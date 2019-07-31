Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL STATISTICS FOR JUNE 2019
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 01052)
UNAUDITED OPERATIONAL STATISTICS FOR JUNE 2019
The unaudited operational statistics of the Company for June 2019 is set out below:
Average daily toll traffic volume
Toll revenue (RMB'000)
(number of vehicles)
Cumulative
Cumulative
YoY
MoM
Year-to-date
YoY
YoY
MoM
Year-to-date
YoY
Project
June
Change
Change
cumulative
Change
June
Change
Change
cumulative
Change
Subsidiaries
GNSR Expressway
252,285
5.7%
10.8%
231,453
0.7%
103,320
6.0%
2.5%
589,885
3.1%
Jinxiong Expressway
34,093
-17.4%
-6.3%
35,954
-3.5%
7,130
-22.5%
-10.9%
46,412
-5.6%
Cangyu Expressway
7,844
-16.6%
14.8%
9,724
-18.8%
5,085
-18.8%
-3.1%
34,708
-17.8%
Han-Xiao Expressway
29,047
5.6%
23.9%
28,225
4.2%
15,167
3.5%
14.6%
87,436
-0.6%
Changzhu Expressway
62,657
8.1%
14.4%
59,028
-1.0%
20,885
1.6%
6.2%
120,132
-4.7%
Weixu Expressway
29,594
-5.6%
2.5%
31,301
6.1%
39,236
0.9%
-6.3%
237,807
-1.2%
Suiyuenan Expressway
24,890
14.3%
19.0%
26,135
13.0%
55,572
10.3%
0.8%
337,081
6.7%
Associates and Joint Ventures
Humen Bridge
88,418
-30.8%
8.6%
103,767
-14.0%
99,724
-32.8%
6.3%
678,695
-19.1%
Northern Ring Road
379,673
4.2%
11.5%
347,728
1.6%
66,528
-1.9%
2.9%
385,532
-2.0%
GWSR Expressway
85,787
21.6%
6.7%
78,558
4.0%
49,057
4.6%
2.1%
282,911
2.2%
Shantou Bay Bridge
29,451
12.5%
23.9%
26,157
4.6%
18,064
2.7%
11.2%
100,746
-4.8%
Qinglian Expressway
47,985
19.7%
25.0%
47,734
9.8%
68,441
17.8%
16.1%
435,788
9.3%
Brief Description:
According to the "Reply to the Overall Plan of Hebei Xiong'an New District (2018-2035) by the State Council (Letter 2018 No. 159 of the State Council)" 《( 國務院關於河北雄安新區總體規劃(2018-2035年）的批覆》(國函[2018] 159號)) and "Notice of Tianjin Expressway
Management Office on Adjusting the Name and Number of Route of Jinxiong Expressway (Jin Gao Su Chu Gui Hua 2019 No. 7)"《(天津市高速公路管理處關於調整津雄高速公路 路線命名和編號的通知》(津高速處規劃[2019] 7號)), the name of Jinbao Expressway was adjusted as Jinxiong Expressway, and the number (S7) remained unchanged.
GNSR Expressway: The toll traffic volume and the toll revenue recorded a year-on-year increase in June, mainly due to the increase in truck traffic volume and the transfer effect resulting from implementation of the measure restricting the passage of certain heavy trucks
on Huanan Expressway Phase I (section between Cencun Interchange and Tuhua Interchange) (華南快速路一期（岑村立交至土華立交段)) since September 2018.
Jinxiong Expressway: Both the toll traffic volume and the toll revenue in June were affected by the delay in certain ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) traffic volume and toll revenue splitting. If excluding the effect, both the toll traffic volume and the toll revenue recorded a year-on-year decrease in June, mainly due to the decrease in truck traffic volume.
Cangyu Expressway: Both the toll traffic volume and the toll revenue recorded a year-on-year
decrease in June, mainly due to the impact of diversion of trucks upon completion and commencement of operation of all sections of Wuzhou Ring Expressway (梧州環城高速) since December 2018 and completion of upgrading and transformation of the X184 County Road since July 2018.
Han-XiaoExpressway: Both the toll traffic volume and toll revenue recorded a year-on-year increase in June, mainly due to the completion of closure for construction of one route
of Wuhan Tianhe International Airport and the network integration effect brought by the commencement of operations of all sections of the Airport North Avenue (機場北大道) connected to the project in December 2018.
