Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of reference of the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors

Ruicheng (China) Media Group Limited 瑞誠（中國）傳媒集團有限公司 董事會提名委員會職權範圍 Terms of reference of the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors Ruicheng (China) Media Group Limited 瑞誠（中國）傳媒集團有限公司 (the "Company" and 「本公司」) _________________________________________________________________________ Terms of reference of the Nomination Committee (the "Committee") of the Board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of the Company 董事(「董事」)會(「董事會」) 提名委員會(「委員會」) 職權範圍 _______________________________________________________________________ (中文本為翻譯稿，僅供參考用) 1. Constitution 組成 The Committee is established pursuant to the 本委員會是按本公司董事會於 2019 resolutions of the Board dated 22 October 2019. 年 10 月 22 日決議通過成立的。 2. Membership 成員 Members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the Directors of the Company and shall consist of not less than three members and a majority of whom shall be independent non-executive Directors. The Chairman/ Chairlady of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board which shall be the chairman/ chairlady of the Board or an independent non-executive Director. The company secretary of the Company shall be the secretary of the Committee. In the absence of the secretary of the Committee, Committee members present at the meeting may elect among themselves or appoint another person as the secretary for that meeting. The appointment of the members of the Committee may be revoked, replaced or additional members may be appointed to the Committee by resolutions passed by the Board. An appointment of Committee member shall be automatically revoked if such member ceases to be a member of the Board. For the avoidance of doubts, Committee members may be removed from the Committee by the Board at its sole and absolute discretion. 委員會成員由董事會從本公司董事 中委任，委員會人數最少三名，而大 部分成員須為本公司的獨立非執行 董事。 委員會主席由董事會委任，而且由董 事會主席或獨立非執行董事出任。 本 公 司 的 公 司 秘 書 為 委 員 會 的 秘 書。如委員會秘書缺席，出席的委員 會將在他們當中選出秘書或委任其 他人擔任該會議的秘書。 經董事會通過決議，方可委任額外的 委員會的成員、更替或罷免委員會的 成員。如該委員會成員不再是董事會 的成員，該委員會成員的任命將自動 撤銷。為避免疑問，董事會可行使其 全權及絕對酌情權將委員會成員從 委員會中罷免。 1 3. Proceedings of the Committee 3.1 Notice: Unless otherwise agreed by all the Committee members, a meeting shall be called by at least seven days' notice. Such notice shall be sent to each member of the Committee, and to any other person invited to attend. Irrespective of the length of notice being given, attendance of a Committee member at a meeting constitutes a waiver of such notice unless the Committee member attending the meeting attends for the express purpose of objecting, at the beginning of the meeting, to the transaction of any business on the grounds that the meeting has not been properly convened. 會議程序 會議通知： 除非委員會全體成員同意，召 開委員會會議的通知期不應少 於七天。該通知應發給每名委 員會成員及其他獲邀出席的人 士。不論通知期長短，委員會 成員出席會議將被視為其放棄 受到足期通知的權利，除非出 席該會議的委員會成員在會議 開始之時表示其的目的，以會 議 沒 有 按 正 確 程 序 召 開 為 理 由，而反對會議處理任何事項。 A Committee member may and, on the request of a Committee member, the secretary to the Committee shall, at any time summon a Committee meeting. Notice shall be given to each Committee member in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by email or by facsimile transmission at the telephone or facsimile or address or email address from time to time notified to the secretary by such Committee member or in such other manner as the Committee members may from time to time determine. Any notice given orally shall be confirmed in writing as soon as practicable and before the meeting. Notice of meeting shall state the purpose, time and place of the meeting. An agenda together with other documents which may be required to be considered by the members of the Committee for the purposes of the meeting should generally be delivered to all Committee members seven days (and in any event not less than three days) before the intended date of the Committee meeting (or such other period as all the Committee members may agree). 任何委員會成員或委員會秘書

( 應任何委員會成員的請求時 )

可 於 任 何 時 候 召 集 委 員 會 會 議。召開會議通告必須親身以 口 頭 或 以 書 面 形 式 ， 或 以 電 話、電子郵件、傳真或其他委 員會成員不時議定的方式發出 予各委員會成員(以該成員不 時通知秘書的電話號碼、傳真 號碼、地址或電子郵箱地址為 準)。 口頭方式作出的會議通知應儘 快 ( 及在會議召開前 ) 以書面方

