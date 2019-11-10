Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors 0 11/10/2019 | 06:05pm EST Send by mail :

Ruicheng (China) Media Group Limited 瑞誠（中國）傳媒集團有限公司 董事會審核委員會職權範圍 Terms of reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors Ruicheng (China) Media Group Limited 瑞誠（中國）傳媒集團有限公司 (the "Company" and 「本公司」) _________________________________________________________________________ Terms of reference of the Audit Committee (the "Committee") of the Board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of the Company 董事(「董事」)會(「董事會」)審核委員會(「委員會」) 職權範圍 _______________________________________________________________________ 1. Constitution The Committee is established pursuant to the resolutions of the Board dated 22 October 2019. (中文本為翻譯稿，僅供參考用) 組成 本委員會是按本公司董事會於 2019 年 10 月 22 日決議通過成立的。 2. Membership 2.1 Members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the non-executive Directors (including independent non-executive Directors) and shall consist of not less than three members, a majority of whom should be independent. At least one of the members shall be an independent non-executive Director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required in Rule 3.21 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). 成員 委員會成員由董事會從其非執行董 事(包括獨立非執行董事)中委任，委 員會人數最少三名，大部分成員需為 獨立的。其中至少一名委員會成員須 為 按 照 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 (「聯交所」)上市規則(「上市規則」) 第 3.21 條具備適當專業資格或會計 或相關財務管理知識的獨立非執行 董事。 2.2 A former partner of the Company's existing auditing firm shall be prohibited from acting as a member of the Committee for a period of at least two years from the date of his ceasing: to be a partner of the firm; or to have any financial interest in the firm, whichever is later. 現時負責審計本公司帳目的核數公 司的前任合夥人在以下日期(以日期 較後者為準)起計至少二年內，不得擔 任委員會的成員： 他不再是該公司合夥人的日期；

或 他不再享有該公司財務利益的日 期。 1 The Chairman/ Chairlady of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board or elected among the members of the Committee and shall be an independent non-executive Director. The company secretary of the Company shall be the secretary of the Committee. In the absence of the secretary of the Committee, Committee members present at the meeting may elect among themselves or appoint another person as the secretary for that meeting. 委員會主席由董事會委任或經委員 會成員選舉，而且必須是獨立非執行 董事。 本 公 司 的 公 司 秘 書 為 委 員 會 的 秘 書。如委員會秘書缺席，出席的委員 會成員將在他們當中選出秘書或委 任其他人擔任該會議的秘書。 2.5 The appointment of the members of the Committee may be revoked, replaced or additional members may be appointed to the Committee by resolutions passed by the Board. An appointment of Committee member shall be automatically revoked if such member ceases to be a member of the Board. For the avoidance of doubts, Committee members may be removed from the Committee by the Board at its sole and absolute discretion. 經董事會通過決議，方可委任額外的 委員會的成員、更替或罷免委員會的 成員。如該委員會成員不再是董事會 的成員，該委員會成員的任命將自動 撤銷。為避免疑問，董事會可行使其 全權及絕對酌情權將委員會成員從 委員會中罷免。 3. Proceedings of the Committee 3.1 Notice: Unless otherwise agreed by all the Committee members, a meeting shall be called by at least seven days' notice. Such notice shall be sent to each member of the Committee, and to any other person invited to attend. Irrespective of the length of notice being given, attendance of a Committee member at a meeting constitutes a waiver of such notice unless the Committee member attending the meeting attends for the express purpose of objecting, at the beginning of the meeting, to the transaction of any business on the grounds that the meeting has not been properly convened. 會議程序 會議通知： 除非委員會全體成員同意，召開委 員 會 會 議 的 通 知 期 不 應 少 於 七 天。該通知應發給每名委員會成 員及其他獲邀出席的人士。不論 通知期長短，委員會成員出席會 議將被視為其放棄受到足期通知 的權利，除非出席該會議的委員 會 成 員 的 目 的 為 在 會 議 開 始 之 時，以會議沒有得到正確地召開 為理由，反對會議處理任何事項。 2 A Committee member may and, on the request of a Committee member, the secretary to the Committee shall, at any time summon a Committee meeting. Notice shall be given to each Committee member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by email or by facsimile transmission at the telephone or facsimile or address or email address from time to time notified to the secretary by such Committee member or in such other manner as the Committee members may from time to time determine. 任何委員會成員或委員會秘書（應 任何委員會成員的請求時）可於任 何時候召集委員會會議。召開會議 通告必須親身以口頭或以書面形 式，或以電話、電子郵件、傳真或

