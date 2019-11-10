Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of reference of the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors

Members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the Directors of the Company and shall consist of not less than three members and a majority of whom shall be independent non-executive Directors.
The Chairman/ Chairlady of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board which shall be the chairman/ chairlady of the Board or an independent non-executive Director.
The company secretary of the Company shall be the secretary of the Committee. In the absence of the secretary of the Committee, Committee members present at the meeting may elect among themselves or appoint another person as the secretary for that meeting.
The appointment of the members of the Committee may be revoked, replaced or additional members may be appointed to the Committee by resolutions passed by the Board. An appointment of Committee member shall be automatically revoked if such member ceases to be a member of the Board. For the avoidance of doubts, Committee members may be removed from the Committee by the Board at its sole and absolute discretion.
Unless otherwise agreed by all the Committee members, a meeting shall be called by at least seven days' notice. Such notice shall be sent to each member of the Committee, and to any other person invited to attend. Irrespective of the length of notice being given, attendance of a Committee member at a meeting constitutes a waiver of such notice unless the Committee member attending the meeting attends for the express purpose of objecting, at the beginning of the meeting, to the transaction of any business on the grounds that the meeting has not been properly convened.
A Committee member may and, on the request of a Committee member, the secretary to the Committee shall, at any time summon a Committee meeting. Notice shall be given to each Committee member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by email or by facsimile transmission at the telephone or facsimile or address or email address from time to time notified to the secretary by such Committee member or in such other manner as the Committee members may from time to time determine.
Any notice given orally shall be confirmed in writing as soon as practicable and before the meeting.
Notice of meeting shall state the purpose, time and place of the meeting. An agenda together with other documents which may be required to be considered by the members of the Committee for the purposes of the meeting should generally be delivered to all Committee members seven days (and in any event not less than three days) before the intended date of the Committee meeting (or such other period as all the Committee members may agree).
Quorum: The quorum of the Committee meeting shall be two members of the Committee.
Frequency: Meetings shall be held at least once a year to review, formulate and consider the nomination procedures as regards the appointment, reappointment and removal of Directors, their implementation during the year and to make recommendations to the Board on candidates for appointment as Directors, and to review the policy on Board diversity and any measurable objectives for implementing such policy from time to time adopted by the Board, and progress on achieving these objectives.
Meetings may be held in person, or by means of such telephone, electronic or other communication facilities as permit all persons participating in the meeting to communicate with each other
simultaneously and instantaneously, and participation in such a meeting shall constitute presence in person at such meeting.
Any resolution shall be passed by a majority of votes of the Committee members who attend the meetings, and in case of an equality of votes the Chairman/ Chairlady of the Committee shall have a second or casting vote.
A resolution in writing signed by all the Committee members shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a meeting of the Committee and may consist of several documents in like form each signed by one or more of the Committee members.
Alternate Committee members
A Committee member may not appoint any alternate.
Authority of the Committee
6.1 The Committee may exercise the following powers:
to seek any information it requires from any employee of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as
"Group") and any professional advisers, to require any of them to prepare and submit reports and to attend Committee meetings and to supply information and address the questions raised by the Committee;
to review the performance of the Directors and
the independence of independent non-executive Directors in relation to their appointment or reappointment as Directors;
to obtain, at the Company's expenses, outside legal or other independent professional advice on or assistance to any matters within these terms of reference, including the advice of independent human resource consultancy firm or other independent professionals, and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise at its meetings as it considers necessary. The Committee shall have full authority to commission any search (including without limitation litigation, bankruptcy and credit searches), report, survey or open recruitment which it deems necessary to help it fulfill its duties and should be provided with sufficient resources to discharge its duties;
to review annually these terms of reference and their effectiveness in the discharge of its duties and to make recommendation to the Board any changes it considers necessary; and
to exercise such powers as the Committee may consider necessary and expedient so that their duties under section 7 below can be properly discharged.
