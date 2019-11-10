Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Terms of reference of the Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors

5.3 The Committee should consult the chairman/ chairlady of the Board and/or chief executive officer of the Company about their remuneration proposals for other executive Directors. The Committee should have access to independent professional advice if necessary.

Alternate Committee members

A Committee member may not appoint any alternate. Authority of the Committee

7.1 The Committee may exercise the following powers:

to review any proposed service contract with any Director or senior management before such contract is entered into and to make recommendation to the Company's human resources department for any changes to the proposed terms of such contract; to make recommendations regarding the remuneration, bonuses and welfare benefits of the executive Directors and the senior management; to request the Board to dismiss any employees and/or to convene a shareholders' meeting (if necessary) for purposes of removing any Director if there is evidence showing that the relevant Director and/or employee has failed to discharge his duties properly; to obtain outside legal or other independent professional advice at the expenses of the Company on any matters within these terms of reference as it considers necessary and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise at its meetings, if it considers this necessary; to have access to sufficient resources in order to perform its duties;

4