其他委員會成員不時議定的方式 發出予各委員會成員 ( 以該委員會

成員不時通知秘書的電話號碼、傳

真號碼、地址或電子郵箱地址為 準 ) 。 Any notice given orally shall be confirmed in writing as soon as practicable and before the meeting. Notice of meeting shall state the purpose, time and place of the meeting. An agenda together with other documents which may be required to be considered by the members of the Committee for the purposes of the meeting should generally be delivered to all Committee members seven days (and in any event not less than three days) before the intended date of the Committee meeting (or such other period as all the Committee members may agree). 口頭方式作出的會議通知應儘快

( 及在會議召開前 ) 以書面方式確 實。 會議通告必須說明開會目的、時 間和地點。議程及隨附需委員會 成員就該會議目的而審閱的有關

文件一般在預期召開委員會會議 前七天（無論如何不少於三天） ( 或

經全體委員會成員同意的其他時 段 ) 送達全體委員會成員參閱。 Quorum: The quorum of the Committee meeting shall be two members of the Committee. Attendance: The Company's staff having accounting and financial reporting functions, the Head of Internal Audit (or any officer(s) assuming the relevant functions but having a different designation) and representative(s) of the external auditors shall normally attend meetings of the Committee. Other Board members shall also have the right of attendance. However, at least once a year the Committee shall meet with the external auditors without the presence of executive Directors and the management of the Company. Frequency: Meetings shall be held at least twice annually or more frequently if circumstances require. The external auditors may request the Chairman/ Chairlady of the Committee to convene a meeting, if they consider that one is necessary. 法定人數:委員會會議法定人數為兩 位委員會成員。 出席：本公司擁有會計和財務報告功 能的職員、內部核數主管(或任何主管 承擔類似工作，但被指定為不同職稱) 及外聘核數師的代表通常應出席委 員會會議。其他董事會的成員亦有權 出席會議。無論如何，委員會應至少 每年一次在沒有執行董事及本公司 管理層出席的情況下會見外聘核數 師。 開會次數：每年最少開會兩次或多於 兩次(如有需要)。如外聘核數師認為 需要，可要求委員會主席召開會議。 3 Meetings may be held in person, or by means of telephone, electronic or other communication facilities as permit all persons participating in the meeting to communicate with each other

simultaneously and instantaneously, and participation in such a meeting shall constitute presence in person at such meeting. Any resolution shall be passed by a majority of votes of the Committee members who attend the meetings, and in case of an equality of votes the Chairman/ Chairlady of the Committee shall have a second or casting vote. 4. Written resolutions 會議可由委員會成員親身出席，或以 電話、電子、或其他可讓出席會議的 人員同時及實時與對方溝通的方式 進行，而以上述方式出席會議等同於 親身出席有關會議。 任何決議案須由出席會議的委員會 成員過半數以上的多數票通過方為 有效，而如出現票數均等之情況，委 員會主席應有權投第二票或決定票。 書面決議 A resolution in writing signed by all the Committee members shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a meeting of the Committee and may consist of several documents in like form each signed by one or more of the Committee members. 經由委員會全體成員簽署通過的書 面決議案與經由委員會會議通過的 決議案具有同等效力，而有關書面決 議案可由一名或以上委員會成員簽 署格式類似的多份文件組成。 Alternate Committee members

A Committee member may not appoint any alternate. Authority of the Committee 6.1 The Committee may exercise the following powers: to seek any information it requires from any employee of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as " Group ") and any professional advisers

(including auditors), to require any of them to prepare and submit reports and to attend Committee meetings and to supply information and address the questions raised by the Committee; to monitor whether the Group's management has, in the performance of their duties, infringed any policies set by the Board or any applicable law, regulation and code (including the Listing Rules and other rules and regulations from time to time determined by the Board or a committee thereof); 4 委任代表 委員會成員不能委任代表。 委員會的權力 委員會可以行使以下權力： 向 本 公 司 及 其 任 何 附 屬 公 司

