HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/16/2019 | 10:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1513)

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors of Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company" and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group")) hereby announces the unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. This results announcement, containing the full text of the 2019 Interim Report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of interim results.

Both the Chinese and English versions of this results announcement are available on the websites of the Company (www.livzon.com.cn) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") (www.hkexnews.hk). Printed version of the Company's 2019 Interim Report will be delivered to the holders of H shares of the Company and available for viewing on the websites of HKEx (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.livzon.com.cn) in late August 2019.

By order of the Board

麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.*

Yang Liang

Company Secretary

Zhuhai, China

16 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Yanggang (President), Mr. Xu Guoxiang (Vice Chairman and Vice President), and Mr. Fu Daotian (Vice President); the Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Baoguo (Chairman), Mr. Tao Desheng (Vice Chairman) and Mr. Qiu Qingfeng; and the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Yanjun, Mr. Wang Xiaojun, Mr. Zheng Zhihua and Mr. Xie Yun.

  • For identification purpose only

CONTENTS

Section I.

Important Notice and Definitions

2

Section II.

Company Profile and Principal Financial Indicators

7

Section III.

Summary of Activities

16

Section IV.

Operation Discussion and Analysis (Management Discussion and Analysis) 18

Section V.

Major Events

62

Section VI. Changes in Equity and Shareholders

98

Section VII. Preferred Shares

106

Section VIII Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management

107

Section IX. Information on Corporate Bonds

112

Section X.

Financial Report

113

Section XI.

List of Documents Available for Inspection

[283]

2 I.  IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DEFINITIONS

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The Board, the Supervisory Committee and the Directors, Supervisors and senior management of Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* hereby warrant that there are no false representations, misleading statements and material omissions contained in this interim report (the "Report" ), and severally and jointly accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of its contents.

The Report has been considered and approved in the 30th meeting of the 9th session of the Board of the Company. All the Directors attended the 30th meeting of the 9th session of the Board.

The Group has prepared the financial report in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The 2019 interim financial statements and notes thereof (collectively the "Financial Report" ) prepared by the Group according to China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises have not been audited. The Report has been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.

The Company does not intend to pay interim cash dividends, issue bonus shares or transfer any capital reserve to share capital.

Mr. Zhu Baoguo（朱保國）, the legal representative of the Company, Ms. Si Yanxia（司燕霞）, the person-in- charge of the Company' s financial affairs (mainly responsible for accounting work), and Ms. Zhuang Jianying （莊健瑩）, the person-in-charge of the accounting department (the head of the accounting department), declare that they hereby warrant for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the Financial Report

contained in the Report.

The Company analysed possible risk factors and corresponding strategies in respect of the future development of the Company in "Chapter IV-Discussion and Analysis of Operations (Management Discussion and Analysis)" of the Report. Investors are advised to review it.

The Report contains forward-looking statements which involve subjective assumptions and judgments of future policies and economic conditions. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The actual outcomes may be substantially different from these statements. Investors should exercise caution that inappropriate reliance on and usage of such information may lead to investment risks.

The Report is prepared in both Chinese and English. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. Interim Report 2019

I.  IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DEFINITIONS 3

DEFINITIONS

In the Report, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"Company"

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* （麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司）, a joint

stock company incorporated under the laws of the PRC with limited liability,

whose H Shares and A Shares are listed on the Main Board of the Hong

Kong Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange respectively

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"Supervisory Committee"

the supervisory committee of the Company

"Supervisor(s)"

supervisor(s) of the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

shareholder(s) of the Company

"A Share(s)"

the ordinary shares in the registered capital of the Company with a nominal

value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock

Exchange

"B Share(s)"

domestically listed foreign shares originally issued by the Company

"H Share(s)"

the ordinary shares in the registered capital of the Company with a nominal

value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed and traded on the Hong Kong

Stock Exchange

"A Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of A Shares of the Company

"H Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of H Shares of the Company

"Reporting Period" or "Period"

the six months from 1 January to 30 June 2019

"Same Period Last Year" or

the six months from 1 January to 30 June 2018

"Previous Period"

"Beginning of the Reporting

31 December 2018

Period" or "Beginning of

the Period" or "End of

Last Year"

DEFINITIONS (continued)

"End of the Reporting Period"

30 June 2019

or "End of the Period"

"CSRC"

the China Securities Regulatory Commission

"Shenzhen Stock Exchange"

the Shenzhen Stock Exchange

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"China Accounting Standards

Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises - Basic Standard and 38

for Business Enterprises"

specific accounting standards, and the Application Guidance to Accounting

Standards for Business Enterprises, Interpretations of Accounting Standards

for Business Enterprises and other related requirements subsequently

promulgated by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC on 15 February 2006

"Company Law"

the Company Law of the People' s Republic of China（《中華人民共和國公司

法》）

"Securities Law"

the Securities Law of the People' s Republic of China（《中華人民共和國證券

法》）

"Shenzhen Listing Rules"

the Stock Listing Rules of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange（《深圳證券交易所

股票上市規則》）

"Hong Kong Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of

Hong Kong Limited

"Corporate Governance Code"

the Code of Corporate Governance as set out in Appendix 14 of the Hong

Kong Listing Rules

"Model Code"

the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as

set out in Appendix 10 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

"Articles of Association"

the Articles of Association of Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.*（《麗珠醫藥

集團股份有限公司章程》）

"B-TO-H Share Conversion"

conversion of the domestically listed foreign shares (B Shares) of the

Company into H Shares by way of introduction for listing and trading on the

Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

"Restricted A Shares

the Restricted A Shares Incentive Scheme (Revised Draft) considered and

Incentive Scheme"

approved by the Company at the 2015 first extraordinary general meeting

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 14:11:02 UTC