式確實。 會議通告必須說明開會目的、 開會時間、地點 。 議程及隨附需 委員會成員就該會議目的而審

閱的有關文件一般在預期召開 委員會會議前七天 ( 無論如何 不少於三天 ) ( 或其他經全體委 員同意的其他時段 ) 送達全體

委員會成員參閱。 2 Quorum: The quorum of the Committee meeting shall be two members of the Committee. Frequency: Meetings shall be held at least once a year to review, formulate and consider the nomination procedures as regards the appointment, reappointment and removal of Directors, their implementation during the year and to make recommendations to the Board on candidates for appointment as Directors, and to review the policy on Board diversity and any measurable objectives for implementing such policy from time to time adopted by the Board, and progress on achieving these objectives. Meetings may be held in person, or by means of such telephone, electronic or other communication facilities as permit all persons participating in the meeting to communicate with each other

simultaneously and instantaneously, and participation in such a meeting shall constitute presence in person at such meeting. Any resolution shall be passed by a majority of votes of the Committee members who attend the meetings, and in case of an equality of votes the Chairman/ Chairlady of the Committee shall have a second or casting vote. 法定人數： 委員會會議法定人數為 兩位委員會成員。 開會次數：每年最少開會一次，以檢 討、釐定及考慮本公司就董事委任、 重新委任及罷免的提名程序及前述 事項在有關年度的實施及向董事會 提呈出任董事候選人的建議，及檢討 董事會成員多元化政策及執行由董 事會不時採納的有關政策的任何可 衡量目標以及達成該等目標的進度。 會議可由委員會成員親身出席，或以 電話、電子、或其他可讓出席會議的 人員同時及實時與對方溝通的方式 進行，而以上述方式出席會議等同於 親身出席有關會議。 任何決議案須由出席會議的委員會 成員過半數以上的多數票通過方為 有效，而如出現票數均等之情況，委 員會主席應有權投第二票或決定票。 4. Written resolutions 書面決議 A resolution in writing signed by all the Committee members shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a meeting of the Committee and may consist of several documents in like form each signed by one or more of the Committee members. Alternate Committee members

A Committee member may not appoint any alternate. Authority of the Committee 6.1 The Committee may exercise the following powers: 經由委員會全體成員簽署通過的書 面決議案與經由委員會會議通過的 決議案具有同等效力，而有關書面決 議案可由一名或以上委員會成員簽 署格式類似的多份文件組成。 委任代表 委員會成員不能委任代表。 委員會的權力 委員會可以行使以下權力： 3 to seek any information it requires from any employee of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as

" Group ") and any professional advisers, to require any of them to prepare and submit reports and to attend Committee meetings and to supply information and address the questions raised by the Committee; to review the performance of the Directors and

the independence of independent non-executive Directors in relation to their appointment or reappointment as Directors; to obtain, at the Company's expenses, outside legal or other independent professional advice on or assistance to any matters within these terms of reference, including the advice of independent human resource consultancy firm or other independent professionals, and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise at its meetings as it considers necessary. The Committee shall have full authority to commission any search (including without limitation litigation, bankruptcy and credit searches), report, survey or open recruitment which it deems necessary to help it fulfill its duties and should be provided with sufficient resources to discharge its duties; to review annually these terms of reference and their effectiveness in the discharge of its duties and to make recommendation to the Board any changes it considers necessary; and to exercise such powers as the Committee may consider necessary and expedient so that their duties under section 7 below can be properly discharged. 6.2 The Company should provide the Committee sufficient resources to perform its duties. 7. Duties of the Committee The duties of the Committee shall be: 4 向本公司及其任何附屬公司 ( 合

稱 「本集團 」 ) 的任何僱員及專 業顧問索取其所需的資料、要求 上述人士準備及提交報告、出席 委員會會議並提供所需資料及 解答委員會提出的問題； 就董事的委任或重新委任，評審 有關董事的表現及有關獨立非 執行董事的獨立性； 如委員會覺得有需要，可就涉及

