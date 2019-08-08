Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA FOR JULY 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 07:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA

FOR JULY 2019

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, the ''Group'') hereby announces that the contract sales of the Group was approximately RMB9.31 billion in July 2019, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.7%. The gross floor area of contract sales was approximately 651,000 sq.m., and the unit price of contract sales was approximately RMB14,210. For the seven months ended 31 July 2019, the contract sales was approximately RMB54.62 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 24.7%, and the gross floor area of contract sales was approximately 4,043,000 sq.m.

The above operating data is unaudited and is based on the preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Group on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. Therefore, the above monthly data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place reliance on the information disclosed above when dealing in the securities of the Company. If in any doubt, investors are advised to seek advice from professional or financial advisors.

By Order of the Board

Logan Property Holdings Company Limited

Kei Hoi Pang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Kei Hoi Pang, Mr. Ji Jiande, Mr. Xiao Xu and Mr. Lai Zhuobin; the non-executive Director of the Company is Ms. Kei Perenna Hoi Ting; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Huaqiao, Ms. Liu Ka Ying, Rebecca and Mr. Cai Suisheng.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Reply slip for the first h shareholders' clas..
PU
07:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on the approval of the issuance ..
PU
07:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Reply slip for the first domestic shareholder..
PU
07:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results of the extraordinary general mee..
PU
07:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited operating figures for the month end..
PU
07:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement - Continuing connec..
PU
07:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of h shareholders' class meeting
PU
07:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited operating data for july 2019
PU
07:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Reply slip for the first extraordinary genera..
PU
07:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - book close for registration of..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 30,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
EV / Sales2019 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 309 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 246,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.87%39 460
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.60%50 914
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.16%28 793
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.53%26 255
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 321
NASDAQ17.51%15 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group