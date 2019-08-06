Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 10:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENTOWN CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03900)

UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA FOR

THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Greentown China Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating data of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the seven months ended 31 July 2019 as follows:

Greentown Group (including Greentown China Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries, together with its joint ventures and associates) sold 2,295 units with a saleable area of approximately 310,000 sqm in July 2019. Monthly sales** reached approximately RMB7.3 billion, with an approximate average selling price of RMB23,818 per sqm. From January to July 2019, Greentown Group recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB57 billion involving a saleable area of 2,310,000 sqm, of which approximately RMB27.6 billion was attributable to the Group (including Greentown China Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries). As at 31 July 2019, in addition to contracted sales, Greentown Group recorded subscription sales of RMB2.3 billion, of which approximately RMB1.4 billion was attributable to the Group.

In addition, in July 2019, the total saleable area of the properties sold pursuant to the projects under project management business of Greentown Group with the "Greentown" brand name (non-investment projects, referred to as "projects under project management") achieved approximately 410,000 sqm, with a total contracted amount of approximately RMB5.1 billion. From January to July 2019, the total contracted sales of the projects under project management reached approximately RMB30 billion, with a total saleable area of approximately 2,470,000 sqm.

Taking into account all of the above, for the seven months ended 31 July 2019, Greentown Group recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB87 billion, involving a total saleable area of approximately 4,780,000 sqm.

  • For identification purposes only
  • Monthly sales included contracted sales and subscription sales of the month

- 1 -

The above-mentioned data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such data. As such, the above data, which is preliminary in nature, is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such data when dealing in the securities of the Company. In case of any doubt, investors should seek independent advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

Greentown China Holdings Limited

Fung Ching, Simon

Company Secretary

Hangzhou, the PRC

6 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr ZHANG Yadong, Mr LIU Wensheng, Mr ZHOU Lianying, Mr GUO Jiafeng, Mr GENG Zhongqiang and Mr LI Jun as executive directors, Mr Stephen Tin Hoi NG (Mr Andrew On Kiu CHOW as his alternate) as a non-executive director and Mr JIA Shenghua, Mr KE Huanzhang, Mr SZE Tsai Ping, Michael and Mr HUI Wan Fai as independent non-executive directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 14:54:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
11:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer of Movements ..
PU
11:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
11:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : July 2019 Monthly Return
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions (1) provisi..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) discloseable and connected transaction in..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Property Sales Update (for the seven months e..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Memorandum of Association and Bye-Laws
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Surrender and Sale of Indian Depositary Recei..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Meilun (bvi) limited - us$163,000,000 9.0% se..
PU
11:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return on Movements in Securities for..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 051 M
EBIT 2019 11 940 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 244,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.40%39 665
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.38%49 552
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE62.63%27 980
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.68%26 189
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 540
NASDAQ20.08%15 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group