本職權範圍的事宜對外尋求法 律或其他獨立專業意見 ( 包括獨

立的人力資源顧問公司或其他 獨立專業人士 ) ，以及在委員會

覺得有需要時，確保具相關經驗 及專業才能的外界人士出席委

員會會議。委員會有權進行其認 為適當的調查 ( 包括但不限於訴 訟、破產及信譽查冊 ) 、報告、

調查或公開徵募及取得充足資 源以履行其職責。前述費用均由 本公司承擔； 對本職權範圍及履行其職權的 有效性作每年一次的檢討並向 董事會提出其認為需要的修訂 建議；及 為使委員會能恰當地執行其於 第七部份項下的職責，行使其認 為有需要及權宜的權力。 本公司應提供充足資源予委員會以 履行其職責。 委員會的職責 委員會負責履行以下職責： to review the structure, size and composition (including the skills, knowledge, experience and diversity of perspectives) of the Board at least annually and make recommendations on any proposed changes to the Board to complement the Company's corporate strategy; to develop and maintain a policy for the nomination of Board members which includes the nomination procedures and the process and criteria adopted by the Nomination Committee or the Company to identify, select and recommend candidates for directorship during the year, and to review periodically and disclose the policy in the Company's corporate governance report and the progress made towards achieving the objectives as set out in the policy. The Nomination Committee should ensure that the selection process is transparent and fair, and that it considers a broad range of candidates who are outside the

Board's circle of contacts and in accordance with the Company's diversity policy; 至少每年檢討董事會的架構、人 數及組成 ( 包括技能、知識、經 驗及多元化觀點 ) ，並就任何為

配合本公司策略而擬對董事會 作出的變動提出建議； 制定及維持董事會成員的提名 政策，包括提名程序和提名委 員會在年內識別、甄選及推薦 董事候選人的程序及準則，以 及定期審議及於本公司的企業 管治報告內披露政策和達致政 策中所制定的目標的進度。提 名委員會應確保甄選程序透明 及公平，並確保委員會考慮在 董事會聯繫圈外的各類候選人 及符合本公司的多元化政策； to develop and maintain a policy concerning diversity of Board members (" Board Diversity Policy ") and to review periodically and disclose the policy on diversity or a summary of the policy in the Company's corporate governance report; to review the Board Diversity Policy, as appropriate; and to review the measurable objectives that the Board has set for implementing the Board Diversity Policy, and the progress on achieving the objectives; and to make disclosure of its review results in the Corporate Governance Report annually; to identify individuals suitably qualified to become members of the Board and select or make recommendations to the Board on the selection of individuals nominated for directorships; to assess the independence of the independent non-executive Directors; 制定及維持有關董事會成員多 元化政策 ( 「 董事會成員多元化 政策 」 ) ，並定期檢討及於本公

司企業管治報告內披露有關董 事會成員多元化政策或政策摘 要； 檢 討 董 事 會 成 員 多 元 化 政 策 (如適用)；以檢討董事會為執 行 董事會成員多元化政策而制 定 的可計量目標和達標進度； 及 於年度企業管治報告內披露 有 關檢討結果； 物色具備合適資格可擔任董事 的人士，並挑選提名有關人士出 任董事或就此向董事會提供意 見； 評核獨立非執行董事的獨立性； 5 (g) to make recommendations to the Board on: (g) 向董事會提呈下列事項的建議： (i) the role, responsibilities, capabilities, (i) 作為董事會成員所應有的 skills, knowledge, experience and 角色、責任、能力、技術、 diversity of perspectives required from 知識、經驗及多元化觀點； members of the Board; (ii) the policy on the terms of employment (ii) 委聘非執行董事的條款的 of non-executive Directors; 政策； (iii) the composition of the audit committee, (iii) 審核委員會、薪酬委員會及 remuneration committee and other 本公司其他董事會委員會 board committees of the Company; 的組成； (iv) proposed changes to the structure, size (iv) 董事會的架構、人數及組成 and composition of the Board; 擬作出的變動； (v) candidates suitably qualified to become (v) 具備合適資格擔任董事的 members of the Board; 人士； (vi) the selection of individuals nominated (vi) 挑選被提名人士出任董事； for directorship; (vii) the re-election of any Directors who are (vii) 輪 流 退 任 董 事 的 重 新 委 to retire by rotation having regard to 任，於此，須考慮其等的工 their performance and ability to 作表現及對董事會繼續作 continue to contribute to the Board; 出貢獻的能力； (viii) the continuation (or not) in service of (viii) 在任多於九年的獨立非執 any independent non-executive 行董事的去留問題，並就該 Director serving more than nine years 等獨立非執行董事的繼續 and to provide recommendation to the 委任與否向本公司股東就 shareholders of the Company as to how 審議有關決議案贊成與否 to vote in the resolution approving the 提供建議； re-election of such independent non-executive Director; (ix) the appointment or re-appointment of (ix) 委任或重新委任董事； Directors; (x) succession planning for Directors in (x) 董事繼任計劃(尤其是主席 particular the chairman/ chairlady and 及行政總裁)；及 the chief executive; and 6 the policy concerning the diversity of Board members, and the measurable objectives for implementing such policy; to give full consideration to the following in the discharge of its duties as mentioned above or elsewhere in these terms of reference: 關於董事會成員多元化的 政策，以及執行該政策的可 衡量目標； 在履行上述責任或本職權範圍 項下的其他責任，對下列各項給 予充份考慮： (i) succession planning of Directors; (i) 董事繼任計劃； leadership needs of the Group with a view of maintaining or fostering the competitive edge of the Group over others; changes in market environment and commercial needs of the market in which the Group operates; the skills and expertise required from members of the Board; the Board's policy concerning diversity of Board members adopted from time to time; and the relevant requirements of the Rules

