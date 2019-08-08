Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE MONTH ENDED JULY 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01628)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES

FOR THE MONTH ENDED JULY 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yuzhou Properties Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for the month ended July 2019, the sales of the Company, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (the "Group") was RMB6,062 million. The corresponding gross floor area ("GFA") sold was 430,217 sq.m.. The average selling price was RMB14,091 per sq.m..

In the first seven months of 2019, the accumulated sales of Group was RMB34,536 million. The corresponding GFA sold was 2,283,230 sq.m.. The average selling price was RMB15,126 per sq.m.. In addition, approximately RMB220 million was subscribed but in the process of signing contracts as at 31 July 2019.

The preliminary figures disclosed above are subject to change and may differ from those appear in audited and unaudited financial statements of the Group to be published on yearly and half-yearly basis. As such they are strictly for information only and not for any other purpose. Investors are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisor.

By Order of the Board

Yuzhou Properties Company Limited

Lam Lung On

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Lung On (Chairman, J.P.), Ms. Kwok Ying Lan, Mr. Lin Conghui and Ms. Lam Yu Fong, the non-executive director of the Company is Ms. Xie Mei, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Mr. Wee Henny Soon Chiang and Dr. Zhai Pu.