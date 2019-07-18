Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF ASSETMARK IN THE UNITED STATES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese

corporate name and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

(Stock Code: 6886)

UPDATE IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF ASSETMARK

IN THE UNITED STATES

This announcement is made pursuant to Rules 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

References are made to the announcements dated August 30, 2018, October 22, 2018, April 24, 2019 and June 10, 2019 (the "Announcements" ) and the circular dated September 14, 2018 (the "Circular" ) made by the Company in relation to the Proposed Spin-off of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. ( "AssetMark" ) in the United States. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements and the Circular.

PRICING AND COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON THE NYSE

The Board is pleased to announce that the Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC on July 17, 2019 (New York time) and pricing of the AssetMark Shares was fixed on July 17, 2019 (New York time). The trading in the AssetMark Shares on the NYSE is expected to commence on July 18, 2019 (New York time). The Proposed Offering is expected to close on July 22, 2019 (New York time).

The offering price was fixed at US$22 (equivalent to approximately HK$171.87) per AssetMark Share. Out of the 12,500,000 AssetMark Shares being offered in the Proposed Offering, 6,250,000 AssetMark Shares will be sold by an affiliate of the Company.

Immediately following the completion of the Proposed Offering, the Company will continue to maintain control over AssetMark, which will remain as a subsidiary of the Company.