Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
0
08/13/2019 | 07:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
寶 勝 國 際（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3813)
UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
THE GROUP' S FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the six months
ended June 30,
Percentage
2019
2018
increase
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue (RMB'000)
13,371,614
11,202,006
19.4%
Operating profit (RMB'000)
774,387
530,360
46.0%
Profit attributable to owners
of the Company (RMB'000)
427,435
306,833
39.3%
Basic earnings per share (RMB cents)
8.15
5.88
38.6%
1
RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 with the corresponding comparative figures as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the six months ended June 30, 2019
For the six months
ended June 30,
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
3
13,371,614
11,202,006
Cost of sales
(8,755,662)
(7,445,829)
Gross profit
4,615,952
3,756,177
Other operating income and gains (losses)
179,149
161,147
Selling and distribution expenses
(3,471,467)
(2,995,823)
Administrative expenses
(549,247)
(391,141)
Operating profit
774,387
530,360
Finance costs
5
(117,062)
(72,916)
Finance income
4,286
3,701
Finance costs - net
(112,776)
(69,215)
Share of results of joint ventures
1,072
(904)
Other losses
(9,987)
-
Profit before taxation
652,696
460,241
Income tax expense
4
(189,271)
(142,674)
Profit for the period
5
463,425
317,567
Attributable to:
427,435
Owners of the Company
306,833
Non-controlling interests
35,990
10,734
463,425
317,567
Earnings per share
7
RMB8.15 cents
- Basic
RMB5.88 cents
- Diluted
RMB8.06 cents
RMB5.83 cents
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended June 30, 2019
For the six months
ended June 30,
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Profit for the period
463,425
317,567
Other comprehensive income (expense)
An item that may be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss
Exchange difference arising on translation
of foreign operations
762
(41)
Total comprehensive income for the period
464,187
317,526
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
428,222
306,794
Non-controlling interests
35,965
10,732
464,187
317,526
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At June 30, 2019
At
At
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Non-current assets
Investment properties
94,700
94,700
Property, plant and equipment
1,156,739
1,131,676
Right-of-use assets
2,166,675
-
Deposit paid for acquisition of property,
plant and equipment
74,138
59,823
Prepaid lease payments
-
109,357
Rental deposits and prepayments
153,410
168,693
Intangible assets
335,945
378,648
Goodwill
532,756
532,808
Interests in joint ventures
-
38,074
Loans to a joint venture
64
3,000
Equity instrument at fair value through
other comprehensive income
2,220
2,231
Deferred tax assets
8,033
-
4,524,680
2,519,010
Current assets
Inventories
6,631,673
6,694,022
Trade and other receivables
8
3,382,006
3,292,935
Taxation recoverable
29
546
Bank balances and cash
641,240
730,956
10,654,948
10,718,459
Assets classified as held for sale
29,160
-
10,684,108
10,718,459
4
At
At
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
9
1,934,648
2,097,581
Contract liabilities
222,815
283,145
Taxation payable
255,923
178,453
Bank and other borrowings
3,266,320
3,531,259
Lease liabilities
718,627
-
6,398,333
6,090,438
Net current assets
4,285,775
4,628,021
Total assets less current liabilities
8,810,455
7,147,031
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
1,229,365
-
Deferred tax liabilities
98,565
111,494
1,327,930
111,494
Net assets
7,482,525
7,035,537
Capital and reserves
Share capital
46,685
46,588
Reserves
7,155,905
6,820,979
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
7,202,590
6,867,567
Non-controlling interests
279,935
167,970
Total equity
7,482,525
7,035,537
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:31:14 UTC