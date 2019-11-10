Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors

The Committee is established pursuant to the resolutions of the Board dated 22 October 2019.
(中文本為翻譯稿，僅供參考用)
組成
本委員會是按本公司董事會於 2019 年 10 月 22 日決議通過成立的。
2. Membership
2.1 Members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the non-executive Directors (including independent non-executive Directors) and shall consist of not less than three members, a majority of whom should be independent. At least one of the members shall be an independent non-executive Director with
appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required in Rule 3.21 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong
The Chairman/ Chairlady of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board or elected among the members of the Committee and shall be an independent non-executive Director.
The company secretary of the Company shall be the secretary of the Committee. In the absence of the secretary of the Committee, Committee members present at the meeting may elect among themselves or appoint another person as the secretary for that meeting.
2.5 The appointment of the members of the Committee may be revoked, replaced or additional members may be appointed to the Committee by resolutions passed by the Board. An appointment of Committee member shall be automatically revoked if such member ceases to be a member of the Board. For the avoidance of doubts, Committee members may be removed from the Committee by the Board at its sole and absolute discretion.
Unless otherwise agreed by all the Committee members, a meeting shall be called by at least seven days' notice. Such notice shall be sent to each member of the Committee, and to any other person invited to attend. Irrespective of the length of notice being given, attendance of a Committee member at a meeting constitutes a waiver of such notice unless the Committee member attending the meeting attends for the express purpose of objecting, at the beginning of the meeting, to the transaction of any business on the grounds that the meeting has not been properly convened.
A Committee member may and, on the request of a Committee member, the secretary to the Committee shall, at any time summon a Committee meeting. Notice shall be given to each Committee member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by email or by facsimile transmission at the telephone or facsimile or address or email address from time to time notified to the secretary by such Committee member or in such other manner as the Committee members may from time to time determine.
Any notice given orally shall be confirmed in writing as soon as practicable and before the meeting.
Notice of meeting shall state the purpose, time and place of the meeting. An agenda together with other documents which may be required to be considered by the members of the Committee for the purposes of the meeting should generally be delivered to all Committee members seven days (and in any event not less than three days) before the intended date of the Committee meeting (or such other period as all the Committee members may agree).
Quorum: The quorum of the Committee meeting shall be two members of the Committee.
Attendance: The Company's staff having accounting and financial reporting functions, the Head of Internal Audit (or any officer(s) assuming the relevant functions but having a different designation) and representative(s) of the external auditors shall normally attend meetings of the Committee. Other Board members shall also have the right of attendance. However, at least once a year the Committee shall meet with the external auditors without the presence of executive Directors and the management of the Company.
Frequency: Meetings shall be held at least twice annually or more frequently if circumstances require. The external auditors may request the Chairman/ Chairlady of the Committee to convene a meeting, if they consider that one is necessary.
Meetings may be held in person, or by means of telephone, electronic or other communication facilities as permit all persons participating in the meeting to communicate with each other
simultaneously and instantaneously, and participation in such a meeting shall constitute presence in person at such meeting.
Any resolution shall be passed by a majority of votes of the Committee members who attend the meetings, and in case of an equality of votes the Chairman/ Chairlady of the Committee shall have a second or casting vote.
A resolution in writing signed by all the Committee members shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a meeting of the Committee and may consist of several documents in like form each signed by one or more of the Committee members.
Alternate Committee members
A Committee member may not appoint any alternate.
Authority of the Committee
6.1 The Committee may exercise the following powers:
to seek any information it requires from any employee of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Group") and any professional advisers
(including auditors), to require any of them to prepare and submit reports and to attend Committee meetings and to supply information and address the questions raised by the Committee;
to monitor whether the Group's management has, in the performance of their duties, infringed any policies set by the Board or any applicable law, regulation and code (including the Listing Rules and other rules and regulations from time to time determined by the Board or a committee thereof);
(c) to investigate any activity within these terms (c)
調查本職權範圍中的任何活動
of reference and all suspected fraudulent acts
及所有涉及本集團的懷疑欺詐
involving the
Group
and request
the
事件及要求管理層就此等事件
management to
make
investigation
and
作出調查及提呈報告；
submit reports;
to review the Group's internal control (d)評審本集團內部監管措施及系
procedures and system;
統；
(e)
to review the performance of the Group's
(e)
評審本集團的會計及內部核數
employees in the accounting and internal
部門僱員的表現；
audit department;
(f)
to make recommendations to the Board for
(f)
向董事會提出建議改善本集團
the improvement of the Group's internal
內部監控措施或系統；
control procedures and system;
(g)
to request the Board to dismiss any
(g)
在有證據顯示該董事及／或僱
employees and/or to convene a shareholders'
員失職時，要求董事會解僱有
meeting (if necessary) for purposes of
關 僱 員 及 ／ 或 召 開 股 東 大 會
removing any Director if there is evidence
(如有需要)罷免有關董事；
showing that the relevant Director and/or
employee has failed to discharge his duties
properly;
to request the Board to take all necessary
actions, including convening an extraordinary general meeting, to replace and dismiss the auditors of the Group;
to obtain outside legal or other independent professional advice at the expenses of the Company on any matters within these terms of reference as it considers necessary and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise at its meetings, if it considers this necessary;
to commission reports or surveys as are necessary to assist in the performance of its duties at the cost of the Company;
(k) to have access to sufficient resources in order (k)
可 取 得 足 夠 資 源 以 履 行 其 職
to perform its duties;
務；
(l) to review annually these terms of reference
(l)
對本職權範圍及履行其職權的
and their effectiveness in the discharge of its
有效性作每年一次的檢討並向
duties and to make recommendation to the
董事會提出其認為需要的修訂
Board any changes it considers necessary;
建議；及
and
(m) to exercise such powers as the Committee
(m)
為使委員會能恰當地執行其于
may consider necessary and expedient so that
第七章項下的職責，行使其認
their duties under section 7 below can be
為有需要及權宜的權力。
properly discharged.
