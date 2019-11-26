Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Committee
JUSTIN ALLEN HOLDINGS LIMITED
捷 隆 控 股 有 限 公 司
(the "Company" and 「本公司」)
TERMS OF REFERENCE OF THE REMUNERATION
COMMITTEE ("COMMITTEE") OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
("BOARD") OF THE COMPANY
本公司董事會（「董事會」）薪酬委員會（「委員會」） 權責範圍
（中文本為翻譯稿，僅供參考用）
1.
Constitution
1.
組成
1.1
The Committee is established pursuant
1.1
本委員會是 按董事會於
to a resolution passed by the Board at
2019年10月17日會 議 通 過
its meeting held on 17 October 2019.
成立的。
2.
Membership
2.
成員
2.1 Members of the Committee shall be
2.1
委員會成員由董事會從董
appointed by the Board from amongst
事會成員中挑選，委員會
the members of the Board and shall
人數最少3名，而大部分
consist of not less than three members
成員須為本公司的獨立非
and the majority of which should be
執行董事。
independent non-executive directors of
the Company.
2.2
The chairman of the Committee shall be
2.2
委員會主席由獨立非執行
an independent non-executive director
董事擔任及由董事會委
and shall be appointed by the Board.
任。
2.3
The company secretary of the Company
2.3
本公司的公司秘書為委員
shall be the secretary of the Committee.
會的秘書。
2.4 The appointment of the members or
2.4
經董事會及委員會分別通
secretary of the Committee may be
過決議，方可罷免委員會
revoked, or additional members may be
的成員或秘書或委任額外
appointed to the Committee by separate
的委員會成員。
resolutions passed by the Board and by
the Committee.
1
3. Proceedings of the Committee
3. 會議程序
3.1 Notice:
3.1 會議通知：
Unless otherwise agreed by all the Committee members (either orally or in writing), a meeting shall be called by at least seven days' notice.
A Committee member may and, on the request of a Committee member, the secretary to the Committee shall, at any time summon a Committee meeting. Notice shall be given to each Committee member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by email or by facsimile transmission at the telephone or facsimile or address or email address from time to time notified to the secretary by such Committee member or in such other manner as the Committee members may from time to time determine.
Any notice given orally shall be confirmed in writing as soon as practicable and before the meeting.
bonuses and welfare benefits of the executive directors and the senior management;
to request the Board to convene a shareholders' meeting (if necessary) for purposes of removing any director and to dismiss any employees if there is evidence showing that the relevant director and/or employee has failed to discharge his duties properly;
to obtain, at the cost of the Company, independent legal or other professional advice from outsiders with relevant experience and expertise on any matters within these terms of reference as it considers necessary and to secure the attendance of such outsiders at its meetings as it considers necessary;
to have access to sufficient resources in order to perform its duties;
to review annually these terms of reference and their effectiveness in the discharge of its duties and to make recommendation to the Board any changes it considers necessary; and
to exercise such powers as the Committee may consider necessary and expedient so that their duties under section 7 below can be properly discharged.
6.2 The Committee should be provided with sufficient resources to perform its duties.
to make recommendations to the Board on the Company's policy and structure for all directors' and senior management remuneration and on the establishment of a formal and transparent procedure for developing remuneration policy;
(b) to review and
approve
the
m a n a ge me nt's
r e mu ne r at ion
proposals with reference to the
Board's corporate goals
and
objectives;
to make recommendations to the Board on the remuneration packages of individual executive directors and senior management. This should include benefits in kind, pension rights and compensation payments, including any compensation payable for loss or termination of their office or appointment;
to make recommendations to the Board on the remuneration of non- executive directors;
to consider salaries paid by comparable companies, time commitment and responsibilities a nd employ ment cond it ion s elsewhere in the group;
