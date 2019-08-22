Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
SRE GROUP LIMITED
上 置 集 團 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1207)
UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
GROUP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the six months ended
30 June 2019
Revenue (RMB'000)
469,700
Loss attributable to owners of the Company (RMB'000)
(199,175)
Basic loss per share (RMB cents)
(0.97)
Dividend per share - Interim (RMB cents)
-
INTERIM RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of SRE Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative figures for the previous corresponding period in 2018. The unaudited interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.
1
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
(Amounts presented in thousands of Renminbi unless otherwise stated)
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue
3
469,700
810,649
Cost of sales
(362,174)
(406,216)
Gross profit
107,526
404,433
(Losses)/gains from disposal of subsidiaries and
partial interest in a joint venture - net
4
(17)
223,307
Net impairment losses on financial assets
(50,970)
(4,342)
Other gains - net
14,807
3,650
Selling and marketing expenses
(17,944)
(19,322)
Administrative expenses
(105,928)
(138,626)
Operating (loss)/profit
(52,526)
469,100
Finance income
19,406
54,979
Finance costs
(184,153)
(292,540)
Finance costs - net
(164,747)
(237,561)
Share of results of associates
55,788
(12,560)
Share of results of joint ventures
(26,173)
(49,977)
(Loss)/profit before income tax
(187,658)
169,002
Income tax expense
5
(11,341)
(72,442)
(Loss)/profit for the period
(198,999)
96,560
2
For the six months
ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
Unaudited
Unaudited
Other comprehensive income/(losses), net of tax
Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss
in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(2,544)
(2,134)
Item recycled to profit or loss:
Exchange differences previously recognised through other
comprehensive income recycled to profit or loss and included in
losses from disposal of subsidiaries
1,917
-
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period
(199,626)
94,426
(Loss)/profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(199,175)
82,409
Non-controlling interests
176
14,151
(198,999)
96,560
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(195,834)
80,275
Non-controlling interests
(3,792)
14,151
(199,626)
94,426
(Loss)/earnings per share attributable to owners
of the Company
6
- Basic
RMB(0.0097)
RMB0.0040
- Diluted
RMB(0.0097)
RMB0.0040
3
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2019
(Amounts presented in thousands of Renminbi unless otherwise stated)
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
700,627
706,767
Investment properties
4,325,037
5,408,444
Prepaid land lease payments
-
197,500
Right-of-use assets
196,144
-
Goodwill
16,271
16,271
Investments in associates
1,147,423
1,105,416
Investments in joint ventures
3,775,108
3,825,696
Deferred tax assets
242,837
242,837
Financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
150,657
150,657
Other financial assets at amortised cost
574,426
574,426
Other non-current assets
170,994
171,474
11,299,524
12,399,488
Current assets
Prepaid land lease payments
944,413
1,808,404
Properties held or under development for sale
891,277
1,542,450
Inventories
470
848
Trade receivables
8
11,051
16,984
Other receivables
2,074,804
2,365,212
Prepayments and other current assets
34,897
341,216
Prepaid income tax
69,953
103,400
Other financial assets at amortised cost
1,419,426
1,611,011
Cash and cash equivalents
222,664
698,610
Restricted cash
2,627
2,623
5,671,582
8,490,758
Assets classified as held for sale
1,643,914
-
7,315,496
8,490,758
Total assets
18,615,020
20,890,246
4
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
Unaudited
Audited
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY
Issued share capital and premium
6,747,788
6,747,788
Other reserves
239,203
235,929
Retained profits
262,597
461,772
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
7,249,588
7,445,489
Non-controlling interests
352,382
372,762
Total equity
7,601,970
7,818,251
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
4,007,366
2,737,118
Deferred tax liabilities
1,463,752
1,498,997
5,471,118
4,236,115
Current liabilities
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
1,750,089
4,905,884
Contract liabilities
91,670
420,959
Trade payables
9
349,466
609,853
Other payables and accruals
1,906,774
2,041,820
Current income tax liabilities
841,575
857,364
4,939,574
8,835,880
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for
sale
602,358
-
5,541,932
8,835,880
Total liabilities
11,013,050
13,071,995
Total equity and liabilities
18,615,020
20,890,246
5
