaluating the results of internal audit and supervising the rectification of material matters;
guiding the internal audit department on effective operation.
The internal audit department of the Company shall report to the Audit and Risk Management Committee. All audit reports and plan and status of rectification of the issues identified during an audit shall be submitted by the internal audit department to the management and the Audit and Risk Management Committee simultaneously.
reviewing the financial control, internal control and risk management system of the Company and constantly reviewing the implementation of the system; ensuring reviewing the effectiveness of the risk management and internal control system of the Company and its subsidiaries at least once a year, and performing the following duties:
assessing the appropriateness of the design of the internal control system of the Company;
reviewing the self-evaluation report on internal control;
5
