Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE POSSIBLE SHARE ACQUISITIONS AND POSSIBLE SUBSCRIPTION PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 851)

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE

POSSIBLE SHARE ACQUISITIONS AND

POSSIBLE SUBSCRIPTION PURSUANT TO

RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code").

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 22 May 2019, 21 June 2019 and 19 July 2019 in relation to, among others, the possible share acquisitions of the Company's shares (the "Shares") by Yuanyin Holdings Limited (the "Purchaser") and the possible subscription by the Purchaser of such number of new Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

UPDATES ON THE POSSIBLE SHARE ACQUISITIONS BY THE PURCHASER

The Company wishes to update the Shareholders and potential investors that, as informed by the Potential Sellers and the Purchaser, (i) the negotiations and discussions between the Potential Sellers and the Purchaser in relation to the Possible Share Acquisitions are still ongoing; (ii) the discussions on the material commercial terms and conditions of the Possible Share Acquisitions between the Potential Sellers and the Purchaser have reached an advanced stage; and (iii) the sale and purchase agreements in relation to the Possible Share Acquisitions are in the process of being finalized. The Board was further informed that no legally binding agreement or memorandum of understanding has been entered into by any parties in respect of the Possible Share Acquisitions as at the date of this announcement.

- 1 -