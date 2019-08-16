Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO INTEREST PAYMENT DUE UNDER THE NOTES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 10:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HUIYUAN JUICE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 滙 源 果 汁 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with Limited Liability)

(Stock Code: 1886)

(Debt Securities Stock Code: 5259)

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO INTEREST PAYMENT

DUE UNDER THE NOTES

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 22 January 2018, 25 January 2018, 29 March 2018, 19 April 2018, 10 August 2018, 24 January 2019, 28 January 2019, 1 February 2019, 19 February 2019, 19 March 2019, 7 May 2019 and 6 August 2019 (the "Prior Announcements"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning as that ascribed to them in the Prior Announcements.

As stated in the Prior Announcements, under the terms of the Company's 6.5% senior notes due 2020 (the "Notes"), interest on the Notes at a rate of 6.5% shall be payable semi-annually in arrears on 16 February and 16 August of each year for as long as the Notes remain outstanding. Under the terms of the Notes, failure to make any interest payment will not constitute an event of default unless such interest is not paid within 30 days from the date when it becomes due and payable. The Company wishes to update Shareholders and debt holders of the Company that, as at the date of this announcement, the Company is in the course of arranging to transfer the relevant PRC onshore funds offshore in order to make the interest payment due on 16 August 2019. The Company expects that it will be able to make the aforementioned interest payment within such 30-day grace period in accordance with the terms of the Notes.

Further announcement will be made by the Company in relation to the payment of the aforementioned interest payment as and when appropriate.

1

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares and debt securities of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been halted since 9:00 a.m. on 3 April 2018 (and automatically converted to suspension thereafter) and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited

Zhu Xinli

Chairman

Beijing, 16 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. ZHU Xinli, Ms. ZHU Shengqin and Ms. JU Xinyan as executive directors, Mr. SONG Quanhou, Mr. WANG Wei, Mr. PAK Wai Keung Martin and Mr. LEE Wen-Chieh as independent non-executive directors.

*  For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 14:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Half-year results announcement for the six mo..
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information profit warning
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Profit warning announcement additional inform..
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of auditor
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) re-designation of independent non-executi..
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) fulfillment of performance guarantee in r..
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited interim results announcement for th..
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Positions held by current directors at the bo..
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update announcement in relation to interest p..
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change in composition of the board committee ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 547 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 793 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 238,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.11%38 091
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.14%50 718
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE65.49%28 401
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.25%25 899
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 116
NASDAQ16.86%15 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group