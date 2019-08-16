Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

2 I. IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DEFINITIONS
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The Board, the Supervisory Committee and the Directors, Supervisors and senior management of Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* hereby warrant that there are no false representations, misleading statements and material omissions contained in this interim report (the "Report" ), and severally and jointly accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of its contents.
The Report has been considered and approved in the 30th meeting of the 9th session of the Board of the Company. All the Directors attended the 30th meeting of the 9th session of the Board.
The Group has prepared the financial report in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The 2019 interim financial statements and notes thereof (collectively the "Financial Report" ) prepared by the Group according to China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises have not been audited. The Report has been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.
The Company does not intend to pay interim cash dividends, issue bonus shares or transfer any capital reserve to share capital.
Mr. Zhu Baoguo（朱保國）, the legal representative of the Company, Ms. Si Yanxia（司燕霞）, the person-in- charge of the Company' s financial affairs (mainly responsible for accounting work), and Ms. Zhuang Jianying （莊健瑩）, the person-in-charge of the accounting department (the head of the accounting department), declare that they hereby warrant for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the Financial Report
contained in the Report.
The Company analysed possible risk factors and corresponding strategies in respect of the future development of the Company in "Chapter IV-Discussion and Analysis of Operations (Management Discussion and Analysis)" of the Report. Investors are advised to review it.
The Report contains forward-looking statements which involve subjective assumptions and judgments of future policies and economic conditions. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The actual outcomes may be substantially different from these statements. Investors should exercise caution that inappropriate reliance on and usage of such information may lead to investment risks.
The Report is prepared in both Chinese and English. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.