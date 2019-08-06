Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENTOWN CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03900)

UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA FOR

THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Greentown China Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating data of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the seven months ended 31 July 2019 as follows:

Greentown Group (including Greentown China Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries, together with its joint ventures and associates) sold 2,295 units with a saleable area of approximately 310,000 sqm in July 2019. Monthly sales** reached approximately RMB7.3 billion, with an approximate average selling price of RMB23,818 per sqm. From January to July 2019, Greentown Group recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB57 billion involving a saleable area of 2,310,000 sqm, of which approximately RMB27.6 billion was attributable to the Group (including Greentown China Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries). As at 31 July 2019, in addition to contracted sales, Greentown Group recorded subscription sales of RMB2.3 billion, of which approximately RMB1.4 billion was attributable to the Group.

In addition, in July 2019, the total saleable area of the properties sold pursuant to the projects under project management business of Greentown Group with the "Greentown" brand name (non-investment projects, referred to as "projects under project management") achieved approximately 410,000 sqm, with a total contracted amount of approximately RMB5.1 billion. From January to July 2019, the total contracted sales of the projects under project management reached approximately RMB30 billion, with a total saleable area of approximately 2,470,000 sqm.

Taking into account all of the above, for the seven months ended 31 July 2019, Greentown Group recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB87 billion, involving a total saleable area of approximately 4,780,000 sqm.

