HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE OF THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - CHANGE IN THE GROSS FLOOR AREA, PLOT RATIO AND DEVELOPMENT PLAN OF THE LAND PARCEL

08/13/2019 | 10:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UPDATE OF THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

CHANGE IN THE GROSS FLOOR AREA, PLOT RATIO AND

DEVELOPMENT PLAN OF THE LAND PARCEL

References are made to the Announcements.

The Board wishes to announce that Longde Jiankang entered into the Supplementary Agreement dated 23 July 2019 with the Shenzhen Land Bureau for the change in the gross floor area, plot ratio and development plan of the Land Parcel at a premium of approximately RMB10.33 million.

Pursuant to the Supplementary Agreement, the gross floor area is changed to 42,000 sq.m., out of which, 29,000 sq.m. will be developed as a factory building, 11,100 sq.m. will be developed as dormitories, 1,000 sq.m. will be developed for small businesses, 500 sq.m. will be developed as a canteen and 400 sq.m. will be developed as a community service centre. The plot ratio of the Land Parcel will be increased up to 4.2.

It is intended that the land use of approximately 69.0% of the Land Parcel (approximately 29,000 sq.m.) will remain unchanged as disclosed in the Announcements and will be developed into a logistic centre with ancillary facilities in order to support the business of the Group, whereas the remaining 31.0% of the Land Parcel (approximately 13,000 sq.m.) will be developed into ancillary commercial property, and a total of 12,600 sq.m. will be developed as dormitories, small businesses and canteen, which may be leased out. The PRC legal adviser to the Company has confirmed that the intended land use of the Land Parcel as set out above is legal under the relevant PRC laws and regulations.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As the relevant percentage ratios under the Listing Rules in respect of the Premium are less than 5%, the entering into of the Supplementary Agreement is not a notifiable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As disclosed in the Announcements, Shenzhen Kingworld, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Shenzhen Shanghenggang formed a joint venture company, Longde Jiankang, for the development and construction of a logistic centre with ancillary facilities on the Land Parcel.

The Board wishes to announce that Longde Jiankang entered into the Supplementary Agreement dated 23 July 2019 with the Shenzhen Land Bureau for the change in the gross floor area, plot ratio and development plan of the Land Parcel at a premium of approximately RMB10.33 million.

Pursuant to the Supplementary Agreement, the gross floor area is changed to 42,000 sq.m., out of which, 29,000 sq.m. will be developed as a factory building, 11,100 sq.m. will be developed as dormitories, 1,000 sq.m. will be developed for small businesses, 500 sq.m. will be developed as a canteen and 400 sq.m. will be developed as a community service centre. The plot ratio of the Land Parcel will be increased up to 4.2.

It is intended that the land use of approximately 69.0% of the Land Parcel (approximately 29,000 sq.m.) will remain unchanged as disclosed in the Announcements and will be developed into a logistic centre with ancillary facilities in order to support the business of the Group, whereas the remaining 31.0% of the Land Parcel (approximately 13,000 sq.m.) will be developed into ancillary commercial property, and a total of 12,600 sq.m. will be developed as dormitories, small businesses and canteen, which may be leased out. The PRC legal adviser to the Company has confirmed that the intended land use of the Land Parcel as set out above is legal under the relevant PRC laws and regulations.

As at the date of this announcement, there are no buildings erected on the Land Parcel.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE CHANGE IN THE DEVELOPMENT PLAN OF THE LAND PARCEL

In view of the location and the designated use of the Land Parcel and the prevailing market rental of properties of comparable size and quality situated in the vicinity of the Land Parcel, the Directors are of the view that as a result of the change in development plan of the Land Parcel, the value of the Land Parcel will be significantly appreciated. The Board considers that the additional lease income from the investment property will broaden the revenue base of the Group and is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As the relevant percentage ratios under the Listing Rules in respect of the Premium are less than 5%, the entering into of the Supplementary Agreement is not a notifiable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following words and expressions shall have the following meanings ascribed to them:

"Announcements"

"Board"

"Company"

"Director(s)"

"Group"

"Land Parcel"

"Longde Jiankang"

"PRC"

"Premium"

"Shenzhen Kingworld"

"Shenzhen Land Bureau"

"Shenzhen Shanghenggang"

"sq.m."

"Stock Exchange"

announcements of the Company dated 14 May 2016, 8 June 2016, 5 September 2016 and 29 December 2017

the board of Directors

Kingworld Medicines Group Limited (金活醫藥集團有限公

  • ), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

the director(s) of the Company

the Company and its subsidiaries

a land parcel located at Baolong Industrial Zone, Longgang District, Shenzhen City, the PRC (中國深圳市龍崗區寶龍工業區)

with an area of approximately 9,999.7 sq.m for industrial use

Shenzhen City Longde Jiankang Company Limited* (深圳市龍 德健康有限公司), being a joint venture company established by

Shenzhen Kingworld and Shenzhen Shanghenggang in relation to the development of the Land Parcel

the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this announcement, shall exclude Hong Kong Special Adminsitrative Region, Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

the premium in the amount of approximately RMB10.33 million paid by Longde Jiankang pursuant to the Supplementary Agreement

Shenzhen Kingworld Medicine Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

深圳市規劃和自然資源局龍崗管理局(Shenzhen Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau Longgang Administrative Bureau*)

Shenzhen Xinda Shanghenggang Cooperative Stock Company*

square meter(s)

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Supplementary Agreement"

Hong Kong, 13 August 2019

the supplementary agreement dated 23 July 2019 entered into between Longde Jiankang and the Shenzhen Land Bureau regarding the change in the gross floor area, plot ratio and development plan of the Land Parcel

By order of the Board

Kingworld Medicines Group Limited

Zhao Li Sheng

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhao Li Sheng, Madam Chan Lok San and Mr. Zhou Xuhua, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Duan Jidong, Mr. Zhang Jianbin and Mr. Wong Cheuk Lam.

  • For identification purposes only

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 14:21:03 UTC
