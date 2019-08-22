Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : The Rank Group Plc - Preliminary results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019

Belgium casino were also combined into a single operating segment which is now known as International Venues. All prior period comparables have been restated to reflect these changes.

Enquiries The Rank Group Plc Sarah Powell, director of investor relations and communications Tel: 01628 504 303 FTI Consulting LLP Ed Bridges Tel: 020 3727 1067 Alex Beagley Tel: 020 3727 1045 Photographs available from www.rank.com

Analyst meeting and webcast details:

Thursday 22 August 2019

There will be an analyst meeting at 10.30 am, admittance to which is by invitation only. There will also be a simultaneous webcast of the meeting.

For the live webcast, please register at www.rank.com. A replay of the webcast and a copy of the slide presentation will be made available on the website later. The webcast will be available for a period of six months.

Forward­looking statements

This announcement includes "forward­looking statements". These statements contain the words "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement, including, without limitation, those regarding the Group's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to the Group's products and services) are forward­looking statements that are based on current expectations. Such forward­looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance, achievements or financial position of the Group to be materially different from future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward­looking statements. Such forward­looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's operating performance, present and future business strategies, and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. These forward­looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. Subject to the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking, to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward­looking statements, contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations, with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

Chief executive review

We are pleased with our full year results, with revenue growth being delivered in each of the Group's businesses in H2 following a weak start to the year. The Group's transformation programme, launched in December 2018, is now starting to drive performance improvements in both our UK and international venues businesses. Rank's digital business grew strongly with like­for­like H2 net gaming revenue (NGR) up 14% compared to the H1 growth of 7%.

As at 30 June 2019, there were a total of 13 workstreams and 388 initiatives within the transformation programme which is now embedded in the business and driving new improved ways of working. Initiatives in the transformation programme delivered £10.7m of cost savings in H2 and it is expected that a further £9.3m of cost savings will be delivered in 2019/20. Whilst we have further cost saving initiatives in the programme, the transformation of Rank inevitably centres on initiatives which drive revenue growth.

The performance of Grosvenor's casinos across the year is very much a tale of two halves. H1 was disappointing with both like­for­like revenue and operating profit down 5% and 35% respectively. However, in H2 both revenue and cost initiatives started to drive performance with H2 revenue up 1% and operating profit up strongly at 40%. The introduction of a new casino operating model, with simplified management structures and reduced labour hours, was launched in December 2018 and led to H2 savings of £8.2m. A further £11.3m of savings is expected to flow through into 2019/20.

Mecca's like­for­like revenue was down 2% in the year driven by a 9% fall in customer visits. Like­for­like operating profit was broadly flat in the year as operating costs continued to be tightly controlled. Several initiatives within the transformation programme were successfully delivered in the second half of the year and will continue to be developed into 2019/20, focusing on improving the gaming machine offer and delivering additional value to our bingo customers.