Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committee
11/21/2019 | 06:37pm EST
Huali University Group Limited
华立大学集团有限公司
(the "Company")
（「本公司」）
(Stock Code: 1756)
（股份代號：1756）
Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committee (the "Committee") of
the Board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of the Company 本公司董事（「董事」）會（「董事會」）提名委員會（「委員會」）
職權範圍
（中文本為翻譯稿，僅供參考用）
1. Constitution
組成
1.1 The Committee is established pursuant 本委員會乃根據董事會於2019年8月16日舉 to a resolution passed by the Board at 行的會議通過的決議案成立。
its meeting held on 16 August 2019.
2. Membership
成員
Members of the Committee shall be委員會成員由董事會從董事中委任，委員 appointed by the Board from amongst 會人數最少三名，而大部分之成員須為獨 the Directors and shall consist of not 立非執行董事。
less than three members and a majority of whom shall be independent non- executive Directors.
The Chairman of the Committee shall委員會主席由董事會委任或經委員會成員 be appointed by the Board or elected 選舉，並由董事會主席或獨立非執行董事 among the members of the Committee 擔任主席。
which shall be the chairman of the Board or an independent non-executive Director.
The company secretary of the Company 本公司的公司秘書須擔任委員會的秘書。 shall be the secretary of the Committee. 如委員會秘書缺席，出席委員會會議的成 In the absence of the secretary of 員可互選或委任其他人士擔任該會議的秘 the Committee, Committee members 書。
present at the meeting may elect among themselves or appoint another person as the secretary for that meeting.
2.4 The appointment of the members of the Committee may be revoked or replaced or additional members may be appointed to the Committee by separate resolutions passed by the Board and by the Committee. An appointment of Committee member shall be automatically revoked if such member ceases to be a member of the Board.
The Standing Orders which from time不時適用於董事會審核委員會職權範圍之 to time apply to the terms of reference 議事程序規則在作必要的變更後應適用於 of the audit committee of the Board 本職權範圍。
shall apply mutatis mutandis to these terms of reference.
Meetings shall be held at least每年最少開會一次或更多（若有所需）。 once annually or more frequently if
circumstances require.
4. Alternate Committee Members
委員會成員代表
4.1 A Committee member may not appoint 委員會成員不得委任代表。 any alternate.
5. Authority of the Committee
委員會的權力
5.1 The Committee may exercise the 委員會可以行使以下權力： following powers:
to seek any information it requires from any employee of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Group") and any professional advisers, to require any of them to prepare and submit reports and to attend Committee meetings and to supply information and address the questions raised by the Committee;
to review the performance of the Directors and the independence of the independent non-executive Directors in relation to their appointment or reappointment as Directors;
就董事的委任或重新委任，評審有關董 事的表現及有關獨立非執行董事的獨立 性；
to obtain, at the Company's expenses, external legal or other independent professional advice for the purpose of performing its duties or giving assistance to any matters within these terms of reference, including the advice of independent human resource consultancy firm or other independent professionals, and to secure the attendance of external parties with relevant experience and expertise at its meetings as it considers necessary. The Committee shall have full authority to commission any search (including without limitation litigation, bankruptcy and credit searches), report, survey or open recruitment which it deems necessary to help it fulfill its duties and should be provided with sufficient resources to discharge its duties;
to review annually these terms of reference and their effectiveness in the discharge of its duties and to recommend to the Board any changes it considers necessary; and
對本職權範圍及履行其職權的有效性作 每年一次的檢討並向董事會提出其認為 需要的修訂建議；及
to exercise such powers as the (e)為使委員會能恰當地執行其於下文第6 Committee may consider necessary 章項下的職責，行使其認為有需要及權
and expedient so that its duties
宜的權力。
under section 6 below can be
properly discharged.
5.2 The Company should provide the 本公司應提供充足資源予委員會以履行其 Committee with sufficient resources to 職責。
perform its duties.
6. Duties of the Committee
委員會的職責
6.1 The duties of the Committee shall be:
委員會負責履行以下職責：
to review the structure, size (a)至少每年檢討董事會的架構、人數及組 and composition (including the 成（包括技能、知識、經驗及多元化觀 skills, knowledge, experience 點），並就任何為配合本公司企業策略
and diversity of
perspectives) of 而擬對董事會作出的變動提出建議；
the Board at least annually and
make recommendations on any
proposed changes
to
the Board
to complement
the
Company's
corporate strategy;
to identify individuals suitably (b) 物色具備合適資格可擔任董事會成員的 qualified to become members 人士，並挑選提名有關人士出任董事或
of the Board and select or
make
就此向董事會提供意見；
recommendations to the
Board
on the selection of individuals
nominated for directorships;
to assess the independence of (c)評核獨立非執行董事的獨立性； the independent non-executive
Directors;
to make recommendations to the (d)向董事會提呈下列事項的建議： Board on:
the role, responsibilities, capabilities, skills, knowledge, experience and diversity of perspectives required from members of the Board;
the policy on the terms of employment of non-executive Directors;
the composition of the audit committee, remuneration committee and other board committees of the Company;
proposed changes to the structure, size and composition of the Board;
作為董事會成員所應有的角色、責 任、能力、技術、知識、經驗及多 元化觀點；
非執行董事的委聘修款政策；
本公司審核委員會、薪酬委員會及 其他董事會委員會的組成；
董事會的架構、人數及組成擬作出 的變動；
(v) candidates suitably qualified to
(v) 具 備 合 適 資 格 擔 任 董 事 的 侯 選 人
become members of the Board;
士；
(vi) the selection of individuals
(vi) 挑選被提名人士出任董事；
nominated for directorship;
(vii) the re-election of any
(vii) 輪流退任董事的重新委任，須考慮
Directors who are to retire by
