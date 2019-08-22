Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Transaction in own shares

08/22/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Noel Quinn, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Irene Lee , José Meade , Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Ewen Stevenson, Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman

  • Independent non-executive Director
    Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web: www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

22 August 2019

Transaction in own shares

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 6 August 2019.

Date of purchase:

22 August 2019

Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased:

6,256,333

Highest price paid per share:

£5.9900

Lowest price paid per share:

£5.9030

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

£5.9486

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have 20,548,286,553 ordinary shares in issue, including 325,273,407 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Therefore the total voting rights in the Company will be 20,223,013,146. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, a full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9944J_1-2019-8-22.pdf

This announcement will also be available on HSBC's website at www.hsbc.com/sea

Enquiries to:

  1. Williams Shareholder Services +44 (0) 20 3268 3568

HSBC Holdings plc

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:07:08 UTC
