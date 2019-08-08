Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Transaction in Own Shares

08/08/2019 | 08:51pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with registered number 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

8 August 2019

Transaction in Own Shares

Standard Chartered PLC ("SC") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange through Merrill Lynch International.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:

8 August 2019

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

731,000

Lowest price per share:

626.0000

Highest price per share:

635.4000

Trading venue:

XLON

Weighted average price per day per trading venue:

631.4176

SC intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the purchase of these shares, SC will have 3,217,558,148 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in SC will be 804,389,537. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, SC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidelines and Transparency Rules.

SC holds no shares in Treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4754I_1-2019-8-8.pdf

This announcement will also be available on SC's website at: https://www.sc.com/en/investors/stock- exchange-announcements/

Enquiries to:

Mark Stride, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 7885 8596

Julie Gibson, Head of Media Relations +44 (0) 20 7885 2434

By Order of the Board

Amanda Mellor

Group Company Secretary

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 00:50:02 UTC
