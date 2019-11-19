Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Committee

HUARCHI GLOBAL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 記 環 球 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(the "Company") Stock Code: 2296

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

TERMS OF REFERENCE

(adopted by the Company pursuant to the resolution of the Board passed on 24 October 2019)

In compliance with the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the code of provision of the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules, a remuneration committee (the "Committee") should be established with the terms of reference as set out and adopted herein.

Constitution

1. The Committee was established by resolutions of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board" and each director of the Board, a "Director") on 24 October 2019.

Membership

The members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board from time to time from among the Directors and shall consist of not less than three members, a majority of whom shall be independent non-executive Directors. The chairman of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board and should be an independent non-executive Director. The term of office of a member of the Committee shall be determined by the Board. Each member of the Committee shall disclose to the Committee: any personal financial interest (other than as a shareholder of the Company) in any matter to be decided by the Committee; or any potential conflict of interest arising from a cross-directorship.

Any such member shall abstain from voting on resolutions of the Committee in relation to which such interest exists and abstain from participating in the discussions concerning such resolutions, and shall resign from the Committee (if so required by the Board).