Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : The Rank Group Plc - Preliminary results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019

Rank Group PLC - RNK Final Results
Released 07:00 22-Aug-2019
Rank Group PLC
22 August 2019
22 August 2019
The Rank Group Plc ("Rank" or the "Group")
Preliminary results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019
Expectations delivered, transformation programme starting to drive growth Financial highlights
2018/19
2017/18
Change
Financial KPIs
Group likeforlike revenue
£729.5m
£731.3m
0%
Venues likeforlike revenue
£597.8m
£608.2m
(2)%
Digital likeforlike net gaming revenue
£105.5m
£95.3m
11%
(NGR)
Operating profit before exceptional items
£72.5m
£77.0m
(6)%
Adjusted earnings per share
14.8p
15.0p
(1)%
Statutory
Statutory revenue
£695.1m
£691.0m
1%
performance
Group operating profit
£39.0m
£50.1m
(22)%
Profit after taxation from continuing
£27.6m
£35.9m
(23)%
operations
Cash generated from operations
£113.1m
£102.4m
10%
Net cash/(debt)
£1.8m
£(9.3)m
Basic earnings per share
7.4p
9.2p
(20)%
Dividend per share
7.65p
7.45p
3%
Operational highlights
All businesses delivering LFL revenue growth in H2
H2 operating profit of £42.2m, up 20%, following a tough first half in which operating profit was £30.3m
The transformation programme launched in December 2018 is driving improved Group performance and new ways of working
£10.7m of savings delivered in the year with an additional £9.3m from these initiatives flowing into 2019/20
New operating model launched for Grosvenor Casinos, resulted in £8.2m of savings in 2018/19 and a further £11.3m in 2019/20 (prewage increases)
Mecca offer enhanced by initiatives including new games, side bets and extending session lengths resulted in revenue growth in H2
Strong growth in Digital NGR of 23% including contribution from YoBingo acquired in May 2018. Excluding YoBingo, Digital NGR grew by 11%
£28.6m of exceptional costs, includes an £8.0m provision for technical non compliance with National Minimum Wage Regulations
Agreed terms to sell five Mecca bingo clubs to a UK bingo operator
On 31 May 2019, announced agreement on the terms of an offer to acquire Stride Gaming plc to create one of the UK's leading online gaming businesses
Full year dividend up by 3%
Outlook
Encouraging start to 2019/20
Expect the acquisition of Stride to complete early in Q2 2019/20
Optimistic about 2019/20 outturn
John O'Reilly, Chief Executive of The Rank Group Plc said:
"We are pleased with the Group's second half performance and the full year results, especially given the challenges we faced in the first half of the year. The transformation programme is pivotal to our growth strategy both in the UK and internationally. We are excited by the important initiatives that are being implemented across each of our businesses. We have made a good start to the transformation of Rank and there remains a lot of improvement to be delivered. I would like to thank my colleagues across the Group for their enthusiasm and commitment in delivering much needed improvements in the ways in which we are meeting the needs of our customers.
The acquisition of Stride, which we expect to complete in 2019/20, will help step change our digital business, deliver strong synergies, bring proprietary technology in house and create one of the UK's leading online gaming businesses."
Definition of terms:
Any reference to revenue or likeforlike group revenue is before adjustment for customer incentives;
Net gaming revenue ('NGR') is revenue less customer incentives;
Revenue is also referred to as gross gaming revenue ('GGR');
EBITDA is operating profit before exceptional items, depreciation and amortisation;
Adjusted profit before tax is profit from continuing operations before taxation adjusted to exclude exceptional items and other financial gains or losses resulting from foreign exchange gains and losses on loans and borrowings. See Financial Review for reconciliation;
Adjusted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting profit attributable to equity shareholders to exclude exceptional items, other financial gains or losses, unwinding of the discount rate in the disposal provisions and the related tax effects as detailed in note 7;
"2018/19" refers to the audited 12month period to 30 June 2019 and "2017/18" refers to the audited 12month period to 30 June 2018;
Likeforlike ('LFL') measures have been disclosed in this report to show the impact of club openings, closures, relocations and acquired businesses;
Prior year LFL measures are amended to show an appropriate comparative for the impact of club openings, closures, relocations, acquired businesses, discontinued operations and foreign exchange movements;
The Group results make reference to "'adjusted" results alongside our statutory results, which we believe will be more useful to readers as we manage our business using these adjusted measures. The directors believe that exceptional items and other adjustments impair visibility of the underlying performance of the Group's business and accordingly, these are excluded from our nonGAAP measurement of revenue, EBITDA, operating profit, profit before tax and adjusted EPS. Adjusted measures are the same as those used for internal reports;
Venues includes Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues and International Venues; and
The Group reports segmental information on the basis by which the chief operating decision maker utilises internal reporting within the business. In the current year, the internal reporting of the operating segments has been modified following changes in management responsibilities. From 1 July 2018, UK Digital, Enracha Digital and YoBingo! were combined into a single operating segment which is now known as Digital. Enracha Venues and our
Belgium casino were also combined into a single operating segment which is now known as International Venues. All prior period comparables have been restated to reflect these changes.
