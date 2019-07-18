Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF ASSETMARK IN THE UNITED STATES

07/18/2019 | 07:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese

corporate name and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

(Stock Code: 6886)

UPDATE IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF ASSETMARK

IN THE UNITED STATES

This announcement is made pursuant to Rules 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

References are made to the announcements dated August 30, 2018, October 22, 2018, April 24, 2019 and June 10, 2019 (the "Announcements" ) and the circular dated September 14, 2018 (the "Circular" ) made by the Company in relation to the Proposed Spin-off of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. ( "AssetMark" ) in the United States. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements and the Circular.

PRICING AND COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON THE NYSE

The Board is pleased to announce that the Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC on July 17, 2019 (New York time) and pricing of the AssetMark Shares was fixed on July 17, 2019 (New York time). The trading in the AssetMark Shares on the NYSE is expected to commence on July 18, 2019 (New York time). The Proposed Offering is expected to close on July 22, 2019 (New York time).

The offering price was fixed at US$22 (equivalent to approximately HK$171.87) per AssetMark Share. Out of the 12,500,000 AssetMark Shares being offered in the Proposed Offering, 6,250,000 AssetMark Shares will be sold by an affiliate of the Company.

Immediately following the completion of the Proposed Offering, the Company will continue to maintain control over AssetMark, which will remain as a subsidiary of the Company.

1

DEFINITION

In this announcement, the following expression has the meaning set out below unless the context otherwise requires:

"AssetMark Share(s)"

"Company"

share(s) of AssetMark common stock, which are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the trading symbol "AMK"

a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability under the corporate name 華泰證券股份有限公司 (Huatai Securities Co., Ltd.), converted from our predecessor 華泰證券有限責任公司

(Huatai Securities Limited Liability Company) on December 7, 2007, carrying on business in Hong Kong as "HTSC" , and was registered as

a registered non-Hong Kong company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance under the Chinese approved name of "華泰六八八六股份

有限公司" and English name of "Huatai Securities Co., Ltd." ; the H shares of which have been listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since June 1, 2015 (Stock Code: 6886); the A shares of which have been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange since February 26, 2010 (Stock Code: 601688), unless the context otherwise requires, including its predecessor

"NYSE"

"Proposed Offering"

the New York Stock Exchange

the proposed initial public offering of AssetMark Shares and the sale of AssetMark Shares by the Company in connection with the Proposed Spin-off

"Registration Statement" the Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed by AssetMark with the SEC in connection with the Proposed Offering

For illustrative purpose of this announcement, US$1 = HK$7.8122.

By order of the Board of Directors

Zhou Yi

Chairman

Jiangsu, the PRC, July 18, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhou Yi and Mr. Zhu Xuebo as executive Directors; Mr. Ding Feng, Mr. Chen Yongbing, Mr. Xu Qing, Ms. Hu Xiao and Ms. Fan Chunyan as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Chen Chuanming, Mr. Liu Hongzhong, Mr. Lee Chi Ming, Ms. Liu Yan and Mr. Chen Zhibin as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 11:44:10 UTC
