Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 07:28pm EST

JUSTIN ALLEN HOLDINGS LIMITED

捷 隆 控 股 有 限 公 司

(the "Company" and 「本公司」)

TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE REMUNERATION

COMMITTEE ("COMMITTEE") OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

("BOARD") OF THE COMPANY

本公司董事會（「董事會」）薪酬委員會（「委員會」） 權責範圍

（中文本為翻譯稿，僅供參考用）

1.

Constitution

1.

組成

1.1

The Committee is established pursuant

1.1

本委員會是 按董事會於

to a resolution passed by the Board at

20191017日會 議 通 過

its meeting held on 17 October 2019.

成立的。

2.

Membership

2.

成員

2.1 Members of the Committee shall be

2.1

委員會成員由董事會從董

appointed by the Board from amongst

事會成員中挑選，委員會

the members of the Board and shall

人數最少3名，而大部分

consist of not less than three members

成員須為本公司的獨立非

and the majority of which should be

執行董事。

independent non-executive directors of

the Company.

2.2

The chairman of the Committee shall be

2.2

委員會主席由獨立非執行

an independent non-executive director

董事擔任及由董事會委

and shall be appointed by the Board.

任。

2.3

The company secretary of the Company

2.3

本公司的公司秘書為委員

shall be the secretary of the Committee.

會的秘書。

2.4 The appointment of the members or

2.4

經董事會及委員會分別通

secretary of the Committee may be

過決議，方可罷免委員會

revoked, or additional members may be

的成員或秘書或委任額外

appointed to the Committee by separate

的委員會成員。

resolutions passed by the Board and by

the Committee.

1

3. Proceedings of the Committee

3. 會議程序

3.1 Notice:

3.1 會議通知：

  1. Unless otherwise agreed by all the Committee members (either orally or in writing), a meeting shall be called by at least seven days' notice.
  2. A Committee member may and, on the request of a Committee member, the secretary to the Committee shall, at any time summon a Committee meeting. Notice shall be given to each Committee member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by email or by facsimile transmission at the telephone or facsimile or address or email address from time to time notified to the secretary by such Committee member or in such other manner as the Committee members may from time to time determine.
  3. Any notice given orally shall be confirmed in writing as soon as practicable and before the meeting.
  1. 除非委員會全體成員 （口頭或書面）同意， 委員會 的 會 議 通 知 期，不應少於七天。
  2. 任何委員會成員及委 員會 秘書（應委員會 成員的請求時）可於任 何時候召集委員會會 議。召開會議通知必 須親身以口頭或以書 面形式、或以電話、 電子郵件、傳真或委 員會成員不時議定的 其他方式發出予各委 員會成員不時通知秘 書的電話或傳真號碼 或郵寄地址或電郵地 址。
  3. 任何口頭發出的會議 通 知，應 盡 快（及在 會議召開前）以書面方 式確實。

2

(d) Notice of

meeting shall

state the

(d) 召開會議的通知必須

time and

place of the

meeting

說明開會時間及地點

and shall

be accompanied by

及連同議程及其他需

an agenda together with other

要各委員會成員為了

documents which may be required

會議而參閱的有關文

to be considered by the members

件。下文第3.3條所述

of the Committee for the purposes

委員會定期會議的議

of the meeting. In respect of

程及有關文件應全部

regular meetings of the Committee

及時送交委員會全體

to be held as mentioned in

成員，並至少在計劃

clause 3.3 below, and so far as

舉行委員會會議日期

practicable for all other meetings

的最少三天前(或委員

of the Committee, the agenda and

會全體成員協定的其

accompanying papers shall be sent

他時間內)送出。委員

in full to all the members of the

會其他所有會議在切

Committee in a timely manner

實可行的情況下亦應

and at least 3 days before the

採納以上安排。

intended date of the meeting of the

Committee (or such other period as

all the Committee members may

agree).

3.2 Quorum: The quorum of the Committee

3.2 法定人數: 法定人數為兩

meeting shall be two members of the

位委員會成員。

Committee.

3.3 Frequency: Meetings shall be held at

3.3

開會次數: 每年最少開會

least once every year.

一次。

3.4 No Committee member may vote on any

3.4

委員會成員不能就有關其

resolution of the Committee regarding

本身的薪酬決議上投票。

his own remuneration.

3.5 Resolutions may be passed by all

3.5

委員會成員可以以書面贊

Committee members in writing, but such

成方式通過任何決議，惟

resolutions in writing must be signed by

所有委員會成 員必 須簽

all members of the Committee.

字。

3

4.

Overriding principles

4.

