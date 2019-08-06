Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Transaction in Own Shares

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with registered number 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

6 August 2019

Transaction in Own Shares

Standard Chartered PLC ("SC") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange through Merrill Lynch International.

Ordinary Shares: Date of purchase: 6 August 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,374,387 Lowest price per share: 629.4000 Highest price per share: 640.4000 Trading venue: XLON Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 634.4709 SC intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the purchase of these shares, SC will have 3,219,739,148 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in SC will be 804,934,787. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, SC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidelines and Transparency Rules.

SC holds no shares in Treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

