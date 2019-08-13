Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

08/13/2019 | 07:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

寶 勝 國 際（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3813)

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

THE GROUP' S FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the six months

ended June 30,

Percentage

2019

2018

increase

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue (RMB'000)

13,371,614

11,202,006

19.4%

Operating profit (RMB'000)

774,387

530,360

46.0%

Profit attributable to owners

of the Company (RMB'000)

427,435

306,833

39.3%

Basic earnings per share (RMB cents)

8.15

5.88

38.6%

1

RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended June 30, 2019 with the corresponding comparative figures as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the six months ended June 30, 2019

For the six months

ended June 30,

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

3

13,371,614

11,202,006

Cost of sales

(8,755,662)

(7,445,829)

Gross profit

4,615,952

3,756,177

Other operating income and gains (losses)

179,149

161,147

Selling and distribution expenses

(3,471,467)

(2,995,823)

Administrative expenses

(549,247)

(391,141)

Operating profit

774,387

530,360

Finance costs

5

(117,062)

(72,916)

Finance income

4,286

3,701

Finance costs - net

(112,776)

(69,215)

Share of results of joint ventures

1,072

(904)

Other losses

(9,987)

-

Profit before taxation

652,696

460,241

Income tax expense

4

(189,271)

(142,674)

Profit for the period

5

463,425

317,567

Attributable to:

427,435

Owners of the Company

306,833

Non-controlling interests

35,990

10,734

463,425

317,567

Earnings per share

7

RMB8.15 cents

- Basic

RMB5.88 cents

- Diluted

RMB8.06 cents

RMB5.83 cents

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended June 30, 2019

For the six months

ended June 30,

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Profit for the period

463,425

317,567

Other comprehensive income (expense)

An item that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss

Exchange difference arising on translation

of foreign operations

762

(41)

Total comprehensive income for the period

464,187

317,526

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

428,222

306,794

Non-controlling interests

35,965

10,732

464,187

317,526

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At June 30, 2019

At

At

June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Non-current assets

Investment properties

94,700

94,700

Property, plant and equipment

1,156,739

1,131,676

Right-of-use assets

2,166,675

-

Deposit paid for acquisition of property,

plant and equipment

74,138

59,823

Prepaid lease payments

-

109,357

Rental deposits and prepayments

153,410

168,693

Intangible assets

335,945

378,648

Goodwill

532,756

532,808

Interests in joint ventures

-

38,074

Loans to a joint venture

64

3,000

Equity instrument at fair value through

other comprehensive income

2,220

2,231

Deferred tax assets

8,033

-

4,524,680

2,519,010

Current assets

Inventories

6,631,673

6,694,022

Trade and other receivables

8

3,382,006

3,292,935

Taxation recoverable

29

546

Bank balances and cash

641,240

730,956

10,654,948

10,718,459

Assets classified as held for sale

29,160

-

10,684,108

10,718,459

4

At

At

June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

9

1,934,648

2,097,581

Contract liabilities

222,815

283,145

Taxation payable

255,923

178,453

Bank and other borrowings

3,266,320

3,531,259

Lease liabilities

718,627

-

6,398,333

6,090,438

Net current assets

4,285,775

4,628,021

Total assets less current liabilities

8,810,455

7,147,031

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

1,229,365

-

Deferred tax liabilities

98,565

111,494

1,327,930

111,494

Net assets

7,482,525

7,035,537

Capital and reserves

Share capital

46,685

46,588

Reserves

7,155,905

6,820,979

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

7,202,590

6,867,567

Non-controlling interests

279,935

167,970

Total equity

7,482,525

7,035,537

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:31:14 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 30,0x
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
EV / Sales2019 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 11,7x
Capitalization 301 B