6.2 The Company should provide the Committee sufficient resources to perform its duties.
7. Duties of the Committee
本公司應提供充足資源予委員會以履 行其職責。
委員會的職責
The duties of the Committee shall be:
委員會負責履行以下職責：
Relationship with the Company's auditors
與本公司核數師的關係
(a) to be primarily responsible for making
(a) 主要負責就外聘核數師的委任、重
recommendations to the Board on the
新 委 任 及 罷 免 向 董 事 會 提 供 建
appointment, reappointment and removal of
議、批准外聘核數師的薪酬及其他
the external auditor, and to approve the
聘用條款，及處理任何有關該核數
remuneration and other terms of engagement
師辭職或辭退該核數師的問題；
of the external auditor, and any questions of
its resignation or dismissal;
to review and monitor the external auditor's (b)按適用的標準檢討及監察外聘核
independence and objectivity and the
數師是否獨立客觀及核數程序是
effectiveness of the audit process in
否有效。委員會應於核數工作開
accordance with applicable standards. The
始前先與核數師討論核數性質及
Committee should discuss with the auditor
範疇及有關申報責任；
the nature and scope of the audit and
reporting obligations before the audit
commences;
(c) where more than one audit firm is engaged, (c)
如多於一家外聘核數師公司參與
to discuss with each of the audit firms the
核數工作，於核數工作開始前先
nature and scope of the audit and reporting
與每一外聘核數師公司討論核數
obligations and ensure co-ordination between
性質及範疇及有關申報責任，確
audit firms before the audit commences;
保他們能互相配合；
(d) to develop and implement policy on engaging
(d) 就外聘核數師提供非核數服務制
an external auditor to supply non-audit
定政策，並予以執行。就此規定
services.
For this
purpose,
"external
而言，「外聘核數師」包括與負
auditor" includes any
entity that is under
責核數的公司處於同一控制權、
common control, ownership or management
所 有 權 或 管 理 權 之 下 的 任 何 機
with the
audit firm or any entity that a
構，或一個合理知悉所有有關資
reasonable and informed third party knowing
料的第三方，在合理情況下會斷
all relevant information would reasonably
conclude to be part of the audit firm
定該機構屬於負責核數的公司的
nationally
or internationally.
The
本土或國際業務的一部分的任何
Committee should report to the Board,
機構。委員會應就任何須採取行
identifying and making recommendations on
動或改善的事項向董事會報告並
any matters where action or improvement is
提出建議；
needed;
Review of the Company's financial information
審閱本公司的財務資料
to monitor the integrity of the Company's (e) financial statements and annual report and accounts, interim report and quarterly reports, and to review significant financial reporting judgments contained in them;
in reviewing these reports (the Company's (f) annual report and accounts, interim report and quarterly report) before submission to the Board, the Committee should focus particularly on:
any changes in accounting policies and practices;
major judgmental areas;
significant adjustments resulting from the audit;
the going concern assumption and any qualifications;
compliance with accounting standards;
compliance with the Listing Rules and legal requirements in relation to financial reporting;
the fairness and reasonableness of any connected transaction and the impact of such transaction on the profitability of the Group and whether such connected transactions, if any, have been carried out in accordance with the terms of the agreement governing such transactions;
關連交易是否屬公平合理及 對本集團盈利的影響及該等 關連交易（如有）是否按照 有關協議的條款執行；
(viii)whether all relevant items have been adequately disclosed in the Group's financial statements and whether the disclosures give a fair view of the Group's financial conditions;
any significant or unusual items that are, or may need to be, reflected in such reports and accounts; and
and to provide advice and comments thereon to the Board;
in regard to (f) above:
members of the Committee should liaise with the Board and senior management of the Group and the Committee must meet, at least twice a year, with the Company's auditors; and
the Committee should consider any significant or unusual items that are, or may need to be, reflected in the reports and accounts, it should give due consideration to any matters that have been raised by the Company's staff responsible for the accounting and financial reporting function, compliance officer or auditors;
to review the Company's financial controls, internal control and risk management systems;
to discuss the risk management and internal control system with management to ensure that management has performed its duty to have an effective internal control system. This discussion should include the adequacy of resources, staff qualifications and experience, training programmes and budget of the Company's accounting and financial reporting function;
to consider major investigation findings on risk management and internal control matters as delegated by the Board or on its own initiative and management's response to these findings;
where an internal audit function exists, to ensure co-ordination between the internal and external auditors, and to ensure that the internal audit function is adequately resourced and has appropriate standing within the Company, and to review and monitor its effectiveness;
to review the Group's financial and accounting policies and practices;