( 合稱「 本集團 」 ) 的任何僱員及 專業顧問 ( 包括核數師 ) 索取其

所需的資料、要求上述人士準 備及提交報告、出席委員會會 議並提供所需資料及解答委員 會提出的問題； 監控本集團管理人員在履行職 務時有否違反董事會訂下的政

策或適用的法律、法規及守則

( 包括上市規則及董事會或其

委員會不時訂立的其他規則及 規例 ) ； (c) to investigate any activity within these terms (c) 調查本職權範圍中的任何活動 of reference and all suspected fraudulent acts 及所有涉及本集團的懷疑欺詐 involving the Group and request the 事件及要求管理層就此等事件 management to make investigation and 作出調查及提呈報告； submit reports; to review the Group's internal control (d) 評審本集團內部監管措施及系 procedures and system; 統； (e) to review the performance of the Group's (e) 評審本集團的會計及內部核數 employees in the accounting and internal 部門僱員的表現； audit department; (f) to make recommendations to the Board for (f) 向董事會提出建議改善本集團 the improvement of the Group's internal 內部監控措施或系統； control procedures and system; (g) to request the Board to dismiss any (g) 在有證據顯示該董事及／或僱 employees and/or to convene a shareholders' 員失職時，要求董事會解僱有 meeting (if necessary) for purposes of 關 僱 員 及 ／ 或 召 開 股 東 大 會 removing any Director if there is evidence (如有需要)罷免有關董事； showing that the relevant Director and/or employee has failed to discharge his duties properly; to request the Board to take all necessary

