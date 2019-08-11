Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
IMPORTANT
This Interim Report summary is extracted from the full text of the Interim Report. To fully understand the operating results, financial position and future development plans of the Company, investors are advised to read carefully the full text of the Interim Report which has also been published on the websites designated by the CSRC including the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange for details.
The Board, supervisory committee and directors, supervisors and senior executives of the Company guarantee that the contents of the Interim Report are real, accurate and complete, without false representations, misleading statements or material omissions, and assume several and joint liability in respect thereof.
All directors of the Company attended the Board meeting.
The Interim Report is unaudited.
The profit distribution proposal or proposal to transfer capital reserve to share capital for the reporting period as considered by the Board
Nil
BASIC INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY
2.1 Company Information Stock Profile
Stock
abbreviation
Abbreviated
before
Class
Place of listing
name
Stock code
adjustment
A shares
Shanghai Stock Exchange
Chongqing Iron &
601005
N/A
Steel
H shares
The Stock Exchange of Hong
Chongqing Iron
01053
N/A
Kong Limited
Contact
Securities affairs
information
Secretary to the Board
representative
Name
Meng Xiangyun
Peng Guoju
Tel
86-23-6887 3311
86-23-6898 3482
Correspondence
No. 1 Gangcheng Avenue,
No. 1 Gangcheng Avenue,
address
Changshou Economic
Changshou Economic
Development Zone,
Development Zone,
Chongqing, the PRC
Chongqing, the PRC
E-mail
IR@email.cqgt.cn
IR@email.cqgt.cn
2.2 Major Financial Data of the Company
Unit: RMB'000
Change from
the end of
last year to
At the
the end of
end of the
At the
the
Reporting
end of
Reporting
Period
last year
Period
(%)
Total assets
26,486,557
26,933,351
-1.66
Net assets attributable to
shareholders of the Company
19,093,683
18,531,665
3.03
Reporting
Period
Same
(January to
period
Year-on-
June)
last year
year change
(%)
Net cash flow from operating
activities
88,417
-1,301,188
N/A
Revenue
11,483,560
11,092,899
3.52
Net profit attributable to
shareholders of the Company
615,728
761,960
-19.19
Net profit attributable to
shareholders of the Company
after extraordinary gains and
losses
589,097
736,096
-19.97
Decrease by
1.18
Weighted average return on net
percentage
assets (%)
3.27
4.45
points
Basic earnings per share (RMB
per share)
0.07
0.09
-22.22
Diluted earnings per share (RMB
per share)
0.07
0.09
-22.22
2.3 Shareholdings of top ten shareholders
Unit: share
Total number of shareholders as of the end of the reporting
period (account)
142,205
Total number of preferred shareholders with restored voting
rights as of the end of the reporting period (account)
0
Shareholdings of top 10 shareholders
Number of
shares held
Shareholding
Number of
with trading
Number of shares pledged
Name of shareholder
Type of shareholder
percentage
shares held
limitations
or frozen
(%)
Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel
Domestic non-state-owned
23.51
2,096,981,600
0
Pledged
2,096,981,600
Company Limited
legal person
HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED
Foreign legal person
5.95
531,040,021
0
Unknown
Chongqing Qianxin Energy
Unknown
4.79
427,195,760
0
Pledged
427,190,070
Environmental Protection Company
Limited
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank
Unknown
3.24
289,268,939
0
Nil
0
Co., Ltd.
Chongqing Guochuang Investment
Unknown
3.12
278,288,059
0
Nil
0
and Management Co., Ltd.
Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering
Unknown
2.83
252,411,692
0
Nil
0
Co., Ltd.
Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd.
Unknown
2.53
226,042,920
0
Nil
0
Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. Chongqing
Unknown
2.46
219,633,096
0
Nil
0
Branch
Agricultural Bank of China Limited
Unknown
2.43
216,403,628
0
Nil
0
Chongqing Branch
China Shipbuilding Industry
Unknown
2.37
211,461,370
0
Nil
0
Complete Logistics Co., Ltd.
Description on the related relationship or acts in concert among the above shareholders
Description on the preferred shareholders with restored voting rights and shareholding
Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited is the controlling shareholder of the Company and has no related relationship with the other 9 shareholders and they are not parties acting in concert as stipulated in Administrative Measures for Management of Information Disclosure of Changes in Shareholdings of Shareholders of Listed Companies. The Company is also not aware of whether there is any related relationship among the other 9 shareholders or whether they are parties acting in concert.
N/A
2.4 Particulars of the total number of preferred shareholders and top ten preferred shareholders as of the end of the reporting period
Applicable
✔
Not Applicable
2.5 Changes in controlling shareholder or beneficial controller
Applicable
✔
Not Applicable
2.6 Undue and unpaid or overdue corporate bonds
Applicable
✔
Not Applicable
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
3.1 Management Discussion and Analysis
2019 is a crucial year for the Company to embark on a new journey towards sustainable and high-quality development as well as a year for consolidating foundations, improving management and advancing development. The Company actively implemented the strategies highlighting "cost and manufacturing technology leadership" and continuously carried out the operation principle of "achieving full production and sales, low cost and high efficiency". In response to the declining sales price of steel, the soaring prices of iron ores and other adverse circumstances, it implemented the problems-oriented and reform-driven approaches to solidify the foundation, improve the system, enhance the capability and drive business development. It vigorously promoted cost reduction and continuously conducted targeted benchmarking to bridge the gaps and effectively leveraged the coordinated support of China Baowu Steel Group. With the joint efforts of all employees, in the first half of the year, the Company maintained stable and smooth production operations, with production and sales hitting record high, resource consumption decreasing significantly, new breakthroughs made in building low-cost manufacturing capacity, and competitiveness further enhanced.