Changzhu Expressway: Both the toll traffic volume and the toll revenue recorded a year-on-year increase in June, mainly due to the transfer effect causing some trucks to be diverted to Changzhu Expressway and resulting from the traffic control in the G4 National Expressway (the Changsha section) during the period from 26 June 2019 to 29 June 2019, which was greater than the diversion effect of the implementation of differentiated toll road charges in surrounding sections of the project such as Wuhan-Shenzhen Expressway since February 2019.
Weixu Expressway: The toll revenue data in June was "the first split" data, and is required to be subsequently adjusted based on "the second split" result in accordance with relevant regulations. Since the confirmation of "the second split" data lags behind, for reference, it is informed that "the second split" revenue from January to May 2019 is lower than "the first split" revenue by approximately 13.44%. The toll traffic volume recorded a year-on-year decrease in June, mainly due to the decrease in the intensity of regulating oversize and overload transport on local roads, which caused short-distance trucks to be diverted to local roads; "the first split" toll revenue recorded a year-on-year increase in June, mainly due to the increase in long-distance toll traffic volume of the trucks on Weixu Expressway.
Suiyuenan Expressway: Both the toll traffic volume and the toll revenue recorded a year-on-year increase in June, mainly due to the network integration effect brought by all sections of Xuguang Expressway.
Humen Bridge: Both the toll traffic volume and the toll revenue recorded a year-on-year decrease in June, mainly due to the diversion upon completion and commencement of operation of Nansha Bridge since April 2019. It is estimated that upon completion and commencement of operation of Nansha Bridge, the toll revenue of Humen Bridge for the year will record a year-on-year decrease.
Northern Ring Road: The toll traffic volume recorded a year-on-year increase in June, mainly due to the growth in the traffic volume of small vehicles; the toll revenue recorded a year-on-year decrease in June, mainly due to the implementation of the measure restricting the passage of certain heavy trucks since August 2018.
GWSR Expressway: The toll traffic volume recorded a year-on-year increase in June, mainly due to the implementation of the measure restricting the passage of certain heavy trucks on Northern Ring Road from August 2018 and as a result some trucks were diverted to the GWSR Expressway. Although the toll revenue recorded a year-on-year increase, it continued
to be affected by the basic completion of the reconstruction into an expressway of the main section of Foshan First Ring Road (佛山一環) and its free trial operation in January 2019.
Shantou Bay Bridge: Both the toll traffic volume and the toll revenue recorded a year-on-year increase in June, mainly due to the growth in the traffic volume of small vehicles, which was
greater than the diversion effect of the completion and commencement of operation of Jiehui Expressway (Phase II) (揭惠高速（二期）) since October 2018.
Qinglian Expressway: Both the toll traffic volume and toll revenue recorded a year-on-year increase in June, mainly due to the network integration effect brought by the completion and commencement of operation of Qingxi Bridge connecting Qinglian Expressway and the connection construction since September 2018.
The toll revenue referred to in this announcement includes value-added tax and is rounded to the nearest RMB1,000.
For details of the percentage of interest held by the Company in each project, please refer to page 20 of the Company's 2018 Annual Results Announcement.
CAUTION STATEMENT
The Company hereby reminds investors that the above operational statistics are based on the Group's internal records which are unaudited. Differences may arise between such statistics and the data to be disclosed in periodic reports due to completion of certain steps on sorting out the traffic volume and toll revenue data and confirming the results of sorting out such data, as well as operational statistics of certain projects being recorded on the basis of estimation at the date of monthly settlement and disclosure under the circumstance of inter-network toll collection. In addition, the Company adjusts monthly forecast statistics in accordance with the difference between the estimated statistics and the actual settlement statistics for the previous month, resulting in a certain degree of year-on-year deviation. So, operational statistics in the announcement are only for investors' reference as phasic statistics, investors are advised to use such statistics cautiously.
By Order of the Board
Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited
LI Feng
Chairman
Hong Kong, 31 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
Executive Directors:
LI Feng (Chairman), HE Baiqing and CHEN Jing
Independent Non-executive Directors:
FUNG Ka Pun, LAU Hon Chuen Ambrose and CHEUNG Doi Shu
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 05:19:17 UTC