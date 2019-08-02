Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited ڀᅵϋછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1777)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JULY 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that in July 2019, the property sales of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") was approximately RMB3,670 million. The corresponding gross floor area (the "GFA") sold was approximately 325,537 sq.m.. The average property selling price was approximately RMB11,274 per sq.m..

For the seven months ended 31 July 2019, the accumulated property sales of the Group was approximately RMB16,840 million. The corresponding GFA sold was approximately 1,444,164 sq.m.. The average property selling price was approximately RMB11,661 per sq.m..

The preliminary figures disclosed above are subject to change and may differ from those appear in the audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis. As such, the figures disclosed in this announcement are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisor.

By order of the Board

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Pan Jun, Ms. Zeng Jie, Baby, Mr. Ke Kasheng, Mr. Zhang Huiming and Mr. Chen Xinyu; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Li Dong Sheng and Mr. Liao Qian; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ho Man, Dr. Liao Jianwen, Ms. Wong Pui Sze, Priscilla, JP and Mr. Guo Shaomu.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 04:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Clarification Announcement and Resumption of ..
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly return of equity issuer on movement i..
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of special general meeting
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Results Announcement for the half-yea..
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) delay in despatch of circular and (2) rev..
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to non-registered holders and request ..
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : FORM OF PROXY For use at the Special General ..
PU
12:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Connected transaction - proposed issue of con..
PU
12:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited operating figures for the month end..
PU
12:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Date of board meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,77%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
EV / Sales2019 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 13,1x
Capitalization 332 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 264,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.75%42 585
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC16.63%49 541
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE63.12%28 242
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG20.34%25 766
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 977
NASDAQ18.67%15 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group