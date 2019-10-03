Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Committee

The Committee shall meet at least twice annually or more frequently if circumstances require.

Members of the Committee may be represented at a meeting of the Committee by a proxy appointed by him or her or his or her alternate.

The Chairman shall be responsible for leading the Committee, including giving notice of holding meetings, scheduling meetings, preparing agendas and making regular reports to the Board.

A meeting of the Committee may be convened by any of its members.

A quorum shall be two members of the Committee.

Unless otherwise agreed by all the members of the Committee, notice of at least seven days shall be given for a regular meeting of the Committee. For all other meetings of the Committee, reasonable notice shall be given. The Chairman shall determine whether or not a meeting of the Committee is a regular meeting.

The agenda and accompanying supporting papers shall be sent to all members of the Committee and to other attendees as appropriate at least three days before the date of the meeting (or such other period as the members may agree).

Each member shall have one voting right. Subject to the Articles, questions arising at any meeting of the Committee shall be decided by a majority of votes, and in case of an equality of votes, the Chairman shall have a second or casting vote.

The members of the Committee shall appoint a secretary of the Committee (the "Secretary") to take minutes. In the absence of the Secretary, his/her delegate(s) or any person elected by the members present at the meeting of the Committee, shall attend the meeting of the Committee and take minutes. Any such minutes shall be conclusive evidence of any such proceedings if they purport to be signed by the Chairman or the Secretary of the meeting or succeeding meeting.

Full minutes of meeting of the Committee shall be kept by the Secretary or any one of the joint company secretaries of the Company. They shall be open for inspection at any reasonable time on reasonable notice by any director.