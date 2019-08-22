Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SRE GROUP LIMITED

上 置 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1207)

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

GROUP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Revenue (RMB'000) 469,700 Loss attributable to owners of the Company (RMB'000) (199,175) Basic loss per share (RMB cents) (0.97) Dividend per share - Interim (RMB cents) - INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of SRE Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative figures for the previous corresponding period in 2018. The unaudited interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.