其工作表現及對董事會繼續作出貢
rotation having regard to their
獻的能力；
performance and ability to
continue to contribute to the
Board;
the continuation (or not) in service of any independent
non-executive Director serving more than nine years and to provide recommendation to the shareholders of the Company as to how to vote in the resolution approving the re-election of such independent non- executive Director;
the policy concerning the diversity of Board members, and the measurable objectives for implementing such policy and to discuss with the Board any revisions that may be required, and recommend any such revisions to the Board for consideration and approval;
(f) in respect of any proposed service (f) 就任何按上市規則第13.68條須事先取得 contracts to be entered into by any 本公司股東於股東大會批准的本集團任 members of the Group with its 何成員與現任董事或候任董事的擬定服 director or proposed director, which 務合同作出審閱，並就該擬定服務合同 require the prior approval of the 條款的公平及合理性、服務合同對本公 shareholders of the Company at 司及整體股東而言是否有利，向本公司 general meeting under Rule 13.68 股東提呈建議（不包括同時為於相關服 of the Listing Rules, to review 務合同有重大利益的董事的股東），並 and provide recommendations to 就如何投票向股東提供建議；
the shareholders of the Company (other than shareholders who are directors with a material interest in the relevant service contracts) as to whether the terms of the service contracts are fair and reasonable and whether such service contracts are in the interests of the Company and the shareholders as a whole, and to advise shareholders on how to vote;
to ensure that non-executive Directors, when appointed, will receive a formal letter of appointment setting out what is expected of them in terms of time commitment, service scope and involvement outside meetings of the Board;
to report annually, in the corporate governance report contained in the Company's annual report, on the Board's composition under diversified perspectives, and to monitor the implementation of the Board diversity policy;
where the Board proposes a resolution to elect an individual as an independent non-executive Director at the general meeting, the Committee should set out in the circular to shareholders of the Company and/or explanatory statement accompanying the notice of the relevant general meeting:
the process used for identifying the candidate and why the Board believes the candidate should be elected and the reason why it considers the candidate to be independent;
用以物色候選人的流程及董事會相 信該候選人應被選出和具備獨立性 的原因；
(ii) if the proposed independent
(ii) 若候任的獨立非執行董事將會是出
non-executive Director will be
任 第 七 家（或 以 上）上 市 公 司 的 董
holding his seventh (or more)
事職位，董事會相信該候選人仍有
listed company directorship, the
能力投入足夠的時間予董事會的原
reason why the Board believes
因；
the candidate would still be
able to devote sufficient time to
the Board;
(iii) the perspectives, skills and
(iii) 候選人可為董事會帶來的觀點、技
experience that the candidate
能和經驗；及
can bring to the Board; and
(iv) how the candidate can
(iv) 候選人如何促進董事會多元化；
contribute to diversity of the
Board;
to review annually the time commitment required of Directors and to evaluate whether the Directors have committed adequate time to discharge their responsibilities;
每年檢討董事所需要付出的時間及評核 董事是否已經付出足夠的時間以履行其 責任；
(m) to review and implement, as (m) 在適當情況下檢討及實施提名政策，當 appropriate, the nomination 中列明甄選及提名侯選人以委任或重新 policy setting out the criteria 委任為董事的準則及程序；及
and procedures for the selection and nomination of candidates for appointment or re-appointment as Directors; and
(n) to consider and implement other (n) 考慮及執行董事會不時界定或委派或上 matters, as defined or assigned by 市規則不時規定的其他事項。
the Board or otherwise required by the Listing Rules from time to time.
7. Annual General Meeting
股東週年大會
7.1 The Chairman of the Committee or 委員會的主席，或在委員會主席缺席時由 in his absence, another member of 另一名委員會成員（如該名委員會成員未能 the Committee or failing this, his 出席，則其適當委任的代表）應出席本公司 duly appointed delegate, shall attend 的股東週年大會，並就委員會的活動及其 the annual general meeting of the 職責在股東週年大會上回應問題。
Company and be prepared to answer questions at the annual general meeting on the Committee's activities and its responsibilities.
8. Continuing Application of the Articles of Association of the Company
8.1 The articles of association of the Company regulating the meetings and proceedings of the Directors so far as the same are applicable and are not replaced by the provisions in these terms of reference shall apply to the meetings and proceedings of the Committee.
9.1 The Board may, subject to compliance 本職權範圍及委員會通過的決議案，可以 with the articles of association of 由董事會在不違反本公司組織章程細則及 the Company and the Listing Rules 上市規則（包括上市規則之附錄十四《企業 (including the Corporate Governance 管治守則》或本公司自行制定的企業管治常 Code set out in Appendix 14 to the 規守則（如被採用））的前提下進行修訂、補 Listing Rules or if adopted by the 充及廢除，惟有關本職權範圍及委員會通 Company, the Company's own code 過的決議案的修訂、補充及廢除，不得影 of corporate governance practices), 響任何在假設並無作出有關職權範圍或決 amend, supplement and revoke these 議案的修訂、補充或廢除前委員會已採取
terms of reference and any resolution 的有效行動及已經通過的有效決議案的有 passed by the Committee provided that 效性。
no amendments or supplements to and revocation of these terms of reference and the resolutions passed by the Committee shall invalidate any prior act and resolution of the Committee which would have been valid if such terms of reference or resolution had not been amended, supplemented or revoked.
10. Publication of the Terms of Reference of 委員會職權範圍的刊登 the Committee
10.1 The Committee should make available 委員會應在本公司的網站及聯交所的網站 its terms of reference, explaining its 公開其職權範圍，解釋其角色及董事會轉 role and the authority delegated to it 授予其的權力。
by the Board by including them on the website of the Company and on the website of the Stock Exchange.