to review the external auditor's management letter, any material queries raised by the auditor to management about accounting records, financial accounts or systems of control and management's response;
to ensure that the Board will provide a timely response to the issues raised in the external auditor's management letter;
to conduct exit interviews with any Director, financial controller, internal control manager or internal audit manager upon their resignation in order to ascertain the reasons for his/their departure;
to consider the appointment of any person to (r) be a Committee member, auditors and accounting staff either to fill a casual vacancy
or as an additional Committee member, auditors and accounting staff or dismissal of any of them;
to report to the Board on the matters set out (s)就上述事宜向董事會彙報； above;
to review arrangements employees of the (t)檢討本公司設定的以下安排：本
Company can use, in confidence, to raise
公司僱員可暗中就財務彙報、內
concerns about possible improprieties in
部監控或其他方面可能發生的不
financial reporting, internal control or other
正當行為提出關注。委員會應確
matters. The Committee should ensure that
保有適當安排，讓本公司對此等
proper arrangements are in place for fair and
事宜作出公平獨立的調查及採取
independent investigation of these matters
適當行動；
and for appropriate follow-up action;
to act as the key representative body for (u)擔任本公司與外聘核數師之間的
overseeing the Company's relations with the
主要代表，負責監察二者之間的
external auditor;
關係；
(v) to do any such things to enable the Board to
(v) 執行致使董事會能夠履行董事會
discharge its duties conferred on it by the
不時指示的職責的任何事情；及
Board from time to time; and
(w) to consider and implement other matters, as
(w) 考慮及執行董事會不時確定或委
defined or assigned by the Board from time
派的其他事項。
to time.
8. Minutes and reporting procedures
會議紀錄及彙報程序
8.1 The secretary shall, at the beginning of each meeting, ascertain and record the existence of any conflicts of interest and minute them accordingly. The relevant member of the Committee shall not be counted towards the quorum and he must abstain from voting on any resolution of the Committee in which he or any of his associates has a material interest, unless the exceptions set out in note 1 to Appendix 3 to the Listing Rules apply.
Full minutes of Committee meetings shall be kept by a duly appointed secretary of the meeting (who should normally be the company secretary). Draft and final versions of minutes of the Committee meetings should be sent to all Committee members for their comment and records within a reasonable time after the meeting (generally, meaning within 14 days after the meeting). Once the minutes are signed, the secretary shall circulate the minutes and reports of the Committee to all members of the Board.
The secretary of the Committee shall keep record of all meetings of the Committee held during each financial year of the Company and records of individual attendance of members of the Committee, on a named basis, at meetings held during that financial year.
Reporting responsibilities
The Committee shall report to the Board after each meeting.
Annual general meeting
The Chairman/ Chairlady of the Committee or in his/her absence, another member of the Committee or failing this, his/her duly appointed delegate, shall attend the annual general meeting of the Company and be prepared to answer questions at the annual general meeting on the Committee's activities and their responsibilities.
Company's management should ensure the external auditor attend the annual general meeting to answer questions about the conduct of the audit, the preparation and content of the auditors' report, the accounting policies and auditor independence.
11. Continuing application of the articles of association of the Company
The articles of association of the Company regulating the meetings and proceedings of the Directors so far as the same are applicable and are not replaced by the provisions in these terms of reference shall apply to the meetings and proceedings of the Committee.
The Board may, subject to compliance with the articles of association of the Company and the Listing Rules (including the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules or if adopted by the Company, the Company's own code of corporate governance practices), amend, supplement and revoke these terms of reference and any resolution passed by the Committee provided that no amendments or supplements to and revocation of these terms of reference and the resolutions passed by the Committee shall invalidate any prior act and resolution of the Committee which would have been valid if such terms of reference or resolution had not been amended, supplemented or revoked.
13. Publication of the terms of reference of the Committee
The Committee should make available its terms of reference, explaining its role and the authority delegated to it by the Board by including them on the website of the Company and on the website of the Stock Exchange.