actions, including convening an extraordinary general meeting, to replace and dismiss the auditors of the Group; to obtain outside legal or other independent professional advice at the expenses of the Company on any matters within these terms of reference as it considers necessary and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise at its meetings, if it considers this necessary; to commission reports or surveys as are necessary to assist in the performance of its duties at the cost of the Company; 要 求 董 事 會 採 取 任 何 必 要 行 動，包括召開特別股東大會， 更替及罷免本集團的核數師； 如委員會覺得有需要，可就涉 及本職權範圍的事宜對外尋求 法律或其他獨立專業意見，由 本公司支付有關費用，以及在 委員會覺得有需要時，確保具 相關經驗及專業才能的外界人 士出席委員會會議； 如委員會覺得有需要，可委託製 作報告或進行調查以協助履行 其職務，由本公司支付有關費 用； (k) to have access to sufficient resources in order (k) 可 取 得 足 夠 資 源 以 履 行 其 職 to perform its duties; 務； 5 (l) to review annually these terms of reference (l) 對本職權範圍及履行其職權的 and their effectiveness in the discharge of its 有效性作每年一次的檢討並向 duties and to make recommendation to the 董事會提出其認為需要的修訂 Board any changes it considers necessary; 建議；及 and (m) to exercise such powers as the Committee (m) 為使委員會能恰當地執行其于 may consider necessary and expedient so that 第七章項下的職責，行使其認 their duties under section 7 below can be 為有需要及權宜的權力。 properly discharged. 6.2 The Company should provide the Committee sufficient resources to perform its duties. 7. Duties of the Committee 本公司應提供充足資源予委員會以履 行其職責。 委員會的職責 The duties of the Committee shall be: 委員會負責履行以下職責： Relationship with the Company's auditors 與本公司核數師的關係 (a) to be primarily responsible for making (a) 主要負責就外聘核數師的委任、重 recommendations to the Board on the 新 委 任 及 罷 免 向 董 事 會 提 供 建 appointment, reappointment and removal of 議、批准外聘核數師的薪酬及其他 the external auditor, and to approve the 聘用條款，及處理任何有關該核數 remuneration and other terms of engagement 師辭職或辭退該核數師的問題； of the external auditor, and any questions of its resignation or dismissal; to review and monitor the external auditor's (b) 按適用的標準檢討及監察外聘核 independence and objectivity and the 數師是否獨立客觀及核數程序是 effectiveness of the audit process in 否有效。委員會應於核數工作開 accordance with applicable standards. The 始前先與核數師討論核數性質及 Committee should discuss with the auditor 範疇及有關申報責任； the nature and scope of the audit and reporting obligations before the audit commences; (c) where more than one audit firm is engaged, (c) 如多於一家外聘核數師公司參與 to discuss with each of the audit firms the 核數工作，於核數工作開始前先 nature and scope of the audit and reporting 與每一外聘核數師公司討論核數 obligations and ensure co-ordination between 性質及範疇及有關申報責任，確 audit firms before the audit commences; 保他們能互相配合； 6 (d) to develop and implement policy on engaging (d) 就外聘核數師提供非核數服務制 an external auditor to supply non-audit 定政策，並予以執行。就此規定 services. For this purpose, "external 而言，「外聘核數師」包括與負 auditor" includes any entity that is under 責核數的公司處於同一控制權、 common control, ownership or management 所 有 權 或 管 理 權 之 下 的 任 何 機 with the audit firm or any entity that a 構，或一個合理知悉所有有關資 reasonable and informed third party knowing 料的第三方，在合理情況下會斷 all relevant information would reasonably conclude to be part of the audit firm 定該機構屬於負責核數的公司的 nationally or internationally. The 本土或國際業務的一部分的任何 Committee should report to the Board, 機構。委員會應就任何須採取行 identifying and making recommendations on 動或改善的事項向董事會報告並 any matters where action or improvement is 提出建議； needed; Review of the Company's financial information 審閱本公司的財務資料 to monitor the integrity of the Company's (e) financial statements and annual report and accounts, interim report and quarterly reports, and to review significant financial reporting judgments contained in them; in reviewing these reports (the Company's (f) annual report and accounts, interim report and quarterly report) before submission to the Board, the Committee should focus particularly on: any changes in accounting policies and practices; major judgmental areas; significant adjustments resulting from the audit; the going concern assumption and any qualifications; compliance with accounting standards; compliance with the Listing Rules and legal requirements in relation to financial reporting; 監察本公司的財務報表以及年度 報告及帳目、中期報告及季度報 告的完整性，並審閱報表及報告 所載有關財務申報的重大意見； 在向董事會提交有關報告(本公司 的年度報告及帳目、中期報告及 季度報告)前，委員會應特別針對 下列事項加以審閱： 會 計 政 策 及 實 務 的 任 何 更 改； 涉及重要判斷性的地方； 因核數而出現的重大調整； 持繼續經營的假設及任何保 留意見； 是否遵守會計準則； 是否遵守有關財務申報的上 巿規則及法律規定； 7 the fairness and reasonableness of any connected transaction and the impact of such transaction on the profitability of the Group and whether such connected transactions, if any, have been carried out in accordance with the terms of the agreement governing such transactions; 關連交易是否屬公平合理及 對本集團盈利的影響及該等 關連交易 （ 如有 ） 是否按照 有關協議的條款執行； (viii)whether all relevant items have been adequately disclosed in the Group's financial statements and whether the disclosures give a fair view of the Group's financial conditions; any significant or unusual items that are, or may need to be, reflected in such reports and accounts; and the cashflow position of the Group; 是否所有相關項目已足夠地 披露於本集團的財務報表， 及有關披露是否可以公平地 展示本集團的財政狀況； 在該等報告及帳目中所反映 或需反映的任何重大或不尋 常項目；及 本集團現金流量的狀況； and to provide advice and comments thereon to the Board; in regard to (f) above: members of the Committee should liaise with the Board and senior management of the Group and the Committee must meet, at least twice a year, with the Company's auditors; and the Committee should consider any significant or unusual items that are, or may need to be, reflected in the reports and accounts, it should give due consideration to any matters that have been raised by the Company's staff responsible for the accounting and financial reporting function, compliance officer or auditors; 並就此向董事會提供建議及意見； 就上述 (f) 項而言 : 委員會成員應與董事會及本 集團的高級管理人員進行商 議。委員會須至少每年與本 公司的核數師開會兩次；及 委員會應考慮於該等報告及 帳目中所反映或需反映的任 何重大或不尋常事項，並應 適當考慮任何由本公司屬下 會計及財務彙報職員、合規 主任或核數師提出的事項﹔ (h) to discuss problems and reservations with the (h) 與核數師討論中期核數及年度核 auditors arising from the interim and final 數遇上的問題及作出的保留、及 audits, and any matters the auditors may wish 核數師認為應當討論的其他事項 to discuss (in the absence of management (管理層可能按情況而須避席此等 where necessary); 討論)； 8 Oversight of the Company's financial reporting 監管本公司財務申報制度、風險管理 system, risk management and internal control 及內部監控程序 procedures to review the Company's financial controls, internal control and risk management systems; to discuss the risk management and internal control system with management to ensure that management has performed its duty to have an effective internal control system. This discussion should include the adequacy of resources, staff qualifications and experience, training programmes and budget of the Company's accounting and financial reporting function; to consider major investigation findings on risk management and internal control matters as delegated by the Board or on its own initiative and management's response to these findings; where an internal audit function exists, to ensure co-ordination between the internal and external auditors, and to ensure that the internal audit function is adequately resourced and has appropriate standing within the Company, and to review and monitor its effectiveness; to review the Group's financial and accounting policies and practices; to review the external auditor's management letter, any material queries raised by the auditor to management about accounting records, financial accounts or systems of control and management's response; to ensure that the Board will provide a timely response to the issues raised in the external auditor's management letter; to conduct exit interviews with any Director, financial controller, internal control manager or internal audit manager upon their resignation in order to ascertain the reasons for his/their departure; 9 檢討本公司的財務監控、內部監 控及風險管理系統； 與管理層討論風險管理及內部監 控系統，確保管理層已履行職責 建立有效的內部監控系統。討論 內容應包括本公司在會計及財務 彙報職能方面的資源、員工資歷 及經驗是否足夠，以及員工所接 受的培訓課程及有關會計及財務 彙報職能的預算是否充足； 主動或應董事會的委派考慮有關 風險管理及內部監控事宜的重要 調查結果及管理層對調查結果的 回應； 如果設有內部審核功能，須確保 內 部 和 外 聘 核 數 師 工 作 得 到 協