(the " Listing Rules ") Governing the

Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the

" Stock Exchange ") with regard to directors of a listed issuer; in respect of any proposed service contracts to be entered into by any members of the Group with its director or proposed director, which require the prior approval of the shareholders of the Company at general meeting under rule 13.68 of the Listing

Rules, to review and provide recommendations to the shareholders of the Company (other than shareholders who are directors with a material interest in the relevant service contracts) as to whether the terms of the service contracts are fair and reasonable and whether such service contracts are in the interests of the Company and the shareholders as a whole, and to advise shareholders on how to vote; 7 本集團為保持或加強本集 團的競爭優勢所需要的領 導才能； 市場環境的轉變及本集團 營運市場的商業需要； 董事會成員所須具備的技 能及專才； 由董事會不時採納的關於 董 事 會 成 員 多 元 化 的 政 策；及 香港聯合交易所有限公司 「 ( 聯交所 」 ) 上巿規則 「 ( 上

市規則 」 ) 對上市發行人的 董事的相關要求； 就任何按上市規則第 13.68 條須 事先於股東大會上取得本公司 股東批准的現任董事或建議委 任董事與集團成員的擬定服務 合同作出檢討，向本公司股東就 該擬定服務合同條款的公平及 合理性、服務合同對本公司及整 體股東而言是否有利及本公司

股東應怎樣作表決，向本公司股 東提呈建議 ( 不包括該等亦同時

為董事並於相關服務合同有重 大利益的股東 ) ； to ensure that on appointment to the Board, non-executive Directors receive a formal letter of appointment setting out what is expected of them in terms of time commitment, committee service and involvement outside meetings of the Board; to conduct exit interviews with any Director upon their resignation in order to ascertain the reasons for his departure; to review the policy on Board diversity and the measurable objectives for implementing such policy from time to time adopted by the Board, and to review the progress on achieving these objectives; where the Board proposes a resolution to elect an individual as an independent non-executive director at the general meeting, it should set out in the circular to shareholders and/or explanatory statement accompanying the notice of the relevant general meeting (i) the process used for identifying the individual and why the Board believes the individual should be elected and the reasons why it considers the individual to be independent; if the proposed independent non-executive director will be holding his or her seventh (or more) listed company directorship, why the Board believes the individual would still be able to devote sufficient time to the board; the perspective, skills and experience that the individual can bring to the Board; and (iv) how the individual contributes to diversity of the Board; and the Committee should assist the Board in addressing the above information in the relevant circular and/or explanatory statement when it is requested by the Board; and to consider and implement other matters, as defined or assigned by the Board from time to time. 確保每位被委任的非執行董事 於被委任時均取得正式委任函 件，當中須訂明對其等之要求， 包括工作時間、董事會委員會服 務要求及參與董事會會議以外 的工作； 會見辭去本公司董事職責的董 事並瞭解其離職原因； 檢討董事會成員多元化政策及 執行由董事會不時採納的有關 政策的任何可衡量目標，以及檢 討達成該等目標的進度； 當董事會提呈決議案於股東大 會上選任一名個人為獨立非執 行董事時，其應於致股東之通函 及╱或有關股東大會通告隨附 之說明函件內載列：(i) 物色該 名個人所採用之程序及為何董 事會相信該名個人應獲選任及 為何其認為該名人士屬獨立之 理由；(ii)倘建議獨立非執行董事 將出任第七間（或以上）上市公 司之董事職務，為何董事會相信 該名人士仍將能夠對董事會投 入足夠時間；(iii)該名人士可為 董事會帶來之觀點、技能及經 驗；及(iv)該名人士如何就董事 會成員多元化作出貢獻；及有關 委員在當董事會作出要求的情 況下，應協助董事會於相關通函 及／或說明函件中回應上述事 項；及 考慮及執行董事會委派的其他 事項。 8 8. Minutes and reporting procedures 會議紀錄及彙報程序 The secretary shall, at the beginning of each meeting, ascertain and record the existence of any conflicts of interest and minute them accordingly. The relevant member of the Committee shall not be counted towards the quorum and he must abstain from voting on any resolution of the Committee in which he or any of his associates has a material interest, unless the exceptions set out in note 1 to Appendix 3 to the Listing Rules apply. Full minutes of Committee meetings shall be kept by a duly appointed secretary of the meeting (who should normally be the company secretary). Draft and final versions of minutes of the Committee meetings should be sent to all Committee members for their comment and records within a reasonable time after the meeting (generally, meaning within 14 days after the meeting). Once the minutes are signed, the secretary shall circulate the minutes and reports of the Committee to all members of the Board. The secretary of the Committee shall keep record of all meetings of the Committee held during each financial year of the Company and records of individual attendance of members of the Committee, on a named basis, at meetings held during that financial year. Reporting responsibilities

