Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company

The Remuneration Committee should meet at least once a year.

Due notice should be given for any meeting, unless such notification is waived by all members of the Remuneration Committee. Notwithstanding the notification period, the attendance of the member of the Remuneration Committee at the meeting would be deemed as the waiver by such members of the required notification requirement.

The quorum necessary for the transaction of business of the Remuneration Committee shall be two members of the Remuneration Committee, one of whom must be an independent non-executive director.

Meeting can be attended in person or via electronic means including telephone or videoconferencing. The members of the Remuneration Committee can attend the meeting via telephone or any similar communication device (all persons attending such meeting should be able to hear from such member via such communication device).