首要的基本規則

4.1 Remuneration levels should be sufficient

4.1

所定薪酬的水平應足以吸

to attract and retain directors to run the

引及挽留董事管好公司營

company successfully without paying

運，而又不致支付過多的

more than necessary.

酬金。

4.2 No director should be involved in

4.2

任何董事不得參與訂定本

deciding his own remuneration.

身的酬金。

4.3 The Committee should consult the

4.3

委員會應就其他執行董事

chairman and/or chief executive about

的薪酬建議諮詢主席及

their remuneration proposals for other

或行政總裁，如有需要，

executive directors and have access

亦可尋求獨立專業意見。

to independent professional advice if

necessary.

5.

Alternate Committee members

5.

委任代表

5.1 A Committee member may not appoint

5.1

委員會成 員不能委任代

any alternate.

表。

6. Authority of the Committee

6.

委員會的權力

6.1 The Committee may exercise the

6.1 委員會可以行 使以下權

following powers:

力：

(a) to review any proposed service

(a) 在簽訂有關合同前，

contract with any director or

審閱任何董事或高級

senior management before such

管理人員將會簽訂的

contract is entered into and to make

服務合同及向董事會

recommendation to the Board for

就變更該等合同的條

any changes to the proposed terms

款提出建議；

of such contract;

4

(b) t o m a k e

r e c o m m e n d a t i o n s

regarding

the remu neration,

bonuses and welfare benefits of the executive directors and the senior management;

  1. to request the Board to convene a shareholders' meeting (if necessary) for purposes of removing any director and to dismiss any employees if there is evidence showing that the relevant director and/or employee has failed to discharge his duties properly;
  2. to obtain, at the cost of the Company, independent legal or other professional advice from outsiders with relevant experience and expertise on any matters within these terms of reference as it considers necessary and to secure the attendance of such outsiders at its meetings as it considers necessary;
  3. to have access to sufficient resources in order to perform its duties;
  4. to review annually these terms of reference and their effectiveness in the discharge of its duties and to make recommendation to the Board any changes it considers necessary; and
  5. to exercise such powers as the Committee may consider necessary and expedient so that their duties under section 7 below can be properly discharged.

6.2 The Committee should be provided with sufficient resources to perform its duties.

  1. 就執行董事及高級管 理人員的薪酬、獎金 及福利提出建議；
  2. 在 有 證 據 顯 示 相關 董事及／或僱員失職 時，要求董事會召開 股東大會(如有需要) 罷 免 有 關 人 員的 職 務；
  3. 如 委 員 會 覺 得 有 需 要，可就本職權範圍 事宜向外尋求有相關 經 驗 及專 業 才 能 的 獨立第三方的獨立法 律或其他專業意見， 並在有需要時邀請該 等人士出席委員會會 議。前述費用由本公 司承擔；
  4. 可取得充足資源以履 行其職務；
  5. 每年檢討本職權範圍 及其履行職責時的有 效性，及如委員會覺 得有需要，可向董事 會提供修改建議；及
  6. 為 使 委員會 能 恰 當 地執行其於第七章項 下的責任，行使其認 為有需要及便捷的權 力。

6.2 委員會應獲供給充足資源 以履行其職責。

5

7. Duties

7. 責任

7.1 The duties of the Committee shall be:

  1. to make recommendations to the Board on the Company's policy and structure for all directors' and senior management remuneration and on the establishment of a formal and transparent procedure for developing remuneration policy;

(b) to review and

approve

the

m a n a ge me nt's

r e mu ne r at ion

proposals with reference to the

Board's corporate goals

and

objectives;

  1. to make recommendations to the Board on the remuneration packages of individual executive directors and senior management. This should include benefits in kind, pension rights and compensation payments, including any compensation payable for loss or termination of their office or appointment;
  2. to make recommendations to the Board on the remuneration of non- executive directors;
  3. to consider salaries paid by comparable companies, time commitment and responsibilities a nd employ ment cond it ion s elsewhere in the group;

7.1 委員會 負責履行以下責 任：

  1. 就本公司董事及高級 管理人員的全體薪酬 政策及架構，及就設 立正規而具透明度的 程序制訂薪酬政策， 向董事會提出建議；
  2. 因應董事會所訂企業 方針及目標而檢討及 批准管理層的薪酬建 議；
  3. 向董事會建議個別執 行董事及高級管理人 員的薪酬待遇。此應 包括非金錢利益、退 休金權利及賠償金額 （包括喪 失或終止職 務或委任的賠償）；
  4. 就非執行董事的薪酬 向董事會提出建議；
  5. 考慮同類公司支付的 薪酬、須付出的時間 及職責以及集團內其 他職位的僱用條件； 的完整性，並審閱報 表及報告所載有關財 務申報的重大意見；

