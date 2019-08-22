Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 06:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SRE GROUP LIMITED

上 置 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1207)

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

GROUP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the six months ended

30 June 2019

Revenue (RMB'000)

469,700

Loss attributable to owners of the Company (RMB'000)

(199,175)

Basic loss per share (RMB cents)

(0.97)

Dividend per share - Interim (RMB cents)

-

INTERIM RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of SRE Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative figures for the previous corresponding period in 2018. The unaudited interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 has been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee.

1

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

(Amounts presented in thousands of Renminbi unless otherwise stated)

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenue

3

469,700

810,649

Cost of sales

(362,174)

(406,216)

Gross profit

107,526

404,433

(Losses)/gains from disposal of subsidiaries and

partial interest in a joint venture - net

4

(17)

223,307

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(50,970)

(4,342)

Other gains - net

14,807

3,650

Selling and marketing expenses

(17,944)

(19,322)

Administrative expenses

(105,928)

(138,626)

Operating (loss)/profit

(52,526)

469,100

Finance income

19,406

54,979

Finance costs

(184,153)

(292,540)

Finance costs - net

(164,747)

(237,561)

Share of results of associates

55,788

(12,560)

Share of results of joint ventures

(26,173)

(49,977)

(Loss)/profit before income tax

(187,658)

169,002

Income tax expense

5

(11,341)

(72,442)

(Loss)/profit for the period

(198,999)

96,560

2

For the six months

ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

Unaudited

Unaudited

Other comprehensive income/(losses), net of tax

Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss

in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(2,544)

(2,134)

Item recycled to profit or loss:

Exchange differences previously recognised through other

comprehensive income recycled to profit or loss and included in

losses from disposal of subsidiaries

1,917

-

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

(199,626)

94,426

(Loss)/profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(199,175)

82,409

Non-controlling interests

176

14,151

(198,999)

96,560

Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(195,834)

80,275

Non-controlling interests

(3,792)

14,151

(199,626)

94,426

(Loss)/earnings per share attributable to owners

of the Company

6

- Basic

RMB(0.0097)

RMB0.0040

- Diluted

RMB(0.0097)

RMB0.0040

3

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2019

(Amounts presented in thousands of Renminbi unless otherwise stated)

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

700,627

706,767

Investment properties

4,325,037

5,408,444

Prepaid land lease payments

-

197,500

Right-of-use assets

196,144

-

Goodwill

16,271

16,271

Investments in associates

1,147,423

1,105,416

Investments in joint ventures

3,775,108

3,825,696

Deferred tax assets

242,837

242,837

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

150,657

150,657

Other financial assets at amortised cost

574,426

574,426

Other non-current assets

170,994

171,474

11,299,524

12,399,488

Current assets

Prepaid land lease payments

944,413

1,808,404

Properties held or under development for sale

891,277

1,542,450

Inventories

470

848

Trade receivables

8

11,051

16,984

Other receivables

2,074,804

2,365,212

Prepayments and other current assets

34,897

341,216

Prepaid income tax

69,953

103,400

Other financial assets at amortised cost

1,419,426

1,611,011

Cash and cash equivalents

222,664

698,610

Restricted cash

2,627

2,623

5,671,582

8,490,758

Assets classified as held for sale

1,643,914

-

7,315,496

8,490,758

Total assets

18,615,020

20,890,246

4

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

Unaudited

Audited

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

Issued share capital and premium

6,747,788

6,747,788

Other reserves

239,203

235,929

Retained profits

262,597

461,772

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

7,249,588

7,445,489

Non-controlling interests

352,382

372,762

Total equity

7,601,970

7,818,251

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

4,007,366

2,737,118

Deferred tax liabilities

1,463,752

1,498,997

5,471,118

4,236,115

Current liabilities

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

1,750,089

4,905,884

Contract liabilities

91,670

420,959

Trade payables

9

349,466

609,853

Other payables and accruals

1,906,774

2,041,820

Current income tax liabilities

841,575

857,364

4,939,574

8,835,880

Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for

sale

602,358

-

5,541,932

8,835,880

Total liabilities

11,013,050

13,071,995

Total equity and liabilities

18,615,020

20,890,246

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 10:02:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:28aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Change Request Form t..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Re-election of Chairman and Deputy Chairmen
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information and positive profit alert
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : The Rank Group Plc - Preliminary results for ..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement delay in despatch of circular re..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited interim results announcement for th..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting he..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Summary of Solvency Quarterly Report of Insur..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Indicative announcement regarding the conveni..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of company name; change of stock short..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales2019 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 319 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 254,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.29%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.09%51 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.87%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ21.76%16 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group