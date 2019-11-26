Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Committee

8.3 The secretary of the Committee shall 8.3 委員會秘書應將各財政年

keep record of all meetings of the 度內委員會舉行的所有會

Committee held during each financial 議的會議紀錄及個別成員

year of the Company and records of 出席紀錄按其名字備存於

individual attendance of members of 本公司。

the Committee, on a named basis, at

meetings held during that financial year.

9. Continuing application of the articles of 9. 本公司組織章程的持續適用

association of the Company

9.1 The articles of association of the 9.1 本公司章程內規範的董事

Company regulating the meetings and 會會議及會議程序的規

proceedings of the directors so far as 定，除被本職權範圍的條

the same are applicable and are not 文替代之外，均適用於委

replaced by the provisions in these terms 員會的會議及會議程序。

of reference shall apply to the meetings

and proceedings of the Committee.

10. Powers of the Board 10. 董事會權力

10.1 The Board may, subject to compliance 10.1 本職權範圍所有規則及委

with the articles of association of 員會通過的決議，可以由

the Company and the Listing Rules 董事會在不違反公司章程

(including the Corporate Governance 及上市規則的前提下(包括

Code and Corporate Governance 上市規則之附錄十四《企

Report set out in Appendix 14 to the 業管治守則》及《企業管治

Listing Rules or if adopted by the 報告》或公司自行制定的

Company, the Company's own code of 企業管治常規守則（如被

corporate governance practices), amend, 採用）)，修訂、補充及廢

supplement and revoke these terms of 除，惟修訂及廢除本職權

reference and any resolution passed 範圍的規則及委員會通過

by the Committee provided that no 的決議並不影響任何委員

amendments to and revocation of these 會已採取的行動決及已經

terms of reference and the resolutions 通過的決議的有效性。

passed by the Committee shall invalidate

any prior act and resolution of the

Committee which would have been valid

if such terms of reference or resolution