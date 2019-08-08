Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2019

08/08/2019

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2019

The board of directors of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (the "Board") hereby announces that the Group's contracted sales for the seven months ended 31 July 2019 amounted to approximately RMB11,715 million, representing an increase of 53.8% as compared to approximately RMB7,615 million in the same period of 2018. For the seven months ended 31 July 2019, the Group recorded contracted sales of approximately 875,280 square metres in gross floor area and an average selling price of RMB13,385 per square metre, representing an increase of 8.0% compared to the average selling price of RMB12,390 per square metre in the same period in 2018. In July, the Group recorded a single month's net contracted sales of approximately RMB1,347 million. In light of the various uncertainties that may occur during the sales process, there may be variations between the above mentioned sales figures and the final figures disclosed in the Company's periodical sales reports. As such, the statistics contained in this announcement are approximate figures for reference only.

The operating statistics contained in this announcement have not been audited. Detailed financial information will be disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2019. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Hopson Development Holdings Limited

Chu Mang Yee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the Announcement Date, the Board comprises nine Directors. The executive Directors are Mr. Chu Mang Yee (Chairman), Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 04:39:08 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 30,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,8x
Capitalization 304 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 242,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.77%39 510
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.01%51 508
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.39%28 828
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.49%26 512
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 599
NASDAQ20.46%16 182