調、也須確保內部審核功能有足 夠資源運作 ; 並且在本公司內部 有適當的地位 ; 以及檢討及監察

其成效； 檢討本集團的財務及會計政策及 實務； 檢 查 外 聘 核 數 師 給 予 管 理 層 的 《審核情況說明函件》、核數師 就會計紀錄、財務帳目或監控系 統向管理層提出的任何重大疑問 及管理層作出的回應； 確保董事會及時回應於外聘核數 師給予管理層的《審核情況說明 函件》中提出的事宜； 於董事、財務總監、內部監控經 理或內部核數部門主管離職時， 接 見 有 關 人 員 並 瞭 解 其 離 職 原 因； (q) to prepare work reports for presentation to (q) 草擬工作報告及工作報告概要； the Board and to prepare summary of work 前者交董事會審閱，後者刊於本 reports for inclusion in the Group's quarterly, 集團的季度、中期及年度報告； interim and annual reports; to consider the appointment of any person to (r) be a Committee member, auditors and accounting staff either to fill a casual vacancy

or as an additional Committee member, auditors and accounting staff or dismissal of any of them; 考慮委任任何人士作為審核委員 會成員、核數師、會計工作人員， 以填補空缺或增設有關職務或考 慮罷免上述任何人士； to report to the Board on the matters set out (s) 就上述事宜向董事會彙報； above; to review arrangements employees of the (t) 檢討本公司設定的以下安排：本 Company can use, in confidence, to raise 公司僱員可暗中就財務彙報、內 concerns about possible improprieties in 部監控或其他方面可能發生的不 financial reporting, internal control or other 正當行為提出關注。委員會應確 matters. The Committee should ensure that 保有適當安排，讓本公司對此等 proper arrangements are in place for fair and 事宜作出公平獨立的調查及採取 independent investigation of these matters 適當行動； and for appropriate follow-up action; to act as the key representative body for (u) 擔任本公司與外聘核數師之間的 overseeing the Company's relations with the 主要代表，負責監察二者之間的 external auditor; 關係； (v) to do any such things to enable the Board to (v) 執行致使董事會能夠履行董事會 discharge its duties conferred on it by the 不時指示的職責的任何事情；及 Board from time to time; and (w) to consider and implement other matters, as (w) 考慮及執行董事會不時確定或委 defined or assigned by the Board from time 派的其他事項。 to time. 8. Minutes and reporting procedures 會議紀錄及彙報程序 8.1 The secretary shall, at the beginning of each meeting, ascertain and record the existence of any conflicts of interest and minute them accordingly. The relevant member of the Committee shall not be counted towards the quorum and he must abstain from voting on any resolution of the Committee in which he or any of his associates has a material interest, unless the exceptions set out in note 1 to Appendix 3 to the Listing Rules apply. 秘書應在每次會議開始時查問是否 有任何利益衝突並記錄在會議紀錄 中。有關委員會成員將不計入法定人 數內，而他必須就他或其任何聯繫人 有 重 大 利 益 的 委 員 會 決 議 放 棄 投 票，除非上市規則附錄三附註一所載 例外情况適用。 10 Full minutes of Committee meetings shall be kept by a duly appointed secretary of the meeting (who should normally be the company secretary). Draft and final versions of minutes of the Committee meetings should be sent to all Committee members for their comment and records within a reasonable time after the meeting (generally, meaning within 14 days after the meeting). Once the minutes are signed, the secretary shall circulate the minutes and reports of the Committee to all members of the Board. The secretary of the Committee shall keep record of all meetings of the Committee held during each financial year of the Company and records of individual attendance of members of the Committee, on a named basis, at meetings held during that financial year. Reporting responsibilities