6

(f)

to review and approve compensation

(f)

檢 討及 批 准 向 執 行

payable to executive directors and

董事及高級管理人員

senior management for any loss or

就 其 喪 失 或 終止 職

termination of office or appointment

務或委任而須支付的

to ensure that it is consistent with

賠償，以確保該等賠

contractual terms and is otherwise

償與合約條款一致；

fair and not excessive;

若未能與合約條款一

致，賠償亦須公平合

理，不致過多；

(g)

to review and approve compensation

(g)

檢 討及 批 准 因 董 事

arrangements relating to dismissal

行為失當而解僱或罷

or removal of directors for

免有關董事所涉及的

misconduct to ensure that they are

賠償安排，以確保該

consistent with contractual terms

等安排與合約條款一

and are otherwise reasonable and

致；若未能與合約條

appropriate; and

款一致，有關賠償亦

須合理適當；及

(h)

to ensure that no director or any

(h)

確保任何董事或其任

of his associates is involved in

何聯繫人不得參與釐

deciding his own remuneration.

定他自己的薪酬。

8. Reporting procedures

8. 匯報程序

8.1 Full minutes of the meetings of the

8.1

委員會的完整會議紀錄及

Committee and all written resolutions

全部書面決議應由委員會

of the Committee should be kept by the

秘書保存。

secretary of the Committee.

8.2 The

secretary of

the

Committee shall

8.2

委員會秘書應於委員會會

send

the draft

and

final versions

議結束後或書面決議簽署

of minutes of the meeting of the

前一段合理時段內，先後

Committee or, as the case may be,

把委員會會議紀錄或書面

written resolutions of the Committee

決議( 視乎情況而定)的初

to all members of the Committee for

稿及最後定稿發送委員會

their comment and records respectively

全體成員，初稿供成員表

within a reasonable time after the

達意見，最後定稿作其紀

meeting or before the passing of the

錄之用。

written resolutions.

7

8.3

The secretary of the Committee shall

8.3

委員會秘書應將各財政年

keep record of all meetings of the

度內委員會舉行的所有會

Committee held during each financial

議的會議紀錄及個別成員

year of the Company and records of

出席紀錄按其名字備存於

individual attendance of members of

本公司。

the Committee, on a named basis, at

meetings held during that financial year.

9. Continuing application of the articles of

9.

本公司組織章程的持續適用

association of the Company

9.1

The articles of association of the

9.1

本公司章程內規範的董事

Company regulating the meetings and

會會議及會議程序的規

proceedings of the directors so far as

定，除被本職權範圍的條

the same are applicable and are not

文替代之外，均適用於委

replaced by the provisions in these terms

員會的會議及會議程序。

of reference shall apply to the meetings

and proceedings of the Committee.

10. Powers of the Board

10.

董事會權力

10.1

The Board may, subject to compliance

10.1

本職權範圍所有規則及委

with the articles of association of

員會通過的決議，可以由

the Company and the Listing Rules

董事會在不違反公司章程

(including

the Corporate Governance

及上市規則的前提下(包括

Code and

Corporate Governance

上市規則之附錄十四《企

Report set out in Appendix 14 to the

業管治守則》及《企業管治

Listing Rules or if adopted by the

報告》或公司自行制定的

Company, the Company's own code of

企業管治常規守則（如被

corporate governance practices), amend,

採用）)，修訂、補充及廢

supplement and revoke these terms of

除，惟修訂及廢除本職權

reference and any resolution passed

範圍的規則及委員會通過

by the Committee provided that no

的決議並不影響任何委員

amendments to and revocation of these

會已採取的行動決及已經

terms of reference and the resolutions

通過的決議的有效性。

passed by the Committee shall invalidate

any prior act and resolution of the

Committee which would have been valid

if such terms of reference or resolution

had not been amended or revoked.

8

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 00:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:28pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Commit..
PU
07:28pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee
PU
06:58pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum and articles ..
PU
06:53pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global offering - announcement of offer price..
PU
06:23pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form
PU
06:23pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form
PU
06:23pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form
PU
05:43pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global offering
PU
08:58aLondon Stock Exchange shareholders bless $27 billion Refinitiv deal
RE
12:56aA Strong Open Sesame for Alibaba in Hong Kong -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 306 M
EBIT 2019 11 249 M
Net income 2019 9 451 M
Finance 2019 66 055 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
EV / Sales2019 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 11,5x
Capitalization 313 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 270,96  HKD
Last Close Price 248,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.49%40 122
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.25.21%52 522
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC68.93%30 920
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG31.06%27 755
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 182
NASDAQ27.95%17 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group