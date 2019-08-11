Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

  1. IMPORTANT
    1. This Interim Report summary is extracted from the full text of the Interim Report. To fully understand the operating results, financial position and future development plans of the Company, investors are advised to read carefully the full text of the Interim Report which has also been published on the websites designated by the CSRC including the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange for details.
    2. The Board, supervisory committee and directors, supervisors and senior executives of the Company guarantee that the contents of the Interim Report are real, accurate and complete, without false representations, misleading statements or material omissions, and assume several and joint liability in respect thereof.
    3. All directors of the Company attended the Board meeting.
    4. The Interim Report is unaudited.
    5. The profit distribution proposal or proposal to transfer capital reserve to share capital for the reporting period as considered by the Board
      Nil

- 1 -

  1. BASIC INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY
    2.1 Company Information Stock Profile

Stock

abbreviation

Abbreviated

before

Class

Place of listing

name

Stock code

adjustment

A shares

Shanghai Stock Exchange

Chongqing Iron &

601005

N/A

Steel

H shares

The Stock Exchange of Hong

Chongqing Iron

01053

N/A

Kong Limited

Contact

Securities affairs

information

Secretary to the Board

representative

Name

Meng Xiangyun

Peng Guoju

Tel

86-23-6887 3311

86-23-6898 3482

Correspondence

No. 1 Gangcheng Avenue,

No. 1 Gangcheng Avenue,

address

Changshou Economic

Changshou Economic

Development Zone,

Development Zone,

Chongqing, the PRC

Chongqing, the PRC

E-mail

IR@email.cqgt.cn

IR@email.cqgt.cn

- 2 -

2.2 Major Financial Data of the Company

Unit: RMB'000

Change from

the end of

last year to

At the

the end of

end of the

At the

the

Reporting

end of

Reporting

Period

last year

Period

(%)

Total assets

26,486,557

26,933,351

-1.66

Net assets attributable to

shareholders of the Company

19,093,683

18,531,665

3.03

Reporting

Period

Same

(January to

period

Year-on-

June)

last year

year change

(%)

Net cash flow from operating

activities

88,417

-1,301,188

N/A

Revenue

11,483,560

11,092,899

3.52

Net profit attributable to

shareholders of the Company

615,728

761,960

-19.19

Net profit attributable to

shareholders of the Company

after extraordinary gains and

losses

589,097

736,096

-19.97

Decrease by

1.18

Weighted average return on net

percentage

assets (%)

3.27

4.45

points

Basic earnings per share (RMB

per share)

0.07

0.09

-22.22

Diluted earnings per share (RMB

per share)

0.07

0.09

-22.22

- 3 -

2.3 Shareholdings of top ten shareholders

Unit: share

Total number of shareholders as of the end of the reporting

period (account)

142,205

Total number of preferred shareholders with restored voting

rights as of the end of the reporting period (account)

0

Shareholdings of top 10 shareholders

Number of

shares held

Shareholding

Number of

with trading

Number of shares pledged

Name of shareholder

Type of shareholder

percentage

shares held

limitations

or frozen

(%)

Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel

Domestic non-state-owned

23.51

2,096,981,600

0

Pledged

2,096,981,600

Company Limited

legal person

HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED

Foreign legal person

5.95

531,040,021

0

Unknown

Chongqing Qianxin Energy

Unknown

4.79

427,195,760

0

Pledged

427,190,070

Environmental Protection Company

Limited

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank

Unknown

3.24

289,268,939

0

Nil

0

Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Guochuang Investment

Unknown

3.12

278,288,059

0

Nil

0

and Management Co., Ltd.

Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering

Unknown

2.83

252,411,692

0

Nil

0

Co., Ltd.

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd.

Unknown

2.53

226,042,920

0

Nil

0

Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. Chongqing

Unknown

2.46

219,633,096

0

Nil

0

Branch

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

Unknown

2.43

216,403,628

0

Nil

0

Chongqing Branch

China Shipbuilding Industry

Unknown

2.37

211,461,370

0

Nil

0

Complete Logistics Co., Ltd.

- 4 -

Description on the related relationship or acts in concert among the above shareholders

Description on the preferred shareholders with restored voting rights and shareholding

Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited is the controlling shareholder of the Company and has no related relationship with the other 9 shareholders and they are not parties acting in concert as stipulated in Administrative Measures for Management of Information Disclosure of Changes in Shareholdings of Shareholders of Listed Companies. The Company is also not aware of whether there is any related relationship among the other 9 shareholders or whether they are parties acting in concert.

N/A

2.4 Particulars of the total number of preferred shareholders and top ten preferred shareholders as of the end of the reporting period

Applicable

Not Applicable

2.5 Changes in controlling shareholder or beneficial controller

Applicable

Not Applicable

2.6 Undue and unpaid or overdue corporate bonds

Applicable

Not Applicable

  1. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
    3.1 Management Discussion and Analysis
    2019 is a crucial year for the Company to embark on a new journey towards sustainable and high-quality development as well as a year for consolidating foundations, improving management and advancing development. The Company actively implemented the strategies highlighting "cost and manufacturing technology leadership" and continuously carried out the operation principle of "achieving full production and sales, low cost and high efficiency". In response to the declining sales price of steel, the soaring prices of iron ores and other adverse circumstances, it implemented the problems-oriented and reform-driven approaches to solidify the foundation, improve the system, enhance the capability and drive business development. It vigorously promoted cost reduction and continuously conducted targeted benchmarking to bridge the gaps and effectively leveraged the coordinated support of China Baowu Steel Group. With the joint efforts of all employees, in the first half of the year, the Company maintained stable and smooth production operations, with production and sales hitting record high, resource consumption decreasing significantly, new breakthroughs made in building low-cost manufacturing capacity, and competitiveness further enhanced.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 11:45:05 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 30,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,8x
Capitalization 304 B