Forwardlooking statements
This announcement includes "forwardlooking statements". These statements contain the words "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement, including, without limitation, those regarding the Group's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to the Group's products and services) are forwardlooking statements that are based on current expectations. Such forwardlooking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance, achievements or financial position of the Group to be materially different from future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forwardlooking statements. Such forwardlooking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's operating performance, present and future business strategies, and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. These forwardlooking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. Subject to the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking, to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forwardlooking statements, contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations, with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.
Chief executive review
We are pleased with our full year results, with revenue growth being delivered in each of the Group's businesses in H2 following a weak start to the year. The Group's transformation programme, launched in December 2018, is now starting to drive performance improvements in both our UK and international venues businesses. Rank's digital business grew strongly with likeforlike H2 net gaming revenue (NGR) up 14% compared to the H1 growth of 7%.
As at 30 June 2019, there were a total of 13 workstreams and 388 initiatives within the transformation programme which is now embedded in the business and driving new improved ways of working. Initiatives in the transformation programme delivered £10.7m of cost savings in H2 and it is expected that a further £9.3m of cost savings will be delivered in 2019/20. Whilst we have further cost saving initiatives in the programme, the transformation of Rank inevitably centres on initiatives which drive revenue growth.
The performance of Grosvenor's casinos across the year is very much a tale of two halves. H1 was disappointing with both likeforlike revenue and operating profit down 5% and 35% respectively. However, in H2 both revenue and cost initiatives started to drive performance with H2 revenue up 1% and operating profit up strongly at 40%. The introduction of a new casino operating model, with simplified management structures and reduced labour hours, was launched in December 2018 and led to H2 savings of £8.2m. A further £11.3m of savings is expected to flow through into 2019/20.
Mecca's likeforlike revenue was down 2% in the year driven by a 9% fall in customer visits. Likeforlike operating profit was broadly flat in the year as operating costs continued to be tightly controlled. Several initiatives within the transformation programme were successfully delivered in the second half of the year and will continue to be developed into 2019/20, focusing on improving the gaming machine offer and delivering additional value to our bingo customers.
Due to the ongoing underperformance of Luda, the decision was made in the year to close all three venues which ceased trading on 24 July 2019.
International venues grew likeforlike revenue by 1%. Improvements to the management, product and delivery of the gaming machine offer contributed to an 8% increase in operating profit.
Likeforlike digital NGR, excluding the contribution for YoBingo, increased by 11% in the year, driven by various improvements to both the Mecca and Grosvenor offers and in the more effective delivery of customer bonusing. Total digital revenue grew by 17% in the year due to the contribution from YoBingo. Digital likeforlike operating profit was down 3% in the year as improvements to revenue were offset by £0.8m of incremental Remote Gaming Duty ('RGD') on player bonuses and £1.9m of additional RGD following its increase to 21% (from 15%) from 1 April 2019.
£m
Group revenue
LFL1 Group revenue
2018/19
2017/18
Change
2018/19
2017/18
Change
Grosvenor venues
353.2
362.4
(3)%
353.0
360.4
(2)%
Mecca venues
202.1
208.1
(3)%
199.9
203.2
(2)%
International venues
44.9
45.9
(2)%
44.9
44.6
1%
Digital
146.3
124.7
17%
131.7
123.1
7%
Total
746.5
741.1
1%
729.5
731.3
0%
Digital NGR
118.5
96.7
23%
105.5
95.3
11%
Operating profit
LFL operating profit
2018/19
2017/18
Change
2018/19
2017/18
Change
Grosvenor venues
44.9
47.2
(5)%
44.7
47.8
(7)%
Mecca venues
28.6
28.6
0%
30.0
30.1
0%
International venues
9.3
8.8
6%
9.3
8.6
8%
Digital
20.7
19.9
4%
19.1
19.6
(3)%
Central costs
(31.0)
(27.5)
13%
(31.0)
(27.5)
13%
Total
72.5
77.0
(6)%
72.1
78.6
(8)%
1 Excludes the contribution from YoBingo, Luda, clubs closed partway through a year and the impact of foreign exchange.
Safer Gambling
Rank is committed to promoting gambling as a recreational activity and, as importantly, to managing or preventing its use by those people who may be vulnerable, at risk of experiencing harm or who have developed a problem. The last 12 months have seen significant changes in the way our industry is asked to think about this commitment. Not least, we are encouraged to no longer frame our work in terms of responsible gambling, which risks placing too much emphasis on individual responsibility. Rather, we must actively pursue improvements in the promotion and delivery of safer gambling, specifically:
Continuously assessing the risks relating to our products and environments, so that we may design controls to make gambling safer in the first instance; and
Promoting safer participation in gambling by all those people who choose to play with us.
During the year, with this in mind, we revisited our safer gambling policy and developed a new strategy, under the auspices of the renamed safer gambling committee. We also determined that safer gambling should be one of our six strategic pillars and included it as a specific workstream within the transformation programme to set the course, and build upon the momentum within the business, for significant ongoing improvement across the Group.