The Committee shall report to the Board after each meeting. Annual general meeting The Chairman/ Chairlady of the Committee or in his/her absence, another member of the Committee or failing this, his/her duly appointed delegate, shall attend the annual general meeting of the Company and be prepared to answer questions at the annual general meeting on the Committee's activities and their responsibilities. Company's management should ensure the external auditor attend the annual general meeting to answer questions about the conduct of the audit, the preparation and content of the auditors' report, the accounting policies and auditor independence. 11. Continuing application of the articles of association of the Company 委員會的完整會議紀錄應由正式委 任的會議秘書（通常為公司秘書）保 存。會議紀錄的初稿及最後定稿應在 會議後一段合理時間(一般指委員會 會議結束後的14天內)內先後發送委 員會全體成員，初稿供成員表達意 見，最後定稿作其紀錄之用。會議紀 錄獲簽署後，秘書應將委員會的會議 紀錄和報告交予董事會全體成員傳 閱。 委員會秘書應將本公司各財政年度 年內委員會所有會議的會議紀錄存 檔，以及具名記錄每名委員會成員於 該財政年度委員會會議的出席率。 彙報責任 委員會應於每次委員會會議後向董 事會作出彙報。 股東周年大會 委員會的主席（或在委員會主席缺席 時由另一名委員會成員(或如該名委 員會成員未能出席，則其適當委任的 代表)）應出席本公司的股東周年大 會，並準備在股東周年大會上回應有 關委員會的活動及其職責的問題。 本公司的管理層應確保外聘核數師 出席股東周年大會，回答有關審計工 作、編製核數師報告及其內容、會計 政策以及核數師的獨立性等問題。 本公司組織章程的持續適用 The articles of association of the Company regulating the meetings and proceedings of the Directors so far as the same are applicable and are not replaced by the provisions in these terms of reference shall apply to the meetings and proceedings of the Committee. 11 本公司章程作出的規範董事會會議 程序的規定，如果也適用於委員會會 議而且並未被本職權範圍條文所取 代，亦應適用於委員會的會議程序。 12. Powers of the Board 董事會權力 The Board may, subject to compliance with the articles of association of the Company and the Listing Rules (including the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules or if adopted by the Company, the Company's own code of corporate governance practices), amend, supplement and revoke these terms of reference and any resolution passed by the Committee provided that no amendments or supplements to and revocation of these terms of reference and the resolutions passed by the Committee shall invalidate any prior act and resolution of the Committee which would have been valid if such terms of reference or resolution had not been amended, supplemented or revoked. 13. Publication of the terms of reference of the Committee The Committee should make available its terms of reference, explaining its role and the authority delegated to it by the Board by including them on the website of the Company and on the website of the Stock Exchange. Adopted on 22 October 2019 於 2019 年 10 月 22 日採納 12 本職權範圍所有規則及委員會通過 的決議，可以由董事會在不違反公司 章程及上市規則(包括上市規則之附 錄十四《企業管治守則》或本公司自 行制定的企業管治常規守則（如被採 用）)的前提下隨時修訂、補充及廢 除，惟有關修訂、補充及廢除並不影 響任何在有關行動作出前，委員會已 經通過的決議或已經採取的行動的 有效性。 刊登委員會職權範圍 委員會應在本公司的網站及聯交所 的網站公開其職權範圍，解釋其角色 及董事會轉授予其的權力。 Attachments Original document

