Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : UPDATE OF THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - CHANGE IN THE GROSS FLOOR AREA, PLOT RATIO AND DEVELOPMENT PLAN OF THE LAND PARCEL

UPDATE OF THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

CHANGE IN THE GROSS FLOOR AREA, PLOT RATIO AND

DEVELOPMENT PLAN OF THE LAND PARCEL

References are made to the Announcements.

The Board wishes to announce that Longde Jiankang entered into the Supplementary Agreement dated 23 July 2019 with the Shenzhen Land Bureau for the change in the gross floor area, plot ratio and development plan of the Land Parcel at a premium of approximately RMB10.33 million.

Pursuant to the Supplementary Agreement, the gross floor area is changed to 42,000 sq.m., out of which, 29,000 sq.m. will be developed as a factory building, 11,100 sq.m. will be developed as dormitories, 1,000 sq.m. will be developed for small businesses, 500 sq.m. will be developed as a canteen and 400 sq.m. will be developed as a community service centre. The plot ratio of the Land Parcel will be increased up to 4.2.

It is intended that the land use of approximately 69.0% of the Land Parcel (approximately 29,000 sq.m.) will remain unchanged as disclosed in the Announcements and will be developed into a logistic centre with ancillary facilities in order to support the business of the Group, whereas the remaining 31.0% of the Land Parcel (approximately 13,000 sq.m.) will be developed into ancillary commercial property, and a total of 12,600 sq.m. will be developed as dormitories, small businesses and canteen, which may be leased out. The PRC legal adviser to the Company has confirmed that the intended land use of the Land Parcel as set out above is legal under the relevant PRC laws and regulations.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As the relevant percentage ratios under the Listing Rules in respect of the Premium are less than 5%, the entering into of the Supplementary Agreement is not a notifiable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.