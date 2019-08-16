Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors of Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company" and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group")) hereby announces the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. This results announcement, containing the full text of the 2019 Interim Report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of interim results.

Both the Chinese and English versions of this results announcement are available on the websites of the Company (www.livzon.com.cn) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") (www.hkexnews.hk). Printed version of the Company's 2019 Interim Report will be delivered to the holders of H shares of the Company and available for viewing on the websites of HKEx (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.livzon.com.cn) in late August 2019.

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Yanggang (President), Mr. Xu Guoxiang (Vice Chairman and Vice President), and Mr. Fu Daotian (Vice President); the Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Baoguo (Chairman), Mr. Tao Desheng (Vice Chairman) and Mr. Qiu Qingfeng; and the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Yanjun, Mr. Wang Xiaojun, Mr. Zheng Zhihua and Mr. Xie Yun.