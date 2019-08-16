Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO INTEREST PAYMENT DUE UNDER THE NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUIYUAN JUICE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 滙 源 果 汁 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with Limited Liability)

(Stock Code: 1886)

(Debt Securities Stock Code: 5259)

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO INTEREST PAYMENT

DUE UNDER THE NOTES

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 22 January 2018, 25 January 2018, 29 March 2018, 19 April 2018, 10 August 2018, 24 January 2019, 28 January 2019, 1 February 2019, 19 February 2019, 19 March 2019, 7 May 2019 and 6 August 2019 (the "Prior Announcements"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning as that ascribed to them in the Prior Announcements.

As stated in the Prior Announcements, under the terms of the Company's 6.5% senior notes due 2020 (the "Notes"), interest on the Notes at a rate of 6.5% shall be payable semi-annually in arrears on 16 February and 16 August of each year for as long as the Notes remain outstanding. Under the terms of the Notes, failure to make any interest payment will not constitute an event of default unless such interest is not paid within 30 days from the date when it becomes due and payable. The Company wishes to update Shareholders and debt holders of the Company that, as at the date of this announcement, the Company is in the course of arranging to transfer the relevant PRC onshore funds offshore in order to make the interest payment due on 16 August 2019. The Company expects that it will be able to make the aforementioned interest payment within such 30-day grace period in accordance with the terms of the Notes.

Further announcement will be made by the Company in relation to the payment of the aforementioned interest payment as and when appropriate.