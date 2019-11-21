Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committee

(m) to review and implement, as (m) 在適當情況下檢討及實施提名政策，當 appropriate, the nomination 中列明甄選及提名侯選人以委任或重新 policy setting out the criteria 委任為董事的準則及程序；及

and procedures for the selection and nomination of candidates for appointment or re-appointment as Directors; and

(n) to consider and implement other (n) 考慮及執行董事會不時界定或委派或上 matters, as defined or assigned by 市規則不時規定的其他事項。

the Board or otherwise required by the Listing Rules from time to time.

7. Annual General Meeting 股東週年大會

7.1 The Chairman of the Committee or 委員會的主席，或在委員會主席缺席時由 in his absence, another member of 另一名委員會成員（如該名委員會成員未能 the Committee or failing this, his 出席，則其適當委任的代表）應出席本公司 duly appointed delegate, shall attend 的股東週年大會，並就委員會的活動及其 the annual general meeting of the 職責在股東週年大會上回應問題。

Company and be prepared to answer questions at the annual general meeting on the Committee's activities and its responsibilities.