The Committee shall report to the Board after each meeting. Annual general meeting

The Chairman/ Chairlady of the Committee or in his/her absence, another member of the Committee or failing this, his/her duly appointed delegate, shall attend the annual general meeting of the Company and be prepared to answer questions at the annual general meeting on the Committee's activities and their responsibilities. 9 秘書應在每次會議開始時查問是否 有任何利益衝突並記錄在會議紀錄 中。有關委員會成員將不計入法定人 數內，而他必須就他或其任何聯繫人 有 重 大 利 益 的 委 員 會 決 議 放 棄 投 票，除非上市規則附錄三附註一所載 例外情况適用。 委員會的完整會議紀錄應由正式委 任的會議秘書( 通常為公司秘書) 保 存。會議紀錄的初稿及最後定稿應在 會議後一段合理時間(一般指委員會 會議結束後的 14 天內)內先後發送委 員會全體成員，初稿供成員表達意 見，最後定稿作其紀錄之用。會議紀 錄獲簽署後，秘書應將委員會的會議 紀錄和報告交予董事會全體成員傳 閱。 委員會秘書應將本公司各財政年度 內委員會所有會議紀錄存檔，以及具 名記錄每名委員會成員於該財政年 度委員會會議的出席率。 彙報責任 委員會應於每次會議後向董事會作 出彙報。 股東周年大會 委員會的主席(或在委員會主席缺席 時由另一名委員會成員(或如該名委 員會成員未能出席，則其適當委任的 代表)) 應出席本公司的股東周年大 會，並準備在股東周年大會上回應有 關委員會的活動及其職責的問題。 Continuing application of the articles of association of the Company

The articles of association of the Company regulating the meetings and proceedings of the Directors so far as the same are applicable and are not replaced by the provisions in these terms of reference shall apply to the meetings and proceedings of the Committee. Powers of the Board 持續應用本公司組織章程 本公司章程作出的規範的董事會會 議程序的規定，如果也適用於委員會 會議並且並未被本職權範圍條文所 取代，亦應適用於委員會的會議程 序。 董事會權力 The Board may, subject to compliance with the articles of association of the Company and the Listing Rules (including the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules or if adopted by the Company, the Company's own code of corporate governance practices), amend, supplement and revoke these terms of reference and any resolution passed by the Committee provided that no amendments or supplements to and revocation of these terms of reference and the resolutions passed by the Committee shall invalidate any prior act and resolution of the Committee which would have been valid if such terms of reference or resolution had not been amended, supplemented or revoked. 13. Publication of the terms of reference of the Committee The Committee should make available its terms of reference, explaining its role and the authority delegated to it by the Board by including them on the website of the Company and on the website of the Stock Exchange. Adopted on 22 October 2019 於 2019 年 10 月 22 日採納 10 本職權範圍所有規則及委員會通過 的決議，可以由董事會在不違反公司 章程及上市規則(包括上市規則之附 錄十四《企業管治守則》或本公司自 行制定的企業管治常規守則（如被採 用）)的前提下隨時修訂、 補充及廢 除，惟有關修訂、補充及廢除，並不 影響任何在有關行動作出前，委員會 已經通過的決議或己經採取的行動 的有效性。 刊登委員會職權範圍 委員會應在本公司的網站及聯交所 的網站公開其職權範圍，解釋其角色 及董事會轉授予其的權力。 Attachments Original document