6.2 The Company should provide the Committee sufficient resources to perform its duties.
to review the structure, size and composition (including the skills, knowledge, experience and diversity of perspectives) of the Board at least annually and make recommendations on any proposed changes to the Board to complement the Company's corporate strategy;
to develop and maintain a policy for the nomination of Board members which includes the nomination procedures and the process and criteria adopted by the Nomination Committee or the Company to identify, select and recommend candidates for directorship during the year, and to review periodically and disclose the policy in the Company's corporate governance report and the progress made towards achieving the objectives as set out in the policy. The Nomination Committee should ensure that the selection process is transparent and fair, and that it considers a broad range of candidates who are outside the
Board's circle of contacts and in accordance with the Company's diversity policy;
to develop and maintain a policy concerning diversity of Board members ("Board Diversity Policy") and to review periodically and disclose the policy on diversity or a summary of the policy in the Company's corporate governance report;
to review the Board Diversity Policy, as appropriate; and to review the measurable objectives that the Board has set for implementing the Board Diversity Policy, and the progress on achieving the objectives; and to make disclosure of its review results in the Corporate Governance Report annually;
to identify individuals suitably qualified to become members of the Board and select or make recommendations to the Board on the selection of individuals nominated for directorships;
to assess the independence of the independent non-executive Directors;
the policy concerning the diversity of Board members, and the measurable objectives for implementing such policy;
to give full consideration to the following in the discharge of its duties as mentioned above or elsewhere in these terms of reference:
關於董事會成員多元化的 政策，以及執行該政策的可 衡量目標；
在履行上述責任或本職權範圍 項下的其他責任，對下列各項給 予充份考慮：
(i) succession planning of Directors;
(i) 董事繼任計劃；
leadership needs of the Group with a view of maintaining or fostering the competitive edge of the Group over others;
changes in market environment and commercial needs of the market in which the Group operates;
the skills and expertise required from members of the Board;
the Board's policy concerning diversity of Board members adopted from time to time; and
the relevant requirements of the Rules
(the "Listing Rules") Governing the
Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the
"Stock Exchange") with regard to directors of a listed issuer;
in respect of any proposed service contracts to be entered into by any members of the Group with its director or proposed director, which require the prior approval of the shareholders of the Company at general meeting under rule 13.68 of the Listing
Rules, to review and provide recommendations to the shareholders of the Company (other than shareholders who are directors with a material interest in the relevant service contracts) as to whether the terms of the service contracts are fair and reasonable and whether such service contracts are in the interests of the Company and the shareholders as a whole, and to advise shareholders on how to vote;
to ensure that on appointment to the Board, non-executive Directors receive a formal letter of appointment setting out what is expected of them in terms of time commitment, committee service and involvement outside meetings of the Board;
to conduct exit interviews with any Director upon their resignation in order to ascertain the reasons for his departure;
to review the policy on Board diversity and the measurable objectives for implementing such policy from time to time adopted by the Board, and to review the progress on achieving these objectives;
where the Board proposes a resolution to elect an individual as an independent non-executive director at the general meeting, it should set out in the circular to shareholders
and/or explanatory statement accompanying the notice of the relevant general meeting (i) the process used for identifying the individual and why the Board believes the individual should be elected and the reasons why it considers the individual to be independent;
if the proposed independent non-executive director will be holding his or her seventh (or more) listed company directorship, why the Board believes the individual would still be able to devote sufficient time to the board;
the perspective, skills and experience that the individual can bring to the Board; and (iv) how the individual contributes to diversity of the Board; and the Committee should assist the Board in addressing the above information in the relevant circular and/or explanatory statement when it is requested by the Board; and
to consider and implement other matters, as defined or assigned by the Board from time to time.
The secretary shall, at the beginning of each meeting, ascertain and record the existence of any conflicts of interest and minute them accordingly. The relevant member of the Committee shall not be counted towards the quorum and he must abstain from voting on any resolution of the Committee in which he or any of his associates has a material interest, unless the exceptions set out in note 1 to Appendix 3 to the Listing Rules apply.
Full minutes of Committee meetings shall be kept by a duly appointed secretary of the meeting (who should normally be the company secretary). Draft and final versions of minutes of the Committee meetings should be sent to all Committee members for their comment and records within a reasonable time after the meeting (generally, meaning within 14 days after the meeting). Once the minutes are signed, the secretary shall circulate the minutes and reports of the Committee to all members of the Board.
The secretary of the Committee shall keep record of all meetings of the Committee held during each financial year of the Company and records of individual attendance of members of the Committee, on a named basis, at meetings held during that financial year.
Reporting responsibilities
The Committee shall report to the Board after each meeting.
Annual general meeting
The Chairman/ Chairlady of the Committee or in his/her absence, another member of the Committee or failing this, his/her duly appointed delegate, shall attend the annual general meeting of the Company and be prepared to answer questions at the annual general meeting on the Committee's activities and their responsibilities.
Continuing application of the articles of association of the Company
The articles of association of the Company regulating the meetings and proceedings of the Directors so far as the same are applicable and are not replaced by the provisions in these terms of reference shall apply to the meetings and proceedings of the Committee.
The Board may, subject to compliance with the articles of association of the Company and the Listing Rules (including the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules or if adopted by the Company, the Company's own code of corporate governance practices), amend, supplement and revoke these terms of reference and any resolution passed by the Committee provided that no amendments or supplements to and revocation of these terms of reference and the resolutions passed by the Committee shall invalidate any prior act and resolution of the Committee which would have been valid if such terms of reference or resolution had not been amended, supplemented or revoked.
13. Publication of the terms of reference of the Committee
The Committee should make available its terms of reference, explaining its role and the authority delegated to it by the Board by including them on the website of the Company and on the website of the Stock Exchange.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 23:09:08 UTC