Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company

Resolutions of the Nomination Committee shall be passed by more than half of its members who attended the meeting if the resolutions are made at the meeting. The resolution passed and signed by all members of Nomination Committee is valid, and the validity is the same as any resolution passed in the meeting held. Full minutes of Nomination Committee meeting should be kept by the Joint Company Secretaries or the duly appointed secretary of the Nomination Committee and be available for review by the directors. Draft and final versions of minutes of the meeting should be sent to all members of the Nomination Committee for their comment and records, respectively, within a reasonable time after the meeting.

4. Meeting attendance

Upon the invitation from the Nomination Committee, the chairman or chairlady of the Board and/or the general manager or the chief executive officer, external advisor and other persons can be invited to attend all or part of any meeting. Only the members of the Nomination Committee can vote in the meeting.

5. Annual General Meeting

5.1 The chairman or chairlady of Nomination Committee or (if absent) the other member of Nomination Committee (must be an independent non-executive director) should attend the annual general meeting of the Company, and handle the shareholders' enquiry on the activities and responsibilities related to the Nomination Committee at such meeting.

6. Duties and Powers

The Nomination Committee shall have the following duties and powers: